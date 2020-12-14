Treat yourself and rest ye merry

It’s the most wonderful time of the year again. We have presents to buy, socially distanced Christmas dinners to plan and a slew of holiday festivities to participate in.
For nearly everyone, the Christmas season is bound to look different. Some have entirely called off the holidays while others are planning a safe way to get together, but, amid it all, there are young students who are on the home stretch with school. They are writing essays, finishing tests, turning in the last few homework assignments and practicing after-school activities.
The busyness of the season can leave students feeling stressed. With the conclusion of the semester approaching quickly, many students are trying to mend or maintain grades. In addition, final tests or cumulative assessments are around the corner, an extra layer of stress for students to have to carry. Of course, there are also after school activities consuming chunks of time, as well as a surplus of assignments and quizzes that students are also preparing for.
Needless to say, many of us are feeling the pressure of school during this holiday season. Honestly, it doesn’t feel like the “most wonderful time of the year” when both the streets and gradebooks are covered in ice, causing a slippery slope for our grades to slide down.
According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, the high levels of stress students feel can be proven statistically. 80% of students say they sometimes or often feel stressed, citing academic demands, text anxiety and future plans as the leading causes.
Although it is difficult to do away with stress altogether because it is imperative for students to understand that stress exists in the real world just as prominently as it does in school, it is also imperative to note that students are on the forefront of figuring out their futures, a demanding task without the pressure of academics and activities. However, when combined, it can be a strenuous situation.
Stress exists everywhere. No matter how hard we try, we can’t escape from worries and troubles because they lurk everywhere. We, as humanity, have to recognize that there are other people who are tied down by stress. It isn’t always easy to walk through your day because there are roadblocks and slippery slopes that stand in our way.
Support Local Journalism
I can’t speak from a grown adult’s perspective, but I can speak from a student’s perspective. I can tell you that I have to worry about running late to school, just like running late to a job. I can tell you that I have to worry about tests and grades, just like projects or daily tasks in a job. I can tell you that I have to build a resume for my future, just like grown adults who need to construct one as well. I can tell you about financial struggles and extra activities, just as adults can.
I can tell you that we all have to worry.
We all have a lot on our minds, thoughts racing faster than we can move until we feel as if we will never be able to catch up. The stress that winds tightly through our mind coils tighter, cutting the air to our creativity.
Stress is exhausting, so we need to respect that the person who accidentally spilled their coffee on you might be having a bad day too. Everyone has bad days or stressful seasons, and we need to acknowledge this before we are able to laugh off our coffee-stained pair of clothes, throw it in the washer and restart with a clean, fresh attitude.
In this sometimes exhausting and stressful season, make someone smile, but don’t forget that you are someone, too. You deserve to laugh, to smile and to treat yourself because the most wonderful time of the year is every part of every year. Every day is inherently wonderful, just because we get to live and breathe.
Remember that others can have bad days and remember that you can too, but they aren’t worth your worry. This life was made for living, for smiling, for chasing dreams and for more than just the monotonous routine of stress.
This life was made for us. We deserve every moment of it.
Emelia Richling is a junior at Northwest High School.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!