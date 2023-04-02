Gateway Toastmasters

“St. Patrick’s Day Celebration” was the theme for Gateway Toastmasters’ March 15 meeting. Chris Waters led the group as toastmaster. Jackie Gfeller shared an original poem for her invocation.

Deb Jackson provided the word of the night, “an-chaint.” It is an Irish term meaning — the speech.

The group’s two newest members, Kim Anderson and Mike Frank, gave their ice breakers, so the group could learn more about them.

Waters led the Table Topics portion of the meeting. Jerry Posey, Gary Schroeder, Mary Ingram and Jackson addressed his questions with a one-to-two minute response.

Gfeller served as general evaluator. Ingram and Mitch Nickerson evaluated the speakers. Posey gave the timing report for speakers and evaluators.

The theme for the March 22 meeting was “The Simple Things in Life.” Mitch Nickerson led the group as toastmaster. For his invocation, Chris Waters read a simple piece about silence.

Jackie Gfellar gave the word of the night, “elementary,” a word that fit the theme nicely.

Waters also served as joke master, as he is always prepared to make the group laugh.

Speaker Jerry Posey gave an interesting perspective about time.

Mary Girard led the Table Topics portion of the meeting. Mary Ingram, Deb Waskowiak and Posey addressed her questions with a one-to-two minute response.

The group took part in a round table discussion about three simple things that bring them joy.

Gfeller served as general evaluator. Anita Lewandowski evaluated the speaker. Ingram gave the timing report for speakers and evaluator.

A Toastmaster Club is an international organization whose mission is to develop better communicators and leaders in a supportive, learn-by-doing environment. Gateway Toastmasters meet every Wednesday via Zoom. Guests are welcome to join in the fun and improve their skills.

For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram at 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. For more information about Toastmasters, contact Anita Lewandowski at 308-850-1480.

GFWC/NFWC Caring Women Junior Women’s Club

Ten members of GFWC/NFWC Caring Women’s Junior Women’s Club met March 6 at First-Faith United Methodist Church. President JoAnn Oseka welcomed all to the group’s monthly meeting.

Rachael Joseph with Earl May was the speaker. She talked about how and when to do your planting of gardens and flowers, how to take care of them and also about the crazy weather.

Oseka had the Thought for the Day, titled “Young at Heart.”

It was reported the group made a donation to National Fire Safety. Also, money received for turning in tabs and aluminum will be sent to NFWC along with the March of Dimes monies.

Oseka shared that she and her granddaughters put together 13 dozen pillowcase kits in two hours. That is enough to last two years. Deb Grim will be delivering pillowcases to Hope Harbor this month.

With hearts being such a great hit last year, that will be the theme this year for Stuhr Museum's Fantasy of Trees at Christmas.

Five members of Caring Women signed 588 valentines that were delivered to local care centers.

Caring Women will be wiping tables May 17 for the Nebraska State Fire School that is scheduled from May 19 to 21.

The next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. April 3 at First-Faith UMC. A representative from Hope Harbor will be the speaker. Gay Crandall will have the Thought for the Day.