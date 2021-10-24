What is security?

Even little children seem to understand about storms in this world. A kindergarten teacher was telling the class about the higher than usual numbers of twins and triplets born in the last year. One little boy raised his hand.

“I know why there are more twins and triplets being born,” he said. “And why is that?” asked the teacher. Because little children are afraid to come into the world all by themselves!”

Jesus used the image of the two houses because it was one the people could readily identify with. In that part of the world, all the riverbeds dried up in the summer. People who were new to the area would discover this nice, soft, level spot in the land. A house could easily be built there. Soon a home was standing on the soft sandy soil of the dry riverbed. Then the rains came. The floods came. The wind blew. And the house was quickly destroyed.

“Don’t let your life be like that,” says Jesus. “There is a lot of stormy water in this life. Build on a rock — a strong, secure foundation.”