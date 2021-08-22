 Skip to main content
St. Leo’s Knights of Columbus
St. Leo's Knights of Columbus

St. Leo’s Knights of Columbus met Aug. 16 for their monthly meeting.

Grand Knight Greg Hamik called the meeting to order, starting with a prayer.

Many council members assisted with the teachers appreciation luncheon at Grand Island Central Catholic on Aug. 9. The council made a donation to its new seminarian and parishioner, Trevor Fisher, who is studying for the diocese.

The council will honor the Family of the Year and Knight of the Year at the upcoming “Big Red Night” and Awards Banquet scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Aug. 22 at St. Mary’s Cathedral Square. This will be open to all four councils. The raffle tickets for the Nebraska home football games will be drawn as well.

On Sept. 18, the Knights will support and participate with Shoot for Life, celebrating its 10th year.

Husker Harvest Days will be on Sept. 14-16 and the Knights will support and work at the food booth, which raises money for Grand Island Central Catholic.

The council discussed upcoming fall activities and a possible fall clean-up day at the church.

The council requested prayers for its priests, the religious, seminarians, homebound, homeless and students and teachers returning to another school year.

