2020 Custer County Fair 4-H results

Mahaya Jones, Berwyn: Dairy Goat, 5 to 8 months, Blue, Grand Champion Junior Dairy Doe; Market Does, Blue, Champion Market Doe - Overall Grand Champion Market; Dog Agility Level 1, Purple, Grand Champion; An Article Made For Your Dog, Purple, Best of Show; Dog Obedience, Novice, Purple, Grand Champion - Best of Obedience; Dog Intermediate Showmanship, Purple, Grand Champion; Goat Junior Showmanship (11-13 yrs old), Purple, Champion Junior Showmanship; One Item constructed during June Jamboree, Purple, Reserve Best of Show; Original Acrylic Painting, Purple, Best of Show - Champion Painting & Drawing; 4 year old and older - Milking Doe, Blue, Grand Champion Senior Dairy Doe - Overall Reserve Champion; Dairy Goat Under 5 months, Blue, Reserve Champion Junior Dairy Doe; and One Item constructed during June Jamboree, Purple, Best of Show.