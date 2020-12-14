Treat yourself and rest ye merry

Although it is difficult to do away with stress altogether because it is imperative for students to understand that stress exists in the real world just as prominently as it does in school, it is also imperative to note that students are on the forefront of figuring out their futures, a demanding task without the pressure of academics and activities. However, when combined, it can be a strenuous situation.

Stress exists everywhere. No matter how hard we try, we can’t escape from worries and troubles because they lurk everywhere. We, as humanity, have to recognize that there are other people who are tied down by stress. It isn’t always easy to walk through your day because there are roadblocks and slippery slopes that stand in our way.

I can’t speak from a grown adult’s perspective, but I can speak from a student’s perspective. I can tell you that I have to worry about running late to school, just like running late to a job. I can tell you that I have to worry about tests and grades, just like projects or daily tasks in a job. I can tell you that I have to build a resume for my future, just like grown adults who need to construct one as well. I can tell you about financial struggles and extra activities, just as adults can.

I can tell you that we all have to worry.