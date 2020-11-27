Who moved? You or God?

One of the books I found very helpful was “How Can I Find You, God?” by Marjorie Holmes. She was from my wife’s hometown of Storm Lake, Iowa. Marjorie wrote about the journey we have in spiritual deserts and the “dark nights of the soul.”

Many of her words were exactly what so many of us go through, although we might not want to admit it. After all, what pastor would admit they struggle staying close to God?

Marjorie wrote so beautifully these words about our common experience: “You have become a stranger to us. The God that we knew as children, loved and trusted as children, got lost somewhere along the way. Many of us lost you in college, suffering the shock of intellectualism for the first time. Many of us lost you to cynics, the scoffers, and the would-be sophisticates.

“Many of us lost you through trouble and disappointments, prayers that didn’t seem to be answered, and so we shook our fists in your face and turned away. Or we lost you through good fortunes, wealth, success (who needs you?). We even lost you through churches that put up too any barriers between us.

“But I think most of us lost you through sheer indifference. The indifference that comes with giving everything else priority. We’re been too busy for you, God, we’ve gotten out of the habit of you.”