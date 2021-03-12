Why keep the Ten Commandments?

A confirmation student was asked to list the Ten Commandments in any order. He wrote: “3,6,1,8,4,5,9,2,10,7”. Sounds just like some of the confirmation classes I tried to teach!
The order of the Ten Commandments isn’t all that important, but the content is. These divine laws were given for our benefit. The word “commandment” appears more than 180 times in the Old Testament.
More than 90% of these references refer to God’s requirements of the people of Israel. The people are encouraged to “keep” (literally “guard”) the commandments. The tone is not that these are burdensome. The commandments are for our “delight” and “love” from the book of Psalms. God also reminds us, those who keep the Ten Commandments are “those who love me.” (Exodus 20:6)
There are folks who think the commandments are so negative. All those “thou shalt not’s” are a heavy load. There are others who think the Ten Commandments should be substituted with the “Ten Voluntary Initiatives.” Ted Turner suggested this about 30 years. The problem is there are some areas where this voluntary idea won’t work. We can’t just make stop signals a voluntary thing.
A businessman notorious for his ruthlessness announced to Mark Twain, “Before I die I mean to make a pilgrimage to the Holy Land. I will climb Mount Sinai and read the Ten Commandments aloud at the top.”
“I have a better idea,” said Twain, “You could stay home in Boston and keep them.”
There are a lot of people who claim to follow the Ten Commandments until it isn’t personally convenient. If society is to work, it requires a common framework of do’s and don’ts. Since the time of Moses, our basic obligations have been summed up by the famous laws known as The Ten Commandments. God gave us these laws as a guide for the good living of His people and as a check against evil. And they are as valid today as then.
The Ten Commandments deal with two basic areas that need control — the words we say and the thoughts we think. When we read the Ten Commandments we realize commandments 1,3,5, and 9 have to do with words. Commandments 2,4,6,7,8 and 10 pertain to our thoughts.
The permissiveness of previous generations hasn’t worked too well. More and more folks are seeing the wisdom of holding to the commandments as our true measure of behavior. We can see that God’s laws have stood the test of time.
The teachings in the New Testament remind us we need God’s law but also the spirit of the law. I know a lot of Christians who had gotten stuck in the law and never moved over to grace. The love of God and others and ourselves is the basis for the law.
Prayer: Our Lord, let the words of our mouths and the meditations of our hearts be acceptable in your sight. (Psalms 19:14) Amen.
The Rev. Dan Safarik retired as a full-time pastor at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lincoln and now serves part time at St. Mark’s UMC in Lincoln. Email him at dsafarik@stmarks.org
The Rev. Dan Safarik serves St. Luke United Methodist Church in Lincoln. Email him at debsafarik@gmail.com