When you find yourself in trouble – pray

We all know we are supposed to pray when we are in trouble, right? My son, Paul got in trouble in elementary school by not being where he was supposed to be. So he went to the principal’s office and sat in his little chair, I think he was 8 or 9 years old. While the principal was working at her desk, all of a sudden she heard Paul’s voice and looked up. He had his hands folded and his head bowed. He was praying and he said, “Lord, I want to be a good boy! But I wasn’t. I wasn’t where I was supposed to be. I’ll try to be in the right place,” Paul went on for a little while. The principal said she could barely keep from laughing out loud; it was one of the most special and memorable things of her career.
Even though Paul didn’t understand some of the concepts in school because he has Down syndrome, he understood the need to pray and I was so proud of him. Paul doesn’t break into spontaneous prayer as often as he used to, and I miss it.
A lot of people get weaned away from prayer by the world. I imagine God really misses that too. It’s hard to keep up the practice of prayer. We all have short attention spans and we’re all so busy (we think), prayer is put on the shelf for emergencies.
Jesus certainly practiced prayer. Jesus didn’t preach a lot about prayer. He practiced it more than he preached about it. Jesus taught his disciples to pray a short and simple prayer – The Lord’s Prayer. He told them that repetition added nothing. He encouraged them to ask for what they needed with confidence that they were heard.
An old joke has a tourist asking a New York City foot patrolman: “Can you tell me how to get to Carnegie Hall?” To which the policeman replies: “Practice, practice, practice.” It is often referred to as “the practice of prayer.”
The great pianist Rubenstein said, “If I don’t practice for a day, I know it. If I don’t practice for two days, my family knows it. If I don’t practice for three days my public knows it.” If we fail to come to God in prayer, then we don’t know how to listen when we turn to God.
I think we need more simple, short prayers to God, like my son Paul offered – “Lord, I want to be a good boy (or girl).” Praying doesn’t have to take a long time. I think Jesus basically taught that prayers are often better if they are shorter. In fact, as a pastor, I would love to stamp out public prayers that are way too long. You know what I mean, especially if they are not done well. That’s part of the reason we need to practice.
Prayer: Our Lord, help us not to just learn about prayer but practice prayer in the way we are able. Amen
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org
