When you think you don’t have a future, you tend to live in the past

If you have lost your job or business, it’s hard to be content right now, but you have to try and make things better every day, or the negative feelings are just going to take over. Like I said, it doesn’t have to be big stuff, but you do have to get the basics covered to give yourself a chance to recover.

Yes, I think we will get the virus under control, but so much damage has already occurred psychically that it will take even more time to get back to some feeling of safety and normality. For now, you need to have patience, and that’s hard when you are feeling down. It’s also scary, because you wonder if this pandemic or this mood will ever go away, but don’t fall into that pit — and if you do, make yourself climb out of it by doing something mundane but necessary.

Learning to relax when you are anxious about the future is a matter of learning how to keep moving forward and not dwell on the past. Yes it takes some practice to rewire your brain and cope appropriately with this time warp we are all living in, but I help people do it every day, and it does work.

Even though some of the things I love to do are gone, I believe I can find other things to take their place and adjust my expectations to go with the flow. We have all had to do this before, but never for so long.