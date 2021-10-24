Charlie Brown is leaning against a tree talking with Lucy. In one of those wonderful philosophical moments Lucy asked, “Charlie Brown, what is security? What do you think security is?”
“Security?” says Charlie Brown. “Security is sleeping in the back seat of a car when you’re a little kid, and you’ve been somewhere with your mom and dad. It’s at night. You’re riding in the car in the back seat. And you don’t have to worry about anything. Your mom and dad are in the front seat and they are doing all the worrying. They take care of everything.”
“That’s neat,” says Lucy.
Then Charlie Brown raises his finger with a serious look, “But wait! It doesn’t last. Suddenly you’ve grown up. And it can never be that way again. Suddenly it’s over and you’ll never get to sleep in the back seat again. Never!”
They stand there, sensing the terrible ordeal that goes with being an adult. Lucy reaches over and says, “Hold my hand, Charlie Brown.”
So, what do you think security is? I like Charlie Brown’s description. Jesus had a great way of describing security. He told a brief story about two houses. One was built upon sand and one was built upon a rock. Then he said, “The rain fell, the floods came, and the winds blew and beat upon that house, but it did not fall because it had been founded on a rock.” Matthew 7:25.
Even little children seem to understand about storms in this world. A kindergarten teacher was telling the class about the higher than usual numbers of twins and triplets born in the last year. One little boy raised his hand.
“I know why there are more twins and triplets being born,” he said. “And why is that?” asked the teacher. Because little children are afraid to come into the world all by themselves!”
Jesus used the image of the two houses because it was one the people could readily identify with. In that part of the world, all the riverbeds dried up in the summer. People who were new to the area would discover this nice, soft, level spot in the land. A house could easily be built there. Soon a home was standing on the soft sandy soil of the dry riverbed. Then the rains came. The floods came. The wind blew. And the house was quickly destroyed.
“Don’t let your life be like that,” says Jesus. “There is a lot of stormy water in this life. Build on a rock — a strong, secure foundation.”
One of the best ways to build a strong foundation is by studying the Bible. God’s word is strong enough to stretch over the fabric of life. Another good foundation stone is regular worship in church. “The family that prays together, stays together.” It is more than just a nice saying. There is a great bond formed by worshiping with others. And I think prayer is the cement that holds the blocks together.
Prayer: Our Lord, may we build our lives upon you and not some shaky foundation that looks good at the time. Amen.
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org
