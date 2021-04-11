Vaccine envy: Don’t flaunt it until everyone gets ‘jabbed’

My wife isn’t vaccinated yet, and I am, so our roles have reversed a little, but I still live life like I haven’t been jabbed, so I can best protect her. I’d love to push her ahead in the lineup, but neither of us would feel good about it.

Playing the waiting game is hard. But it will be your turn soon, and in the meantime, you may have to just cope and chill. There will always be people who jump the line, and you’re a much better person if you can learn to walk it.

If you feel yourself going down the rabbit hole of “I’ll never get one,” counter this thinking with positive self-talk reminding yourself that your day is coming.

It’s natural to feel frustrated and even worried if you haven’t been vaccinated yet. Knowing that you have a real reason to be upset, and owning it, can help you deal with this year of fear we have been living in.

Your feelings need to be honored, not justified, so find a way to express them. We are living in more anxiety than we ever have before. Releasing your feelings to a therapist or a good friend is positive for both your mental and your physical health.