Winter the perfect time to encourage the love of reading

After going on a recent long drive, I enjoyed memories back to my elementary school days listening to stories in the classroom from my beloved teachers who read them aloud every day.
These teachers took my fellow students and me on journeys to magical places such as down the rabbit’s hole in “Alice in Wonderland” by Lewis Carroll, or to Narnia with “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” by C.S. Lewis. These teachers planted the love of reading for me.
Children love listening to stories at a young age. The library provides children’s storytimes to encourage early literacy. It is so rewarding to see babies and toddlers in our programs and see their growth through reading books and coming to the library with their parents or caregivers. If you think about it, this also happens for children, teens and adults. We currently are offering programming for all ages virtually through our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/gilibrary. and by going to YouTube and typing in Grand Island Library.
This winter the library is encouraging readers of all ages to take part in our “Snow Much to Read” Program. You can sign up from our website www.gilibrary.org. “Snow Much to Read” will be similar to our summer reading programs and will be run through our Beanstack website, www.gilibrary.beanstack.com/.
You may register at any time on our Beanstack site, the challenge is live through Jan. 15, Once registered you can log reading minutes and participate in other challenges to earn entries for winning some great prizes. You can even log minutes listening to audiobooks.
So maybe you should try out an audiobook if you have not. You will be pleasantly surprised. Audiobooks incorporate a different element to the reading experience. Tone and character voices add to the experience of the listener further pulling them into the story. This opens an extra path from the writer to the listener not included when reading alone. They are great for struggling readers and for learning English too.
My husband loved “World War Z” by Max Brooks. He thinks of it as high definition reading with extra detail. It is narrated by multiple celebrities and adds a rich texture to each of the accounts during the book’s story line.
Sometimes multiple narrators can enhance the experience. It unfolds more like a movie. This audiobook however, turns out much better than the movie and leaves the listener with a spectrum of emotion. It is a throwback to the days of listening to shows on the radio and you can even perform other tasks while listening to audiobooks. Your eyes don’t get tired, especially if you can’t find your reading glasses.
We listened to “Kiss the Girls and Make Them Cry” by Mary Higgins Clark and performed by January LaVoy and she was made the book amazing with all of her many voices.
I found myself looking for websites and recommendations: for kids up to age 14 http://www.ala.org/alsc/awardsgrants/notalists/ncr,for teens visit http://www.ala.org/yalsa/odyssey-award, and for all ages I was impressed by The Audie Awards at https://www.audiopub.org/members/audies.
The library has most of the 2020 winners both in book, audiobook CD, and from our online database Hoopla.
We want to give a big shout out to Chad Nabity and Boys Scouts Troops 114B and 114G. They collected over 500 nonperishables for the Salvation Army and one drop-off site was the library. Thanks to our generous staff and patrons. The Thrivent Financial grant awarded them $500 for the Salvation Army Food Bank.
This winter, encourage the love of reading and remember that storytimes are not just for children. Remember to check out our amazing virtual winter break programming for all ages from our Facebook and website and get signed up early.
Celine Swan is the interim director for the Grand Island Public Library. Email her at CelineS@gilibrary.org.
