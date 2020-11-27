Talking to friends isn’t ‘cheating’ no matter what her husband says

Several months later, we held a party for them, and those who couldn’t go to Alaska were able to celebrate. This is not unlike what is happening now, in so many quarters. Parties can be delayed but important life events still must occur.

The most positive and loving thing “Sad Mom” can do is to focus on the fact that her son has found someone he loves and to celebrate and honor that. It is time for them to take this step as a couple and for themselves.

For “Sad Mom” to focus on her feelings is to add to the stress over the decisions they are forced to make and to bring heaviness to their wedding day. Giving the couple open and full support will be appreciated by the couple for years to come and will give them a model of good parenting of adult children.

— Missed the Wedding But Love the Couple

Dear Love the Couple: Your signature says it all. I appreciate your perspective and positivity.

Dear Annie: Your advice to “Strained Communication” was perfect: “Run, run, as fast as you can.”