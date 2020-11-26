The high price of sitting down

Health care: It’s on everyone’s mind these days, and for good reason. Combine the soaring cost of health insurance premiums, increasing copays and skyrocketing deductibles with the outrageous cost of some medications, and it’s enough to give you a heart attack.

But lest you think there’s nothing you can do to keep your family’s health care costs under control, I have good news. You can. You have the power.

The best way to cut medical costs is to prevent them in the first place. I am talking about lifestyle: small changes to save you money and improve your quality of life.

How much money are we talking about? A 2019 survey by CompareCards showed that one-third of cardholders are in credit card debt due to medical bills. And, almost 10% of people who used their credit card to pay a medical bill owe at least $10,000. Imagine how this number could grow should health care costs rise.

Have you had enough? Ready to cut your medical costs? Awesome. We’ll do this together.