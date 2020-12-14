Winter reading still going strong

Do the short days and long nights of winter have you down? If so, turn to the Grand Island Public Library for some virtual fun to get you out of the doldrums!

Our “Snow Much To Read” winter reading program is well underway, and if you haven’t registered yet, log on to our Beanstack site (www.gilibary.beanstack.org) to sign up. There you can log reading minutes and participate in other reading-themed activities to earn badges for chances to win prizes.

Speaking of prizes, we have some great prizes lined up for program participants to win. In addition to gift cards to local establishments, we are also giving away an Amazon Kindle Fire to each of our three age groups (kids, teens and adults). Adults also have a chance to win a brand new Instant Pot Max and kids and teens each have a chance to win an Amazon Echo Dot.

So how do you earn entries to win? Like with our summer reading program, logging reading minutes earns chances to win, every hour read is another badge earned (which is an automatic entry to the drawings). New for “Snow Much To Read,” we have added additional reading-themed activities in which to participate.