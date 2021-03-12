Why keep the Ten Commandments?

“I have a better idea,” said Twain, “You could stay home in Boston and keep them.”

There are a lot of people who claim to follow the Ten Commandments until it isn’t personally convenient. If society is to work, it requires a common framework of do’s and don’ts. Since the time of Moses, our basic obligations have been summed up by the famous laws known as The Ten Commandments. God gave us these laws as a guide for the good living of His people and as a check against evil. And they are as valid today as then.

The Ten Commandments deal with two basic areas that need control — the words we say and the thoughts we think. When we read the Ten Commandments we realize commandments 1,3,5, and 9 have to do with words. Commandments 2,4,6,7,8 and 10 pertain to our thoughts.

The permissiveness of previous generations hasn’t worked too well. More and more folks are seeing the wisdom of holding to the commandments as our true measure of behavior. We can see that God’s laws have stood the test of time.

The teachings in the New Testament remind us we need God’s law but also the spirit of the law. I know a lot of Christians who had gotten stuck in the law and never moved over to grace. The love of God and others and ourselves is the basis for the law.