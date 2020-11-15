There’s ‘snow much’ to be thankful for

We have to accept the facts. The “cold” hard facts.

Winter is especially hard when we are also experiencing a COVID-19 pandemic. We do have to try to stay healthy by masking up, looking for the positives and being thankful and leaning on each other.

I encourage everyone to lean towards our library. We have lots to offer that can be helpful. The library is not just a place but it really can be a lifestyle change.

I’m thankful the library is doing its winter “Snow Much to Read” challenge. This challenge, for readers of all ages, starts today (Nov. 15) and runs through Jan. 15. It will be similar to our summer reading programs and will be run through our Beanstack website, www.gilibrary.beanstack.com/.

You may begin registering anytime on our Beanstack site, the challenge went live at 8 a.m. this morning. You can begin logging reading minutes and participating in other challenges to earn entries for prizes.

The library encourages children to read but NOW more than ever we really want kids to be reading … something, anything! Many children are on their devices a lot. We really need to get kids to unplug, and get back to the basics of reading, writing, art and using their imaginations.