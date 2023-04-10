The Stuhr Museum Foundation “blazed a trail” in 2022 under the leadership of annual fund drive chairs Chris and Dana Rosacker.

Through their efforts and “the generosity of many donors," the foundation exceeded its $170,000 goal by $55,995. Funds from the annual drive support the maintenance, operations, and preservation efforts for the entire 208 acres of the Stuhr Museum campus,” according to a press release from the foundation. The additional resources will help fund major infrastructure projects.

The “trails blazed” helped to jumpstart the 2023 “Preserving Connections” annual fund drive. This year’s chairs, Don and Marilyn Deitemeyer, say they share that passion for connection and the importance it serves in the mission of Stuhr Museum: ‘To share the collective human experience of community building along the Platte River Valley.’”

Last month foundation also ushered in its 2023 slate of officers and welcomed new members to the Board of Trustees. New board president is Grant Harder, a local CPA; Marcie Kemnitz, with Central Community College, is the vice president.

Incoming board members are George Bartenbach, Dan Brosz, Steve Hornady and Jay Gnuse. They join current board members Anthony May (past president), Jan Cook, Don Deitemeyer, Kay Grimminger, Shane Labenz, Erin Marsh, Matthew Schultz, Dave Richardson and Gina Suchanek.

“The foundation is able to succeed in its full ability, due in large part, to the support of our board of trustees,” said Bonnie Smith, executive director of the foundation. “Their efforts and deep-seeded connections to our community make it possible for us to innovate and expand our capability to support Stuhr Museum. The foundation looks forward to working with Grant and Dr. Kemnitz. We salute our outgoing president, Anthony May, for his efforts over the last year to lay the groundwork for future success.”

The mission of the foundation is to raise unrestricted funds, special project funds, and endowment funds to benefit the living history, education, and preservation programs of the Stuhr Museum and insure their sustainability. Inquiries about current projects, sponsorship opportunities, or program support can be directed to Smith at 308-385-5316 or bsmith@stuhrmuseum.org.