YOUR TICKET: Hastings College Theatre hosting virtual capstone productions

The Country Music Association’s reigning Entertainer of the Year will open the 2022 leg of his aptly named “The Gather Again Tour” at the arena, where he’s performed two times — most recently in 2017. The Church show also is the first concert announced for the arena since the coronavirus shut down operations in March 2020.

“This is the third tour he’s started in Lincoln,” said Tom Lorenz, general manager of Lincoln’s arena. “They love the building. They love the audiences here. We’ve got a couple days set aside for them to open his tour here again.”

Church’s Pinnacle Bank Arena debut in 2015 set an arena concert attendance record of 15,823 people. That still-standing mark won’t be challenged next year as the show will be presented in the round, with floor seating, rather than in the format that allowed the huge crowd.

But it could be another full house because COVID capacity restrictions are expected to ease over the next few months.

Tickets for all U.S. stops on the 55-city tour that begins in September in Kentucky and includes February shows in Omaha, Des Moines and Kansas City, will go on sale to the general public May 7 at 10 a.m. at EricChurch.com. Church fan-club members may access tickets on May 4.

Ticket prices have not been announced.