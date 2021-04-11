Youth Notes: Custer County 4-H hosts Public Speaking Contest

BROKEN BOW — Emmalee Bartak of Merna, Brandi Coons of Callaway, Emily Jonas of Ansley and Kacee Dvorak of Arnold are recipients of $500 scholarships awarded by Custer County 4-H Activities Scholarships.

Bartak is the daughter of Brian and Lizzie Bartak. She will be attending Midland University in Fremont this fall, majoring in criminal justice.

Coons is the daughter of Randy and Tammy Coons. She will be attending the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis, majoring in equine industry management.

Jonas is the daughter of Todd and Kim Jonas. She will be attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, majoring in animal science.

Dvorak is the daughter of Rich and Kristi Dvorak. At the time of application, she was undecided on the college she will be attending. She will be majoring in psychology.