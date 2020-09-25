2020 Hall County Fair 4-H results: Animals

COMPANION ANIMAL DIVISION
Cat Showmanship, Intermediate, ages 11-13
Champion, Purple – Peyton Allan, Grand Island
Reserve Champion, Blue – Claire Gartner, Grand Island
Cat, short hair
Champion, Purple – Peyton Allan, Grand Island
Reserve Champion, Purple – Claire Gartner, Grand Island
Other companion animal
Champion, Purple – Colton Krueger, Grand Island
Reserve Champion, Purple – Hailey Allan, Grand Island
Purple – Noah Krueger, Cody Schimmer, Adrian Svitak and Travis Svitak, Grand Island
DOG DIVISION
Dog Obedience - Beginning Novice B
Champion, Purple – Anna Hanquist, Grand Island
Reserve Champion, Purple – Gavin Seyler, St. Libory
Purple – Dakota Fenster, Grand Island
Blue – Breken Cornelius, Alda; Greta Knuth, Grand Island; Alexis Seyler, St. Libory
Dog Showmanship - Intermediate, ages 10-13
Champion, Purple – Anna Hanquist, Grand Island
Reserve Champion, Purple – Breken Cornelius, Alda
Blue – Dakota Fenster and Greta Knuth, Grand Island; Alexis Seyler, St. Libory
Dog Showmanship - Senior, ages 14+
Champion, Purple – Gavin Seyler, St. Libory
POULTRY DIVISION
Champion, Purple – Kade Kosmicki, Cairo
Reserve Champion, Blue – Luke Powell, Doniphan
Showmanship - Senior, ages 14+
Champion, Purple – Dawson Kosmicki, Cairo
Reserve Champion, Purple – Rhett Kosmicki, Cairo
Purple – Kaylee Powell, Doniphan
Standard Hen, large fowl
Purple – Kade Kosmicki, Cairo
Blue – Dawson Kosmicki, Cairo (two entries); Kade Kosmicki, Cairo; Rhett Kosmicki, Cairo (two entries)
Standard Pullet, large fowl
Champion Large Fowl, Purple – Kaylee Powell, Doniphan
Reserve Champion Large Fowl, Purple – Luke Powell, Doniphan
Purple – Kaylee Powell, Doniphan
Blue – Luke Powell, Doniphan
Heavy, medium, light duck
Champion Water Fowl, Purple – Rhett Kosmicki, Cairo
Reserve Champion Water Fowl, Purple – Kade Kosmicki, Cairo
RABBIT DIVISION
Showmanship - Junior, ages 8-10
Champion, Purple – Hanna Mader, Grand Island
Reserve Champion, Blue – Rylee Codner, Wood River
Showmanship - Intermediate, ages 11-13
Champion, Purple – Jaycee Smith, Grand Island
Reserve Champion, Blue – Jaden Smith, Grand Island
Blue – Brian Rainforth, Wood River
Showmanship - Senior, ages 14+
Champion, Purple – Dawson Kosmicki, Cairo
Junior Doe, under 6 months
Purple – Tytania Dreher, Grand Island (two entries)
Junior Buck, under 6 months
Purple – Tytania Dreher, Grand Island
Junior Buck, pet, under 6 months
Purple – Hanna Mader, Grand Island
Senior Doe, over 6 months
Champion Doe, Purple – Tytania Dreher, Grand Island
Blue – Jaden Smith and Jaycee Smith, Grand Island
Senior Buck, over 6 months
Champion Buck, Purple – Tytania Dreher, Grand Island
Purple – Tytania Dreher, Grand Island; Dawson Kosmicki, Cairo; Brian Rainforth, Wood River
Senior Buck, pet, over 6 months
Purple – Rylee Codner, Wood River
HORSE DIVISION
Working Ranch Horse - Junior, ages 8-14
Champion, Purple – Cydnee DeLosh, Grand Island
Reserve Champion, Purple – Reagan McIntyre, Grand Island
Blue – Kendal Knuth, Cairo; Emerson McIntyre and Truett McIntyre, Grand Island; Kaycee Tompkin, Wood River
Red – Turner Happold, Doniphan; Claire Knuth, Cairo; Keith Krolikowski, Grand Island
Working Ranch Horse - Senior, ages 15+
Champion, Blue – Kenya Nagel, Grand Island
Red – Rya Happold, Doniphan; Jamie Nissen, Aurora
Breakaway Roping - Youth ages 8-18
Champion, Purple – Emerson McIntyre, Grand Island
White – Turner Happold, Doniphan; Reagan McIntyre and Truett McIntyre, Grand Island
Barrel Racing - Junior, ages 8-11
Champion, Purple – Emerson McIntyre, Grand Island
Reserve Champion, Purple – Claire Knuth, Cairo
Blue – Katelyn Turek, Wood River
Barrel Racing - Intermediate, ages 12-14
Champion, Purple – Reagan McIntyre, Grand Island
Reserve Champion, Purple – Cydnee DeLosh, Grand Island
Blue – Kendal Knuth, Cairo; Kaycee Tompkin, Wood River
Red – Turner Happold, Doniphan; Keith Krolikowski, Grand Island
Barrel Racing - Senior, ages 15+
Champion, Purple – Madeline Krolikowski, Grand Island
Reserve Champion, Purple – Kenya Nagel, Grand Island
Blue – Rya Happold, Doniphan
Pole Bending - Junior, ages 8-11
Champion, Purple – Emerson McIntyre, Grand Island
Reserve Champion, Purple – Claire Knuth, Cairo
Blue – Truett McIntyre, Grand Island
White – Katelyn Turek, Wood River
Pole Bending - Intermediate, ages 12-14
Champion, Purple – Reagan McIntyre, Grand Island
Reserve Champion, Blue – Kaycee Tompkin, Wood River
Blue – Kendal Knuth, Cairo
Red – Cydnee DeLosh, Grand Island
White – Turner Happold, Doniphan; Keith Krolikowski, Grand Island
Pole Bending - Senior, ages 15+
Champion, Purple – Kenya Nagel, Grand Island
Reserve Champion, Purple – Madeline Krolikowski, Grand Island
Blue – Rya Happold, Doniphan
Keyhole - Junior, ages 8-11
Champion, Purple – Truett McIntyre, Grand Island
Reserve Champion, Purple – Claire Knuth, Cairo
Purple – Emerson McIntyre, Grand Island
Blue – Katelyn Turek, Wood River
Keyhole - Intermediate, ages 12-14
Champion, Purple – Reagan McIntyre, Grand Island
Reserve Champion, Blue – Kaycee Tompkin, Wood River
Blue – Kendal Knuth, Cairo
Red – Cydnee DeLosh and Keith Krolikowski, Grand Island; Turner Happold, Doniphan
Keyhole - Senior, ages 15+
Champion, Purple – Madeline Krolikowski, Grand Island
Reserve Champion, Purple – Kenya Nagel, Grand Island
White – Rya Happold, Doniphan
Fillies, Yearling and 2-year olds
Purple – Cydnee DeLosh, Grand Island; Claire Knuth, Cairo
Mares, 5 years old+
Champion Overall Mare, Purple – Kendal Knuth, Cairo
Reserve Overall Mare, Purple – Turner Happold, Doniphan
Purple – Cydnee DeLosh and Gretchen Geweke, Grand Island; Rya Happold, Doniphan
Blue – Anna Hanquist and Madeline Krolikowski, Grand Island; Kaycee Tompkin, Wood River
Geldings, 3 and 4 years old
Purple – Adrianna McNeese, Aurora
Geldings, 5 years and older
Champion Overall Gelding, Purple – Dylan Hassett, Doniphan
Reserve Overall Gelding, Purple – Kendal Knuth, Cairo
Purple – Claire Knuth, Cairo; Keith Krolikowski, Grand Island; Jamie Nissen, Aurora; Katelyn Turek, Wood River
Blue – Madeline Krolikowski, Grand Island; Hailie Stutzman, Wood River
Showmanship - Junior B, ages 10-11
Champion, Purple – Claire Knuth, Cairo
Reserve Champion, Blue – Katelyn Turek, Wood River
Showmanship - Intermediate, ages 12-14
Champion, Purple – Gretchen Geweke, Grand Island
Reserve Champion, Purple – Cydnee DeLosh, Grand Island
Purple – Kendal Knuth, Cairo; Kaycee Tompkin, Wood River
Blue – Anna Hanquist and Keith Krolikowski, Grand Island
Red – Turner Happold, Doniphan; Adrianna McNeese, Aurora; Hailie Stutzman, Wood River
Showmanship - Senior, ages 15+
Champion, Purple – Jamie Nissen, Aurora
Reserve Champion, Purple – Kenya Nagel, Grand Island
Blue – Madeline Krolikowski, Grand Island
Red – Rya Happold, Doniphan
White – Dylan Hassett, Doniphan
English Pleasure - Intermediate, ages 12-14
Champion, Purple – Cydnee DeLosh, Grand Island
Blue – Gretchen Geweke and Anna Hanquist, Grand Island
English Pleasure (hunter under saddle) - Senior, ages 15+
Champion, Purple – Dylan Hassett, Doniphan
English Equitation (hunt seat) - Intermediate, ages 12-14
Champion, Blue – Anna Hanquist, Grand Island
Blue – Gretchen Geweke and Cydnee DeLosh, Grand Island
English Equitation (hunt seat) - Senior, ages 15+
Champion, Blue – Dylan Hassett, Doniphan
Walk-trot Western Pleasure - any age, first year only
Champion, Purple – Adrianna McNeese, Aurora
Western Pleasure - Junior, ages 8-11
Champion, Blue – Claire Knuth, Cairo
Reserve Champion, Blue – Katelyn Turek, Wood River
Western Pleasure - Intermediate, ages 12-14
Champion, Purple – Cydnee DeLosh, Grand Island
Reserve Champion, Purple – Gretchen Geweke, Grand Island
Blue – Anna Hanquist and Keith Krolikowski, Grand Island; Kendal Knuth, Cairo
Red – Turner Happold, Doniphan; Kaycee Tompkin, Wood River
Western Pleasure - Senior, ages 15+
Champion, Purple – Kenya Nagel, Grand Island
Reserve Champion, Purple – Madeline Krolikowski, Grand Island
Blue – Dylan Hassett, Doniphan; Jamie Nissen, Aurora
Red – Rya Happold, Doniphan
Junior Horse Pleasure, age of horse
Champion, Purple – Gretchen Geweke, Grand Island
Reserve Champion, Purple – Dylan Hassett, Doniphan
Pre-level Horsemanship
Champion, Blue – Keith Krolikowski, Grand Island
Level 1 Horsemanship
Champion, Purple – Jamie Nissen, Aurora
Reserve Champion, Blue – Katelyn Turek, Wood River
Level 2 Horsemanship
Champion, Purple – Claire Knuth, Cairo
Reserve Champion, Red – Kaycee Tompkin, Wood River
Red – Madeline Krolikowski, Grand Island
Level 3 Horsemanship
Champion, Purple – Gretchen Geweke, Grand Island
Reserve Champion, Purple – Kenya Nagel, Grand Island
Red – Anna Hanquist, Grand Island
White – Dylan Hassett, Doniphan
Reining - Junior, ages 8-14
Champion, Blue – Keith Krolikowski, Grand Island
Reserve Champion, Blue – Kaycee Tompkin, Wood River
Red – Anna Hanquist, Grand Island; Turner Happold, Doniphan; Kendal Knuth, Cairo
White – Claire Knuth, Cairo
Reining - Senior, ages 15+
Champion, Purple – Madeline Krolikowski, Grand Island
Reserve Champion, Blue – Jamie Nissen, Aurora
White – Rya Happold, Doniphan; Kenya Nagel, Grand Island
Trail - Junior, ages 8-11
Champion, Red – Claire Knuth, Cairo
Trail - Intermediate, ages 12-14
Champion, Purple – Keith Krolikowski, Grand Island
Reserve Champion, Blue – Kaycee Tompkin, Wood River
Red – Cydnee DeLosh, Grand Island; Turner Happold, Doniphan; Kendal Knuth, Cairo
Trail - Senior, ages 15+
Champion, Purple – Kenya Nagel, Grand Island
Reserve Champion, Blue – Madeline Krolikowski, Grand Island
Blue – Dylan Hassett, Doniphan; Jamie Nissen, Aurora
Red – Rya Happold, Doniphan
High Point Junior Buckle – Katelyn Turek, Wood River
High Point Intermediate Buckle – Cydnee DeLosh, Grand Island
High Point Senior Buckle – Jamie Nissen, Aurora
BUCKET CALF DIVISION
Junior, ages 8-10
Champion, Purple – Natalia Schultz, Cairo
Reserve Champion, Purple – Kade Kosmicki, Cairo
Purple – Rylee Codner and Katelyn Turek, Wood River; Reagan Hovie and Hanna Mader, Grand Island; Neleigh Nielsen, St. Libory
Intermediate, ages 11-13
Champion, Purple – Hailie Stutzman, Wood River
Reserve Champion, Purple – Benjamen Rainforth, Wood River
BEEF DIVISION
Showmanship, Junior, ages 8-10
Champion, Purple – Natalia Schultz, Cairo
Reserve Champion, Purple – Rylee Codner, Wood River
Third Place, Purple – Reagan Hovie, Grand Island
Purple – Paisley Dettwiller, Holstein
Blue – Maddisyn Collins and Cody Schimmer, Grand Island; Logan Olson, Omaha; Alexis Seyler, St. Libory
Showmanship - Intermediate, ages 11-13
Champion, Purple – Addisyn Mowinkel, Milford
Reserve Champion, Purple – Luke Jensen, Grand Island
Third Place, Purple – Jack Jacobs, Cairo
Purple – Kelbi Martin and Keyra Samway, Grand Island
Blue – Greta Knuth, Paxton Oliver, Abigail Rasmussen, Alison Schimmer and Adriane Stoltenberg, Grand Island
Showmanship - Senior, ages 14+
Champion, Purple – Kaleigh Moeller, Grand Island
Reserve Champion, Purple – Baylie Codner, Wood River
Third Place, Purple – Westin Bonsack, Dannebrog
Purple – Emily Happold, Doniphan; Cydnee Huxtable and Sara Philmalee, Wood River
Blue – Garrett Hansen, Haley Hansen, Zachary Hovie, Grady Knuth and Emersyn Moeller, Grand Island; Rya Happold, Doniphan; Cade Huxtable and Elizabeth Rainforth, Wood River; Rhett Kosmicki and Trey Schultz, Cairo; Gavin Seyler, St. Libory; Calyn Mowinkel, Milford; Mia Olson, Omaha
Cow Calf pair
Champion, Purple – Trey Schultz, Cairo
Reserve Champion, Purple – Kaleigh Moeller, Grand Island
Feeder Calf Heifer
Champion Feeder Calf, Purple – Trey Schultz, Cairo
Purple – Paisley Dettwiller, Holstein
Feeder Calf Steer
Reserve Champion Feeder Calf, Purple – Trey Schultz, Cairo
Purple – Kaleigh Moeller, Grand Island
Commercial Breeding Heifer, born Jan. 19 - June 19
Purple – Luke Jensen, Grand Island; Dawson Kosmicki, Cairo
Red – Greta Knuth, Alison Schimmer and Cody Schimmer, Grand Island
Commercial Breeding Heifer, born July 19 - Dec. 19
Purple – Sara Philmalee, Wood River
Blue – Elizabeth Rainforth, Wood River
Registered Breeding Heifer, born Aug. 18 - Dec. 18
Champion Overall Breeding Heifer, Champion Bred & Owned, Purple – Kaleigh Moeller, Grand Island
Purple – Paisley Dettwiller, Holstein
Registered Breeding Heifer, born Jan. 19 - June 19
Reserve Champion Overall Breeding Heifer, Purple – Natalia Schultz, Cairo
Purple – Paisley Dettwiller, Holstein; Rya Happold, Doniphan; Emersyn Moeller and Kaleigh Moeller, Grand Island; Casey Olson, Omaha
Blue – Grady Knuth, Grand Island; Mia Olson, Omaha
Market Heifer
Champion Market Heifer, Purple – Trey Schultz, Cairo
Reserve Champion Market Heifer, Champion Bred & Fed Heifer, Reserve Rate of Gain Heifer (tie), Purple – Rylee Codner, Wood River
Reserve Champion Bred & Fed Heifer, Purple – Cade Huxtable, Wood River
Champion Rate of Gain Market Heifer, Blue – Rhett Kosmicki, Cairo
Reserve Rate of Gain Heifer (tie), Purple – Emily Happold, Doniphan
Purple – Addisyn Mowinkel, Milford (two entries); Mia Olson, Omaha
Blue – Logan Olson, Omaha; Adriane Stoltenberg, Grand Island
Red – Luke Jensen, Grand Island
Market Steer
Supreme Champion Market Beef, Champion Market Steer, Champion Bred & Fed Steer, Purple – Natalia Schultz, Cairo
Reserve Champion Market Steer, Purple – Westin Bonsack, Dannebrog
Reserve Champion Bred & Fed Steer, Purple – Cydnee Huxtable, Wood River
Champion Rate of Gain Steer, Blue – Maddisyn Collins, Grand Island
Reserve Rate of Gain Steer, Blue – Greta Knuth, Grand Island
Purple – Baylie Codner, Wood River; Haley Hansen (two entries), Abigail Rasmussen and Kelbi Martin, Grand Island; Emily Happold, Doniphan; Jack Jacobs and Trey Schultz, Cairo; Zephyr Mowinkel, Milford; Mia Olson, Omaha; Gavin Seyler, St. Libory
Blue – Maddisyn Collins, Tytania Dreher, Garrett Hansen, Reagan Hovie, Zachary Hovie, Grady Knuth, Emersyn Moeller, Kaleigh Moeller, Paxton Oliver, Keyra Samway and Adriane Stoltenberg, Grand Island; Brandy Happold, Doniphan; Calyn Mowinkel, Milford; Casey Olson, Omaha; Alexis Seyler, St. Libory
Red – Tytania Dreher, Luke Jensen, Alison Schimmer and Cody Schimmer, Grand Island
DAIRY GOAT DIVISION
Showmanship - Junior, ages 8-10
Champion, Purple – Kade Kosmicki, Cairo
Showmanship - Intermediate, ages 11-13
Champion, Purple – Hailie Stutzman, Wood River
Showmanship - Senior, ages 14+
Champion, Purple – Dawson Kosmicki, Cairo
Reserve Champion, Purple – Rhett Kosmicki, Cairo
Dairy Goat, milking, 1 year old+
Champion Dairy Goat, Purple – Dawson Kosmicki, Cairo
Reserve Champion Dairy Goat, Purple – Rhett Kosmicki, Cairo
Purple – Kade Kosmicki, Cairo
Dairy Goat, non-milking, 1 year old+
Purple – Hailie Stutzman, Wood River
Dairy Goat, non-milking, less than 1 year old
Purple – Dawson Kosmicki and Kade Kosmicki, Cairo
Blue – Rhett Kosmicki, Cairo
Dairy Goat, mother/daughter class
Purple – Dawson Kosmicki, Kade Kosmicki and Rhett Kosmicki, Cairo
MEAT GOAT DIVISION
Showmanship - Junior, ages 8-10
Champion, Purple – Wyatt Enevoldsen, Grand Island
Reserve Champion, Purple – Katelyn Turek, Wood River
Showmanship - Intermediate, ages 11-13
Champion, Purple – Hailie Stutzman, Wood River
Showmanship - Senior, ages 14+
Champion, Purple – Callie Collins, Grand Island
Reserve Champion, Purple – Kaden Ewoldt, Grand Island
Third Place, Purple – Cooper Ewoldt, Grand Island
Breeding Nanny, spring born
Champion Breeding Goat, Purple – Wyatt Enevoldsen, Grand Island
Reserve Champion Breeding Goat, Purple – Cooper Ewoldt, Grand Island
MARKET GOAT DIVISION
Champion, Purple – Callie Collins, Grand Island
Reserve Champion, Purple – Kaden Ewoldt, Grand Island
Champion Bred & Fed, Blue – Katelyn Turek, Wood River
Reserve Champion Bred & Fed, Blue – Cooper Ewoldt, Grand Island
Purple – Callie Collins and Wyatt Enevoldsen, Grand Island (two entries); Hailie Stutzman, Wood River
Exhibitor entry of two
Purple – Callie Collins and Wyatt Enevoldsen, Grand Island
SHEEP DIVISION
Showmanship - Junior, ages 8-10
Champion, Purple – Wyatt Enevoldsen, Grand Island
Reserve Champion, Purple – Logan Olson, Omaha
Showmanship - Intermediate, ages 11-13
Champion, Purple – Tyler Collins, Grand Island
Reserve Champion, Purple – Addisyn Mowinkel, Milford
Third Place, Purple – Zephyr Mowinkel, Milford
Purple – Casey Olson, Omaha
Showmanship - Senior, ages 14+
Champion, Purple – Taylor Lautenschlager, Doniphan
Reserve Champion, Purple – Michael Bonesteel, Hastings
Third Place, Purple – Callie Collins, Grand Island
Purple – Blaine Buller, Central City; Calyn Mowinkel, Milford; Mia Olson, Omaha; Haley Robb, Doniphan
Breeding Ewe Lamb, born current year
Champion Breeding Ewe, Purple – Blaine Buller, Central City
Reserve Champion Breeding Ewe, Purple – Taylor Lautenschlager, Doniphan
Purple – Tyler Collins, Grand Island
Blue – Wyatt Enevoldsen, Grand Island
Breeding Yearling Ewe, born last year
Purple – Tytania Dreher, Grand Island; Mia Olson, Omaha
Blue – Callie Collins, Grand Island; Addisyn Mowinkel, Milford; Calyn Mowinkel, Milford
Breeding Aged Ewe, born 2 or more years ago
Purple – Mia Olson, Omaha
Market Lamb, born current year
Champion Market Lamb, Champion Bred & Fed, Purple – Callie Collins, Grand Island
Reserve Champion Market Lamb, Purple – Taylor Lautenschlager, Doniphan
Reserve Champion Bred & Fed, Purple – Blaine Buller, Central City
Purple – Michael Bonesteel, Hastings (two entries); Blaine Buller, Central City (two entries); Callie Collins (two entries),Tyler Collins (two entries) and Wyatt Enevoldsen, Grand Island; Taylor Lautenschlager, Doniphan (two entries); Zephyr Mowinkel, Milford; Mia Olson, Omaha
Blue – Tyler Collins and Tytania Dreher, Grand Island; Addisyn Mowinkel (two entries), Calyn Mowinkel (two entries) and Zephyr Mowinkel, Milford; Casey Olson (two entries), Logan Olson, Omaha (two entries) and Mia Olson, Omaha; Haley Robb, Doniphan (two entries)
Market Sheep, pen of three
Purple – Blaine Buller, Central City; Callie Collins and Tyler Collins, Grand Island
SWINE DIVISION
Showmanship - Junior, ages 8-10
Champion, Purple – Wyatt Enevoldsen, Grand Island
Reserve Champion, Purple – Natalia Schultz, Cairo
Third Place, Purple – Reagan Hovie, Grand Island
Purple – Maddisyn Collins, Grand Island; Paisley Dettwiller, Holstein; Katelyn Turek, Wood River
Showmanship - Intermediate, ages 11-13
Champion, Purple – Emma Jacobs, Cairo
Reserve Champion, Purple – Jack Jacobs, Cairo
Third Place, Purple – Tyler Collins, Grand Island
Purple – Gracee Gideon, Wood River; Greta Knuth, Kelbi Martin and Keyra Samway, Grand Island
Showmanship - Senior, ages 14+
Champion, Purple – Callie Collins, Grand Island
Reserve Champion, Purple – Kaleigh Moeller, Grand Island
Third Place, Purple – Blaine Buller, Central City
Purple – Ellie Gideon and Sage Gideon, Wood River; Emersyn Moeller, Grand Island
Blue – Zachary Hovie and Grady Knuth, Grand Island
Breeding Gilt
Champion Breeding Gilt, Purple – Katelyn Turek, Wood River
Reserve Champion Breeding Gilt, Purple – Emma Jacobs, Cairo
Market Barrow
Champion Market Barrow, Purple – Callie Collins, Grand Island
Reserve Champion Market Barrow, Purple – Wyatt Enevoldsen, Grand Island
Purple – Blaine Buller, Central City (two entries); Callie Collins, Maddisyn Collins, Tyler Collins, Tytania Dreher, Zachary Hovie, Grady Knuth, Greta Knuth, Kelbi Martin and Kaleigh Moeller, Grand Island; Ellie Gideon and Sage Gideon, Wood River; Emma Jacobs, Jack Jacobs and Natalia Schultz, Cairo
Blue – Paisley Dettwiller, Holstein; Tytania Dreher, Grand Island; Reagan Hovie, Grand Island; Katelyn Turek, Wood River
Market Gilt
Supreme Champion Market Swine, Champion Market Gilt, Purple – Jack Jacobs, Cairo
Reserve Champion Market Gilt, Purple – Callie Collins, Grand Island
Champion Bred & Fed, Purple – Sage Gideon, Wood River
Reserve Champion Bred & Fed, Purple – Gracee Gideon, Wood River
Purple – Blaine Buller, Central City; Maddisyn Collins, Tyler Collins, Wyatt Enevoldsen, Reagan Hovie, Emersyn Moeller, Kaleigh Moeller and Keyra Samway, Grand Island; Ellie Gideon and Katelyn Turek, Wood River; Paisley Dettwiller, Holstein; Emma Jacobs, Jack Jacobs and Natalia Schultz, Cairo
Blue – Zachary Hovie, Grady Knuth and Greta Knuth, Grand Island
