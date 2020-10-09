When you find yourself in trouble – pray

We all know we are supposed to pray when we are in trouble, right? My son, Paul got in trouble in elementary school by not being where he was supposed to be. So he went to the principal’s office and sat in his little chair, I think he was 8 or 9 years old. While the principal was working at her desk, all of a sudden she heard Paul’s voice and looked up. He had his hands folded and his head bowed. He was praying and he said, “Lord, I want to be a good boy! But I wasn’t. I wasn’t where I was supposed to be. I’ll try to be in the right place,” Paul went on for a little while. The principal said she could barely keep from laughing out loud; it was one of the most special and memorable things of her career.