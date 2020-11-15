There’s ‘snow much’ to be thankful for

We have to accept the facts. The “cold” hard facts.
Winter is especially hard when we are also experiencing a COVID-19 pandemic. We do have to try to stay healthy by masking up, looking for the positives and being thankful and leaning on each other.
I encourage everyone to lean towards our library. We have lots to offer that can be helpful. The library is not just a place but it really can be a lifestyle change.
I’m thankful the library is doing its winter “Snow Much to Read” challenge. This challenge, for readers of all ages, starts today (Nov. 15) and runs through Jan. 15. It will be similar to our summer reading programs and will be run through our Beanstack website, www.gilibrary.beanstack.com/.
You may begin registering anytime on our Beanstack site, the challenge went live at 8 a.m. this morning. You can begin logging reading minutes and participating in other challenges to earn entries for prizes.
The library encourages children to read but NOW more than ever we really want kids to be reading … something, anything! Many children are on their devices a lot. We really need to get kids to unplug, and get back to the basics of reading, writing, art and using their imaginations.
Let kids be kids during this time. The Snow Much to Read Challenge can be a fun activity for your whole family.
The staff and I are working hard on our virtual winter break programming and we have some fun things planned for all ages. On Dec 21-23 and Dec. 28-30 we will make available popular “make and take bags” again for patrons to pick up, and offer online programming.
Keep watching our website and social media sites for more information.
We will also have two Spanish Storytimes in December.
If your kids like to write, check out the Letters About Literature writing contest for from the Nebraska Center for the Book for students in the fourth through 12 grade. (includes cash prizes!)
For the contest, entrants will write a personal letter to an author — living or dead — and explain how that author’s work changed the student’s way of thinking about the world or themselves.
Go to http://centerforthebook.nebraska.gov/programs/LAL.html to enter.
I am always amazed and thankful for our library database resources. I personally have used Tutor.com to get him with citations, resumes, test taking, and homework help. It is available from our website www.gilibrary.org/. You will need your library card and PIN number. I have been very thankful for this database over the years. It is a great resource for all ages and it offers live homework help from 3 to 10 p.m. daily.
It’s always great to see the community come together and two Boy Scouts of America groups, 114B and 114G, are working on a service project each month. If the boys and girls collect 500-plus non-perishable food items, the Salvation Army Food Bank will receive $500 from Thrivent to be used to meet the food needs of the people of Grand Island and surrounding area.
Food can be dropped off through Sunday, Nov. 22. at the library (even in the drive-thru), City Hall, First Faith United Methodist Church or Northridge Assembly of God. I’m very thankful to the Boy Scouts of America groups and others that can give back.
As a librarian, I would like to thank parents, teachers and other caregivers for remembering to promote reading, modeling reading behaviors, and a healthy library lifestyle. You can help our children to be early literacy learners and book lovers, to learn to relax and enjoy reading while boosting their brain power. This will help them to have future success in their lives. We can learn “snow much!”
Celine Swan is the interim director for the Grand Island Public Library. Email her at CelineS@gilibrary.org.
