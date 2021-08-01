St. Leo’s Knights of Columbus

St. Leo’s Council of the Knights of Columbus had itsir monthly meeting July 19 in the parish hall.

New Grand Knight Greg Hamik called the meeting to order and started it with a prayer.

Aug. 29 will be doughnut Sunday after morning Masses of 8 and 10:30 a.m.

The Big Red football tickets are now available for the public for drawings of two tickets for each home Husker game. A ticket is $1 and a book of 11 tickets is $10. Drawings will be on Aug. 22 at the Big Red Night/Knights of Columbus Awards banquet at St. Mary’s Cathedral Square.

Sept. 18 is the 10th annual “Shoot for Life” to raise money for pro-life causes in central Nebraska.

The teacher’s appreciation luncheon will be Aug. 9 at Grand Island Central Catholic, with all four councils participating.

Dusty Hast summarized the 4th Degree report. This year councils will wear 3rd Degree shirts for the Color Guard during the State Fair.

The council agreed to host coffee and rolls this fall.

The meeting closed with a prayer for the deceased members of the parish.