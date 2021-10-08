We all need help, whatever your calling

In a certain town a report went the rounds that a local pastor had gone to a place where his wife was attending a meeting against his will, and had dragged her from the place and forced her to go home.
Upon learning of the gossip, the minister inserted an item in the local newspaper. “In the first place I never attempt to influence my wife in her views of a choice of a meeting. In the second place my wife did not attend the meeting in question. In the third place, I did not attend the meeting. In the fourth place, neither my wife nor myself had any inclination to go to the meeting. Finally, I do not now have, and never had a wife!”
That sounds about the way things can get mixed up. It’s the last part that makes me sad. He’d never had a wife.
I recall when I received my call to be a pastor, the first thing I said to the Lord was, “I’m going to need a lot of support or I’ll never make it.” I didn’t have any prospects for the support of a wife. So I sort of argued with God, “You’re going to have to find me a good wife, and hopefully kids later.”
I was reminded of this when I went to my 70th birthday party at a local park. First, I can’t believe I’m that old! My daughters hung a sign that said I was a “classic”. I also got a pin that said I was “vintage” like an old car, “made in 1951”. Classic and vintage sound better than “old.”
Back to the problem of no wife prospects; I finally met my wife, Debbie, on a blind date at the Nebraska School of Nursing in Omaha. It’s amazing that three consecutive family members met their spouses in Omaha. My grandparents came over from Denmark and met in Omaha. My dad met my mom at a dance in Omaha right after World War II.
After our first date, Debbie and I continued to date for two years and eight months then we got married. So Debbie graduated from nursing school and I graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in mechanical engineering. Then we moved to Kentucky for seminary. Now I have been a pastor for 44 years.
At my birthday party all these memories kept coming back. All the good things in my life really started with God’s call to be a pastor. Every person is called to some area of God’s work. The Bible tells us in I Corinthians 7:17, “… let each of you lead the life that the Lord has assigned, to which God called you.” Every person has a calling.
It’s also good to know that everyone will be supported in their calling. Everyone will be trained and equipped. Jesus trained his disciples before he sent them out two by two to do his ministry.
God didn’t leave me alone; he helped me find the best possible spouse to be in ministry with. We had three beautiful daughters and one son who is a neat young man, to bless us. I often tell people, “I hope you can meet my family, they are the best part of me.”
Prayer: Our Lord, help us to follow your calling wherever it leads us. Give us your strength and courage. Amen
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org
