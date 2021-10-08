We all need help, whatever your calling

In a certain town a report went the rounds that a local pastor had gone to a place where his wife was attending a meeting against his will, and had dragged her from the place and forced her to go home.

Upon learning of the gossip, the minister inserted an item in the local newspaper. “In the first place I never attempt to influence my wife in her views of a choice of a meeting. In the second place my wife did not attend the meeting in question. In the third place, I did not attend the meeting. In the fourth place, neither my wife nor myself had any inclination to go to the meeting. Finally, I do not now have, and never had a wife!”

That sounds about the way things can get mixed up. It’s the last part that makes me sad. He’d never had a wife.

I recall when I received my call to be a pastor, the first thing I said to the Lord was, “I’m going to need a lot of support or I’ll never make it.” I didn’t have any prospects for the support of a wife. So I sort of argued with God, “You’re going to have to find me a good wife, and hopefully kids later.”