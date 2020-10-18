 Skip to main content
Yakkity Yakkers Toastmasters Club
Grand Island’s Yakkity Yakkers Toastmasters Club invites area communities to attend “How to Ace an Online Interview,” a free workshop designed to provide tips to individuals seeking employment opportunities during the coronavirus pandemic.

“During the workshop, members will demonstrate an online interview and provide the opportunity for attendees to participate in a short interview session. Attendees will also receive individualized tips to build their confidence going into their next interview,” says Melinda Haag, event coordinator for Kearney Toastmasters Club and Yakkity Yakkers Toastmasters Club.

The workshop will be conducted via a Zoom platform from 7 to 8 p.m. Those participating are asked to log on at least 10 minutes early. For more information, email Melinda Haag at Balloongirl83@gmail.com

The Yakkity Yakkers Toastmasters Club meets weekly at 11:45 a.m. each Thursday on Zoom during the pandemic. For more information about this event and the club, visit (https://www.4686.toastmastersclubs.org).

