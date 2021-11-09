Stop drying your clothes to death

Rack ‘em up. A good collapsible drying rack goes a long way to extend the life of clothes while reducing energy. Use it indoors or out as weather permits to either finish drying items that have gone into the dryer for, say, 10 minutes to fluff and soften, or for delicates (lingerie, spandex, painted or silk-screen tees). If that drying rack is handy, you just might find yourself using it more often than you’d ever imagined.

Hang from the ankles. Remove partially dry jeans and all other pants from the dryer and hang them on hangers by the hems on pant hangers equipped with clothespins or clamps. The weight of the pants will pull the fibers into place and keep the pants from getting shorter every time you launder them.

Or use a pants stretcher. Pants stretchers come in pairs just like pant legs. An adjustable metal frame, these things slip into the legs of laundered pants. Once in place, you can adjust to tighten, straighten and stretch to dry so they come out free of wrinkles and the right shape and size. Check Amazon or go to lehmans.com to check it out.