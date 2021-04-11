 Skip to main content
Youth Notes: Custer County 4-H hosts Public Speaking Contest
Youth Notes: Custer County 4-H hosts Public Speaking Contest

BROKEN BOW — The Custer County 4-H Public Speaking Contest was April 5 via Zoom, due to COVID-19 guidelines. Nine entries were made by 4-H youths in three divisions.

The top individuals in the Intermediate and Senior speech and public service announcement divisions will represent Custer County at the State 4-H Public Speaking Contest June 30 in Lincoln.

Results of the contest are as follows:

Novice Speech Division:

  • First — Kennedy Eggleston, purple ribbon & gold medal
  • Second — Blake Slocum, purple ribbon & silver medal
  • Third — Ryan McCaslin, blue ribbon & bronze medal
  • Fourth — Ava Loy, blue ribbon

Intermediate Speech Division:

  • First — Nicole McCaslin, purple ribbon & gold medal
  • Second — Maysa Jones, blue ribbon & silver medal

Intermediate PSA Division:

  • First — Alex Berghorst, purple ribbon & gold medal
  • Second — Mahaya Jones, blue ribbon & silver medal
  • Third — Maysa Jones, blue ribbon & bronze medal

Custer County 4-H’ers receive scholarships

BROKEN BOW — Emmalee Bartak of Merna, Brandi Coons of Callaway, Emily Jonas of Ansley and Kacee Dvorak of Arnold are recipients of $500 scholarships awarded by Custer County 4-H Activities Scholarships.

Bartak is the daughter of Brian and Lizzie Bartak. She will be attending Midland University in Fremont this fall, majoring in criminal justice.

Coons is the daughter of Randy and Tammy Coons. She will be attending the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis, majoring in equine industry management.

Jonas is the daughter of Todd and Kim Jonas. She will be attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, majoring in animal science.

Dvorak is the daughter of Rich and Kristi Dvorak. At the time of application, she was undecided on the college she will be attending. She will be majoring in psychology.

