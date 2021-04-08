YOUR TICKET: Hastings College Theatre hosting virtual capstone productions

HASTINGS — Hastings College Theatre is hosting a live virtual production of two capstones in April.
“The Importance of Being Earnest” by Oscar Wilde will be shown online April 16-17, and “You Do Love Me ... Don’t You?” by Claire Demmer will be shown online April 23-24. Both capstones, directed and designed by senior theatre majors, will be held virtually on Zoom beginning at 7 p.m., with a link provided via email to those who request tickets.
“The Importance of Being Earnest” takes a satire approach to old Victorian ways with themes of marriage and other trivial matters. Directing this Oscar Wilde classic is Luke Liffengren of Conifer, Colorado.
“You Do Love Me … Don’t You?” is a comedy turned scary thriller about what happens when you don’t truly know the man you are bringing home. Liz Lee of Colorado Springs, Colo., will direct the show.
Directed and designed by Hastings College students in their senior year, these plays allow students to demonstrate their knowledge from classwork and previous productions and are a requirement for graduation.
To reserve tickets for either show, email the box office at tickets@hastings.edu with the date and time of the production you’d like to attend. An email with the Zoom link and passcode will then be sent.
‘Blueprint,’ first of two senior thesis exhibitions, opens at JDAC
HASTINGS — The first 2021 senior art exhibition, “Blueprint,” is open now through April 23 in the Jackson Dinsdale Art Center and features work by four Hastings College seniors.
The artists will give a lecture on their work at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 11, in the Wilson Center, 714 E. Ninth St., with a reception to follow in the gallery at 700 E. 12th St.
This senior showcase includes paintings created by Sam Crossett of Sandpoint, Idaho; sculptures created by Benjamin Friend of Lincoln; photography by Olivia Arden of Yorba Linda, Calif.; and intaglio and monotype prints by Karlie Norton of Littleton, Colo.
A second senior art thesis show will open April 28 and run through Sunday, May 16. Lectures for the second group of studio art thesis students will be at 11 a.m. May 2 in the Wilson auditorium with a gallery reception to follow.
The JDAC gallery, at 700 E. 12th St., is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Face masks are required inside the JDAC and the gallery’s capacity is limited.
Country singer Eric Church will visit Lincoln again in January
LINCOLN — Eric Church will return to Pinnacle Bank Arena on Jan. 7.
The Country Music Association’s reigning Entertainer of the Year will open the 2022 leg of his aptly named “The Gather Again Tour” at the arena, where he’s performed two times — most recently in 2017. The Church show also is the first concert announced for the arena since the coronavirus shut down operations in March 2020.
“This is the third tour he’s started in Lincoln,” said Tom Lorenz, general manager of Lincoln’s arena. “They love the building. They love the audiences here. We’ve got a couple days set aside for them to open his tour here again.”
Church’s Pinnacle Bank Arena debut in 2015 set an arena concert attendance record of 15,823 people. That still-standing mark won’t be challenged next year as the show will be presented in the round, with floor seating, rather than in the format that allowed the huge crowd.
But it could be another full house because COVID capacity restrictions are expected to ease over the next few months.
Tickets for all U.S. stops on the 55-city tour that begins in September in Kentucky and includes February shows in Omaha, Des Moines and Kansas City, will go on sale to the general public May 7 at 10 a.m. at EricChurch.com. Church fan-club members may access tickets on May 4.
Ticket prices have not been announced.
The Church concert is the first major show in Lincoln to be announced in more than a year. Lorenz said it is certain that more shows, both at the arena and Pinewood Bowl, will be set in the near future.