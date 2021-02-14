Youth Notes: Knickrehm students place in state art contest

Daniela Naranjo, a fifth-grader at Knickrehm Elementary School in Grand Island, has placed first in the 2021 State Aviation Art Contest, winning $150. Abigail Rempe, also a Knickrehm student, placed second, winning $100. Their entries will represent Nebraska in the national competition in Washington, D.C.

The students’ artwork reflected the contest theme, “A Friendlier World with Air Sports.” Entries were judged for their creative use of the theme in relation to the aviation world.

Other Knickrehm students, Cristobal Hernandez, Gabriel Jose, Juan Briones and Eliseo Lucas, received an Award of Excellence for earning honorable mention in the contest. They are all students of Diane Meyer.

The contest is sponsored by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration and the Federal Aviation Administration. Students ages 6-17 from across Nebraska participated.

Knights of Columbus announce free throw contest winners

The Resurrection Knights of Columbus in Grand Island held their annual free throw contest Feb. 7 at Grand Island Central Catholic School.

Winning awards were:

Girls: