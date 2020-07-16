An out-of-town driver ran into a ditch in a desolate area. Luckily, a local farmer came to help with his big strong horse named Buddy.
He hitched Buddy up to the car and yelled, “Pull, Nellie, pull!” Buddy didn’t move.
Then the farmer hollered, “Pull, Buster, pull!” Buddy didn’t respond.
Once more the farmer called, “Pull, Jennie, pull!” Nothing.
Then the farmer nonchalantly said, “Pull, Buddy, pull.” And the horse easily dragged the car out of the ditch.
The motorist was most appreciative but also very curious. He asked the farmer why he called his horse by the wrong name three times.
The farmer said, “Oh, Buddy is almost blind, and if he thought he was the only one pulling, he wouldn’t even try.”
Sometimes we feel like we’re the only one pulling. A team of one can be pretty lonely. I’m sure God never intended for us to get through this life alone.
There are many people who have already helped us and there’s more out there to help us again. There are people who are generous and compassionate. There are lots of folks who are pulling for us, hanging on for us.
There were many situations in the Bible when someone was having faith for another person — it’s called vicarious faith. What a concept! Someone can have an effect on someone’s faith through his or her own faith? The greatest example is Jesus dying on the cross. Jesus was acting in faith so that many others would come to faith in God.
One of the special stories of vicarious faith was about a centurion soldier who came to Jesus in the town of Capernaum. You can read about it in the book of Matthew 8: 5-13. The centurion soldier came to Jesus on behalf of a servant who was very sick. Jesus agreed to go to the servant.
The centurion said Jesus didn’t have to go in person. He could just say the word and the servant would be healed. Jesus was very impressed with the faith of this man and Jesus said he hadn’t found such great faith in all of Israel. Jesus said to the centurion, “Go your way; let it be done to you as you have believed.” (Matthew 8:13)
The servant was healed through the faith of his master. Seldom does anyone come to Christ without the aid of others. Many people have helped us along the course of our lives. Family and friends have prayed for us and taken us to church and done many things to be a good influence. Many parents have faith for their children until they can have faith for themselves.
I know my grandfather prayed one of his grandkids would someday become a pastor. He was praying for me, pulling me, hanging on in faith for me.
On one occasion the Apostle Paul’s life was saved by some friends. They helped him escape capture by lowering him down over the high city walls with a rope and a basket. (Acts 9:25) They were rope holders, hanging on for Paul.
We can be rope holders for others. We can have faith for others.
Prayer: Our Lord, we’re grateful others have pulled for us, and hung on for us until we could do it ourselves. Amen.
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org
