Winter reading still going strong

Do the short days and long nights of winter have you down? If so, turn to the Grand Island Public Library for some virtual fun to get you out of the doldrums!
Our “Snow Much To Read” winter reading program is well underway, and if you haven’t registered yet, log on to our Beanstack site (www.gilibary.beanstack.org) to sign up. There you can log reading minutes and participate in other reading-themed activities to earn badges for chances to win prizes.
Speaking of prizes, we have some great prizes lined up for program participants to win. In addition to gift cards to local establishments, we are also giving away an Amazon Kindle Fire to each of our three age groups (kids, teens and adults). Adults also have a chance to win a brand new Instant Pot Max and kids and teens each have a chance to win an Amazon Echo Dot.
So how do you earn entries to win? Like with our summer reading program, logging reading minutes earns chances to win, every hour read is another badge earned (which is an automatic entry to the drawings). New for “Snow Much To Read,” we have added additional reading-themed activities in which to participate.
These activities challenge you to perhaps read something new you normally wouldn’t read, like reading a book of poetry or an anthology of short stories. Possibly you’ll be challenged to use one of our services or a book format that you normally wouldn’t use, like borrowing an item from Hoopla or Overdrive, or listen to an audiobook or read a graphic novel. Many of these activities tie-in to programs we have coming up later in the month.
In the next couple of weeks, there will many virtual programs offered. On Monday, Dec. 21, we have an all-ages Gnome Coasters-making program, perfect for a last-minute handmade gift. Teens can also participate in making homemade animal bookends that day. Registration is required for both programs
On Tuesday, Dec.22, an wooden ornament painting program is open to kids of all ages. Also that day; teens can also pick up a Bristle Bot kit to take home and learn about. Registration is required for both programs.
A genealogy and family history program hosted by special guest Michelle Setlik from the Hall County Historical Society is also scheduled for Dec. 22. Learn all about genealogy and about the library’s brand-new digital microfilm reader and scanner generously funded by a grant from the Peter Kiewit Foundation.
A special Storytime with Santa is set for Wednesday, Dec. 23, and he will read letters from kids. In addition, adults who want to learn more about using the Instant Pot can tune in as two Instant Pot recipes will be demonstrated.
After Christmas, teens and adults can join us online for a program all about Chinese calligraphy with a special guest, Jojo Liu from Jojo’s calligraphy. This program is planned for Tuesday, Dec. 29. Please register online to learn what materials you will need to pick up from the library. Finally, on Wednesday, Dec. 30, we will host a New Year’s Eve grab bag for kids, and a book and paper-folding program for adults and teens.
For a complete list of programming and more descriptions, visit our website at www.gilibrary.org and click on our events page. From there you can sign up for programs on the calendar or give us a call at 308-385-5333 and staff members will assist you with registration.
Have a safe and happy holiday season!
Shaun Klee serves as the adult and technical services librarian for the Grand Island Public Library. Email him at ShaunK@gilibrary.org
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!