What can you make in a makerspace?

The makerspace is one of my favorite things about the Grand Island Public Library. We’ve had it for a couple of years now, so you may have already peeked inside, or maybe even participated in a makerspace program or made something yourself!

Makerspaces with high-end commercial equipment available for public use have been popping up in libraries for the past decade or so. But many people still have one big question: What exactly can one do in a makerspace?

What follows is just a peek at some things you can do here at the Grand Island Public Library’s Makerspace.

Aside from materials, all you need is a library card and your imagination! Use of our machines is free. Prices for our materials are listed on our website (https://www.gilibrary.org/resources/makerspace) or you can bring your own.

With our 3-D printer, you can create small plastic objects — parts, figurines and more. The user designs the object on a computer, and the printer (ours is a Lulzbot TAZ) takes plastic filament, melts it down, and extrudes it out layer by layer to make the object.

Take a look at Thingiverse (https://www.thingiverse.com) to see examples of things people have designed and printed on a 3-D printer.