My life was so full and so good I almost forgot about the novel. Then, out of nowhere, I got an email from Heather Lazare.

Long ago, when I was a reporter and Heather was a budding writer in sixth grade, her mother asked me to meet with her to talk about writing. So we met and talked, hugged each other and said goodbye.

Twenty-five years later, Heather emailed me to say she had grown up to be an editor at a publishing house in New York. She and her husband were starting a family and had moved back to California, where she was starting her own editing and publishing business.

So we met again to talk about writing and books and babies. And I hired her to edit my novel. Then I hired her as project manager to publish it. I wish I could hire her to run my life.

We all have a God-given ability to pull for one another, to bear each other’s burdens and rejoice in all the joys. I’m grateful to all of you who nagged me to finish my book. Please don’t feel you need to read it. Unless you really want to.

What’s your dream? Share it with someone who’ll nag you to finish it. Nagging helps. But in the end, I think you will find, just as I did, it’s mostly up to you.

Sharon Randall is a syndicated columnist and the author of “The World and Then Some: A Novel.” Contact her at P.O. Box 922, Carmel Valley, CA 93924 or via her website at www.sharonrandall.com.

