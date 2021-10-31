What can you make in a makerspace?

The makerspace is one of my favorite things about the Grand Island Public Library. We’ve had it for a couple of years now, so you may have already peeked inside, or maybe even participated in a makerspace program or made something yourself!
Makerspaces with high-end commercial equipment available for public use have been popping up in libraries for the past decade or so. But many people still have one big question: What exactly can one do in a makerspace?
What follows is just a peek at some things you can do here at the Grand Island Public Library’s Makerspace.
Aside from materials, all you need is a library card and your imagination! Use of our machines is free. Prices for our materials are listed on our website (https://www.gilibrary.org/resources/makerspace) or you can bring your own.
With our 3-D printer, you can create small plastic objects — parts, figurines and more. The user designs the object on a computer, and the printer (ours is a Lulzbot TAZ) takes plastic filament, melts it down, and extrudes it out layer by layer to make the object.
Take a look at Thingiverse (https://www.thingiverse.com) to see examples of things people have designed and printed on a 3-D printer.
And if you’d like to design your own, use the free website Tinkercad (https://www.tinkercad.com). Tinkercad also has tutorials to help you out.
The 3-D printer is also great for replacing those little random plastic parts that always pop off or get lost.
With our laser cutter, you can cut or etch a design in wood, plastic, glass or certain kinds of metal.
One of our favorite laser cutter projects patrons have done here are wooden cutting boards etched with their grandmother’s pasta sauce recipe. The recipe was scanned into a computer first, then sent to the laser cutter — kind of like sending a Word doc to the printer!
Other possibilities include etched souvenir glasses for a wedding or event, or custom coasters cut from thin (1/4 or 1/8-inch) plywood.
You can use our Cricut (pronounced like “cricket”) Explore Air 2 to cut intricate computer-made designs into paper, cardstock and vinyl (for t-shirt heat transfers or stickers). What might take you an hour using an X-Acto knife and cutting mat takes the Cricut just a few minutes.
We have both adhesive vinyl and heat transfer vinyl in a wide variety of colors, plus cardstock and scrapbook paper.
This summer at the library teens made custom t-shirts and clear plastic tumblers with vinyl decorations cut out on a Cricut.
Our sublimation printer (Sawgrass SG500) prints images using a special ink that can then be transferred to special sublimation blanks using a heat press (we’ve got one of those, too — think two thick hot plates that press together).
At the library we have several kinds of sublimation blanks available: badges, coasters, hardboard tiles, keychains and ornaments.
You can also transfer sublimation images onto polyester fabric. Contact the library for more information!
Sewing enthusiasts, check out our Bernina B560 sewing and embroidery machine and Bernina L450 serger.
The Bernina B560 is a top-of-the-line machine and has 70 built-in embroidery designs.
Use the serger to finish the raw fabric edges on a sewing project with a professional look. It keeps the fabric edge from unraveling, and also works a lot better than my usual method, a regular zigzag stitch.
If you have any questions about our makerspace, or would like to schedule a tour, give us a call at 308-385-5333. Tell us what you want to do and we will work with you to make it a reality!
And as you think of gifts to give this Christmas, why not come to the library and make something unique in our makerspace? See you soon!
Laura Fentress serves as the youth and family services librarian for the Grand Island Public Library. Email her at lauraf@gilibrary.org.