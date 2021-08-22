 Skip to main content
St. Mary’s Knights of Columbus
St. Mary’s Knights of Columbus

Grand Knight Jeff Bahr called to order the Aug. 16 meeting of the St. Mary’s Knights of Columbus.

Chuck Donner ended his term as district deputy but will continue his term as financial secretary.

The Silver Rose prayer service for Pro-Life, which is open to the public, will be at 7 p.m. Aug. 25 in the chapel at Blessed Sacrament.

Bingo is planned for Sept. 12 and 19 at the parish hall. The council will support the Grand Island Central Catholic Booster Club with an ad.

On Aug. 9, the council assisted the other Grand Island councils with a teachers appreciation luncheon at the school.

Deacon Bill Buchta gave an insurance report noting that existing life insurance policies can be adjusted to leave money for charities and the same with IRA’s by adjusting beneficiary designations. Also, last year with the Knights, the average application age for long-term care was 54.

The council talked about a new Blessed Mother canvas for the parish, as recommended by Father Jorge Cannella. The council will contact Father Cannella.

Mike Kube, council Pro-Life chairman, reported the Knights of Columbus fund the Pro-Life office for the diocese of Grand Island and it is greatly appreciated.

The 10th anniversary of Shoot for Life will be celebrated on Sept. 18 in Grand Island.

