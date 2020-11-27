Who moved? You or God?

An elderly couple was out for a drive. They stopped behind a young couple in the car ahead of them. They were sitting right next to each other.
Martha said to her husband, Henry, “What happened, Henry? We used to sit side-by-side just like the young couple ahead of us.”
Henry looked across the seat and replied, “Well ,Martha, I haven’t moved.”
Sometimes the same question comes up in our relationship with God. If we aren’t feeling close to God, who moved? And maybe the answer to that question isn’t all that important. What we are really asking is how can we feel close to God again?
I recall as a young Christian in college I felt so inspired in my relationship with God that I would do anything God would ask. In a Lay Witness Mission in Aurora, I was working with the youth group. At one of the evening meetings God’s spirit just seemed to move over us. Like John Wesley, my heart was “strangely warmed.”
At that point I felt like I could never possibly fall away from that close feeling again. Gradually I crowded God out with many activities and big plans. I realized I could never take my relationship with God for granted. Like any relationship we have to keep the lines of communication going. We need to draw close to God in worship, study, prayer and service to God and others.
One of the books I found very helpful was “How Can I Find You, God?” by Marjorie Holmes. She was from my wife’s hometown of Storm Lake, Iowa. Marjorie wrote about the journey we have in spiritual deserts and the “dark nights of the soul.”
Many of her words were exactly what so many of us go through, although we might not want to admit it. After all, what pastor would admit they struggle staying close to God?
Marjorie wrote so beautifully these words about our common experience: “You have become a stranger to us. The God that we knew as children, loved and trusted as children, got lost somewhere along the way. Many of us lost you in college, suffering the shock of intellectualism for the first time. Many of us lost you to cynics, the scoffers, and the would-be sophisticates.
“Many of us lost you through trouble and disappointments, prayers that didn’t seem to be answered, and so we shook our fists in your face and turned away. Or we lost you through good fortunes, wealth, success (who needs you?). We even lost you through churches that put up too any barriers between us.
“But I think most of us lost you through sheer indifference. The indifference that comes with giving everything else priority. We’re been too busy for you, God, we’ve gotten out of the habit of you.”
If this topic is one you struggle with, please feel free to contact me.
Prayer: Our Lord, our hearts ache sometimes when we want you to be closer to us. Help us to find in you a sense of peace and joy! Amen
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org
