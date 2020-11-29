Winter the perfect time to encourage the love of reading

After going on a recent long drive, I enjoyed memories back to my elementary school days listening to stories in the classroom from my beloved teachers who read them aloud every day.

These teachers took my fellow students and me on journeys to magical places such as down the rabbit’s hole in “Alice in Wonderland” by Lewis Carroll, or to Narnia with “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” by C.S. Lewis. These teachers planted the love of reading for me.

Children love listening to stories at a young age. The library provides children’s storytimes to encourage early literacy. It is so rewarding to see babies and toddlers in our programs and see their growth through reading books and coming to the library with their parents or caregivers. If you think about it, this also happens for children, teens and adults. We currently are offering programming for all ages virtually through our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/gilibrary. and by going to YouTube and typing in Grand Island Library.

This winter the library is encouraging readers of all ages to take part in our “Snow Much to Read” Program. You can sign up from our website www.gilibrary.org. “Snow Much to Read” will be similar to our summer reading programs and will be run through our Beanstack website, www.gilibrary.beanstack.com/.