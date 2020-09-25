 Skip to main content
2020 Hall County Fair 4-H results: Animals
COMPANION ANIMAL DIVISION

Cat Showmanship, Intermediate, ages 11-13

Champion, Purple – Peyton Allan, Grand Island

Reserve Champion, Blue – Claire Gartner, Grand Island

Cat, short hair

Champion, Purple – Peyton Allan, Grand Island

Reserve Champion, Purple – Claire Gartner, Grand Island

Other companion animal

Champion, Purple – Colton Krueger, Grand Island

Reserve Champion, Purple – Hailey Allan, Grand Island

Purple – Noah Krueger, Cody Schimmer, Adrian Svitak and Travis Svitak, Grand Island

DOG DIVISION

Dog Obedience - Beginning Novice B

Champion, Purple – Anna Hanquist, Grand Island

Reserve Champion, Purple – Gavin Seyler, St. Libory

Purple – Dakota Fenster, Grand Island

Blue – Breken Cornelius, Alda; Greta Knuth, Grand Island; Alexis Seyler, St. Libory

Dog Showmanship - Intermediate, ages 10-13

Champion, Purple – Anna Hanquist, Grand Island

Reserve Champion, Purple – Breken Cornelius, Alda

Blue – Dakota Fenster and Greta Knuth, Grand Island; Alexis Seyler, St. Libory

Dog Showmanship - Senior, ages 14+

Champion, Purple – Gavin Seyler, St. Libory

POULTRY DIVISION

Champion, Purple – Kade Kosmicki, Cairo

Reserve Champion, Blue – Luke Powell, Doniphan

Showmanship - Senior, ages 14+

Champion, Purple – Dawson Kosmicki, Cairo

Reserve Champion, Purple – Rhett Kosmicki, Cairo

Purple – Kaylee Powell, Doniphan

Standard Hen, large fowl

Purple – Kade Kosmicki, Cairo

Blue – Dawson Kosmicki, Cairo (two entries); Kade Kosmicki, Cairo; Rhett Kosmicki, Cairo (two entries)

Standard Pullet, large fowl

Champion Large Fowl, Purple – Kaylee Powell, Doniphan

Reserve Champion Large Fowl, Purple – Luke Powell, Doniphan

Purple – Kaylee Powell, Doniphan

Blue – Luke Powell, Doniphan

Heavy, medium, light duck

Champion Water Fowl, Purple – Rhett Kosmicki, Cairo

Reserve Champion Water Fowl, Purple – Kade Kosmicki, Cairo

RABBIT DIVISION

Showmanship - Junior, ages 8-10

Champion, Purple – Hanna Mader, Grand Island

Reserve Champion, Blue – Rylee Codner, Wood River

Showmanship - Intermediate, ages 11-13

Champion, Purple – Jaycee Smith, Grand Island

Reserve Champion, Blue – Jaden Smith, Grand Island

Blue – Brian Rainforth, Wood River

Showmanship - Senior, ages 14+

Champion, Purple – Dawson Kosmicki, Cairo

Junior Doe, under 6 months

Purple – Tytania Dreher, Grand Island (two entries)

Junior Buck, under 6 months

Purple – Tytania Dreher, Grand Island

Junior Buck, pet, under 6 months

Purple – Hanna Mader, Grand Island

Senior Doe, over 6 months

Champion Doe, Purple – Tytania Dreher, Grand Island

Blue – Jaden Smith and Jaycee Smith, Grand Island

Senior Buck, over 6 months

Champion Buck, Purple – Tytania Dreher, Grand Island

Purple – Tytania Dreher, Grand Island; Dawson Kosmicki, Cairo; Brian Rainforth, Wood River

Senior Buck, pet, over 6 months

Purple – Rylee Codner, Wood River

HORSE DIVISION

Working Ranch Horse - Junior, ages 8-14

Champion, Purple – Cydnee DeLosh, Grand Island

Reserve Champion, Purple – Reagan McIntyre, Grand Island

Blue – Kendal Knuth, Cairo; Emerson McIntyre and Truett McIntyre, Grand Island; Kaycee Tompkin, Wood River

Red – Turner Happold, Doniphan; Claire Knuth, Cairo; Keith Krolikowski, Grand Island

Working Ranch Horse - Senior, ages 15+

Champion, Blue – Kenya Nagel, Grand Island

Red – Rya Happold, Doniphan; Jamie Nissen, Aurora

Breakaway Roping - Youth ages 8-18

Champion, Purple – Emerson McIntyre, Grand Island

White – Turner Happold, Doniphan; Reagan McIntyre and Truett McIntyre, Grand Island

Barrel Racing - Junior, ages 8-11

Champion, Purple – Emerson McIntyre, Grand Island

Reserve Champion, Purple – Claire Knuth, Cairo

Blue – Katelyn Turek, Wood River

Barrel Racing - Intermediate, ages 12-14

Champion, Purple – Reagan McIntyre, Grand Island

Reserve Champion, Purple – Cydnee DeLosh, Grand Island

Blue – Kendal Knuth, Cairo; Kaycee Tompkin, Wood River

Red – Turner Happold, Doniphan; Keith Krolikowski, Grand Island

Barrel Racing - Senior, ages 15+

Champion, Purple – Madeline Krolikowski, Grand Island

Reserve Champion, Purple – Kenya Nagel, Grand Island

Blue – Rya Happold, Doniphan

Pole Bending - Junior, ages 8-11

Champion, Purple – Emerson McIntyre, Grand Island

Reserve Champion, Purple – Claire Knuth, Cairo

Blue – Truett McIntyre, Grand Island

White – Katelyn Turek, Wood River

Pole Bending - Intermediate, ages 12-14

Champion, Purple – Reagan McIntyre, Grand Island

Reserve Champion, Blue – Kaycee Tompkin, Wood River

Blue – Kendal Knuth, Cairo

Red – Cydnee DeLosh, Grand Island

White – Turner Happold, Doniphan; Keith Krolikowski, Grand Island

Pole Bending - Senior, ages 15+

Champion, Purple – Kenya Nagel, Grand Island

Reserve Champion, Purple – Madeline Krolikowski, Grand Island

Blue – Rya Happold, Doniphan

Keyhole - Junior, ages 8-11

Champion, Purple – Truett McIntyre, Grand Island

Reserve Champion, Purple – Claire Knuth, Cairo

Purple – Emerson McIntyre, Grand Island

Blue – Katelyn Turek, Wood River

Keyhole - Intermediate, ages 12-14

Champion, Purple – Reagan McIntyre, Grand Island

Reserve Champion, Blue – Kaycee Tompkin, Wood River

Blue – Kendal Knuth, Cairo

Red – Cydnee DeLosh and Keith Krolikowski, Grand Island; Turner Happold, Doniphan

Keyhole - Senior, ages 15+

Champion, Purple – Madeline Krolikowski, Grand Island

Reserve Champion, Purple – Kenya Nagel, Grand Island

White – Rya Happold, Doniphan

Fillies, Yearling and 2-year olds

Purple – Cydnee DeLosh, Grand Island; Claire Knuth, Cairo

Mares, 5 years old+

Champion Overall Mare, Purple – Kendal Knuth, Cairo

Reserve Overall Mare, Purple – Turner Happold, Doniphan

Purple – Cydnee DeLosh and Gretchen Geweke, Grand Island; Rya Happold, Doniphan

Blue – Anna Hanquist and Madeline Krolikowski, Grand Island; Kaycee Tompkin, Wood River

Geldings, 3 and 4 years old

Purple – Adrianna McNeese, Aurora

Geldings, 5 years and older

Champion Overall Gelding, Purple – Dylan Hassett, Doniphan

Reserve Overall Gelding, Purple – Kendal Knuth, Cairo

Purple – Claire Knuth, Cairo; Keith Krolikowski, Grand Island; Jamie Nissen, Aurora; Katelyn Turek, Wood River

Blue – Madeline Krolikowski, Grand Island; Hailie Stutzman, Wood River

Showmanship - Junior B, ages 10-11

Champion, Purple – Claire Knuth, Cairo

Reserve Champion, Blue – Katelyn Turek, Wood River

Showmanship - Intermediate, ages 12-14

Champion, Purple – Gretchen Geweke, Grand Island

Reserve Champion, Purple – Cydnee DeLosh, Grand Island

Purple – Kendal Knuth, Cairo; Kaycee Tompkin, Wood River

Blue – Anna Hanquist and Keith Krolikowski, Grand Island

Red – Turner Happold, Doniphan; Adrianna McNeese, Aurora; Hailie Stutzman, Wood River

Showmanship - Senior, ages 15+

Champion, Purple – Jamie Nissen, Aurora

Reserve Champion, Purple – Kenya Nagel, Grand Island

Blue – Madeline Krolikowski, Grand Island

Red – Rya Happold, Doniphan

White – Dylan Hassett, Doniphan

English Pleasure - Intermediate, ages 12-14

Champion, Purple – Cydnee DeLosh, Grand Island

Blue – Gretchen Geweke and Anna Hanquist, Grand Island

English Pleasure (hunter under saddle) - Senior, ages 15+

Champion, Purple – Dylan Hassett, Doniphan

English Equitation (hunt seat) - Intermediate, ages 12-14

Champion, Blue – Anna Hanquist, Grand Island

Blue – Gretchen Geweke and Cydnee DeLosh, Grand Island

English Equitation (hunt seat) - Senior, ages 15+

Champion, Blue – Dylan Hassett, Doniphan

Walk-trot Western Pleasure - any age, first year only

Champion, Purple – Adrianna McNeese, Aurora

Western Pleasure - Junior, ages 8-11

Champion, Blue – Claire Knuth, Cairo

Reserve Champion, Blue – Katelyn Turek, Wood River

Western Pleasure - Intermediate, ages 12-14

Champion, Purple – Cydnee DeLosh, Grand Island

Reserve Champion, Purple – Gretchen Geweke, Grand Island

Blue – Anna Hanquist and Keith Krolikowski, Grand Island; Kendal Knuth, Cairo

Red – Turner Happold, Doniphan; Kaycee Tompkin, Wood River

Western Pleasure - Senior, ages 15+

Champion, Purple – Kenya Nagel, Grand Island

Reserve Champion, Purple – Madeline Krolikowski, Grand Island

Blue – Dylan Hassett, Doniphan; Jamie Nissen, Aurora

Red – Rya Happold, Doniphan

Junior Horse Pleasure, age of horse

Champion, Purple – Gretchen Geweke, Grand Island

Reserve Champion, Purple – Dylan Hassett, Doniphan

Pre-level Horsemanship

Champion, Blue – Keith Krolikowski, Grand Island

Level 1 Horsemanship

Champion, Purple – Jamie Nissen, Aurora

Reserve Champion, Blue – Katelyn Turek, Wood River

Level 2 Horsemanship

Champion, Purple – Claire Knuth, Cairo

Reserve Champion, Red – Kaycee Tompkin, Wood River

Red – Madeline Krolikowski, Grand Island

Level 3 Horsemanship

Champion, Purple – Gretchen Geweke, Grand Island

Reserve Champion, Purple – Kenya Nagel, Grand Island

Red – Anna Hanquist, Grand Island

White – Dylan Hassett, Doniphan

Reining - Junior, ages 8-14

Champion, Blue – Keith Krolikowski, Grand Island

Reserve Champion, Blue – Kaycee Tompkin, Wood River

Red – Anna Hanquist, Grand Island; Turner Happold, Doniphan; Kendal Knuth, Cairo

White – Claire Knuth, Cairo

Reining - Senior, ages 15+

Champion, Purple – Madeline Krolikowski, Grand Island

Reserve Champion, Blue – Jamie Nissen, Aurora

White – Rya Happold, Doniphan; Kenya Nagel, Grand Island

Trail - Junior, ages 8-11

Champion, Red – Claire Knuth, Cairo

Trail - Intermediate, ages 12-14

Champion, Purple – Keith Krolikowski, Grand Island

Reserve Champion, Blue – Kaycee Tompkin, Wood River

Red – Cydnee DeLosh, Grand Island; Turner Happold, Doniphan; Kendal Knuth, Cairo

Trail - Senior, ages 15+

Champion, Purple – Kenya Nagel, Grand Island

Reserve Champion, Blue – Madeline Krolikowski, Grand Island

Blue – Dylan Hassett, Doniphan; Jamie Nissen, Aurora

Red – Rya Happold, Doniphan

High Point Junior Buckle – Katelyn Turek, Wood River

High Point Intermediate Buckle – Cydnee DeLosh, Grand Island

High Point Senior Buckle – Jamie Nissen, Aurora

BUCKET CALF DIVISION

Junior, ages 8-10

Champion, Purple – Natalia Schultz, Cairo

Reserve Champion, Purple – Kade Kosmicki, Cairo

Purple – Rylee Codner and Katelyn Turek, Wood River; Reagan Hovie and Hanna Mader, Grand Island; Neleigh Nielsen, St. Libory

Intermediate, ages 11-13

Champion, Purple – Hailie Stutzman, Wood River

Reserve Champion, Purple – Benjamen Rainforth, Wood River

BEEF DIVISION

Showmanship, Junior, ages 8-10

Champion, Purple – Natalia Schultz, Cairo

Reserve Champion, Purple – Rylee Codner, Wood River

Third Place, Purple – Reagan Hovie, Grand Island

Purple – Paisley Dettwiller, Holstein

Blue – Maddisyn Collins and Cody Schimmer, Grand Island; Logan Olson, Omaha; Alexis Seyler, St. Libory

Showmanship - Intermediate, ages 11-13

Champion, Purple – Addisyn Mowinkel, Milford

Reserve Champion, Purple – Luke Jensen, Grand Island

Third Place, Purple – Jack Jacobs, Cairo

Purple – Kelbi Martin and Keyra Samway, Grand Island

Blue – Greta Knuth, Paxton Oliver, Abigail Rasmussen, Alison Schimmer and Adriane Stoltenberg, Grand Island

Showmanship - Senior, ages 14+

Champion, Purple – Kaleigh Moeller, Grand Island

Reserve Champion, Purple – Baylie Codner, Wood River

Third Place, Purple – Westin Bonsack, Dannebrog

Purple – Emily Happold, Doniphan; Cydnee Huxtable and Sara Philmalee, Wood River

Blue – Garrett Hansen, Haley Hansen, Zachary Hovie, Grady Knuth and Emersyn Moeller, Grand Island; Rya Happold, Doniphan; Cade Huxtable and Elizabeth Rainforth, Wood River; Rhett Kosmicki and Trey Schultz, Cairo; Gavin Seyler, St. Libory; Calyn Mowinkel, Milford; Mia Olson, Omaha

Cow Calf pair

Champion, Purple – Trey Schultz, Cairo

Reserve Champion, Purple – Kaleigh Moeller, Grand Island

Feeder Calf Heifer

Champion Feeder Calf, Purple – Trey Schultz, Cairo

Purple – Paisley Dettwiller, Holstein

Feeder Calf Steer

Reserve Champion Feeder Calf, Purple – Trey Schultz, Cairo

Purple – Kaleigh Moeller, Grand Island

Commercial Breeding Heifer, born Jan. 19 - June 19

Purple – Luke Jensen, Grand Island; Dawson Kosmicki, Cairo

Red – Greta Knuth, Alison Schimmer and Cody Schimmer, Grand Island

Commercial Breeding Heifer, born July 19 - Dec. 19

Purple – Sara Philmalee, Wood River

Blue – Elizabeth Rainforth, Wood River

Registered Breeding Heifer, born Aug. 18 - Dec. 18

Champion Overall Breeding Heifer, Champion Bred & Owned, Purple – Kaleigh Moeller, Grand Island

Purple – Paisley Dettwiller, Holstein

Registered Breeding Heifer, born Jan. 19 - June 19

Reserve Champion Overall Breeding Heifer, Purple – Natalia Schultz, Cairo

Purple – Paisley Dettwiller, Holstein; Rya Happold, Doniphan; Emersyn Moeller and Kaleigh Moeller, Grand Island; Casey Olson, Omaha

Blue – Grady Knuth, Grand Island; Mia Olson, Omaha

Market Heifer

Champion Market Heifer, Purple – Trey Schultz, Cairo

Reserve Champion Market Heifer, Champion Bred & Fed Heifer, Reserve Rate of Gain Heifer (tie), Purple – Rylee Codner, Wood River

Reserve Champion Bred & Fed Heifer, Purple – Cade Huxtable, Wood River

Champion Rate of Gain Market Heifer, Blue – Rhett Kosmicki, Cairo

Reserve Rate of Gain Heifer (tie), Purple – Emily Happold, Doniphan

Purple – Addisyn Mowinkel, Milford (two entries); Mia Olson, Omaha

Blue – Logan Olson, Omaha; Adriane Stoltenberg, Grand Island

Red – Luke Jensen, Grand Island

Market Steer

Supreme Champion Market Beef, Champion Market Steer, Champion Bred & Fed Steer, Purple – Natalia Schultz, Cairo

Reserve Champion Market Steer, Purple – Westin Bonsack, Dannebrog

Reserve Champion Bred & Fed Steer, Purple – Cydnee Huxtable, Wood River

Champion Rate of Gain Steer, Blue – Maddisyn Collins, Grand Island

Reserve Rate of Gain Steer, Blue – Greta Knuth, Grand Island

Purple – Baylie Codner, Wood River; Haley Hansen (two entries), Abigail Rasmussen and Kelbi Martin, Grand Island; Emily Happold, Doniphan; Jack Jacobs and Trey Schultz, Cairo; Zephyr Mowinkel, Milford; Mia Olson, Omaha; Gavin Seyler, St. Libory

Blue – Maddisyn Collins, Tytania Dreher, Garrett Hansen, Reagan Hovie, Zachary Hovie, Grady Knuth, Emersyn Moeller, Kaleigh Moeller, Paxton Oliver, Keyra Samway and Adriane Stoltenberg, Grand Island; Brandy Happold, Doniphan; Calyn Mowinkel, Milford; Casey Olson, Omaha; Alexis Seyler, St. Libory

Red – Tytania Dreher, Luke Jensen, Alison Schimmer and Cody Schimmer, Grand Island

DAIRY GOAT DIVISION

Showmanship - Junior, ages 8-10

Champion, Purple – Kade Kosmicki, Cairo

Showmanship - Intermediate, ages 11-13

Champion, Purple – Hailie Stutzman, Wood River

Showmanship - Senior, ages 14+

Champion, Purple – Dawson Kosmicki, Cairo

Reserve Champion, Purple – Rhett Kosmicki, Cairo

Dairy Goat, milking, 1 year old+

Champion Dairy Goat, Purple – Dawson Kosmicki, Cairo

Reserve Champion Dairy Goat, Purple – Rhett Kosmicki, Cairo

Purple – Kade Kosmicki, Cairo

Dairy Goat, non-milking, 1 year old+

Purple – Hailie Stutzman, Wood River

Dairy Goat, non-milking, less than 1 year old

Purple – Dawson Kosmicki and Kade Kosmicki, Cairo

Blue – Rhett Kosmicki, Cairo

Dairy Goat, mother/daughter class

Purple – Dawson Kosmicki, Kade Kosmicki and Rhett Kosmicki, Cairo

MEAT GOAT DIVISION

Showmanship - Junior, ages 8-10

Champion, Purple – Wyatt Enevoldsen, Grand Island

Reserve Champion, Purple – Katelyn Turek, Wood River

Showmanship - Intermediate, ages 11-13

Champion, Purple – Hailie Stutzman, Wood River

Showmanship - Senior, ages 14+

Champion, Purple – Callie Collins, Grand Island

Reserve Champion, Purple – Kaden Ewoldt, Grand Island

Third Place, Purple – Cooper Ewoldt, Grand Island

Breeding Nanny, spring born

Champion Breeding Goat, Purple – Wyatt Enevoldsen, Grand Island

Reserve Champion Breeding Goat, Purple – Cooper Ewoldt, Grand Island

MARKET GOAT DIVISION

Champion, Purple – Callie Collins, Grand Island

Reserve Champion, Purple – Kaden Ewoldt, Grand Island

Champion Bred & Fed, Blue – Katelyn Turek, Wood River

Reserve Champion Bred & Fed, Blue – Cooper Ewoldt, Grand Island

Purple – Callie Collins and Wyatt Enevoldsen, Grand Island (two entries); Hailie Stutzman, Wood River

Exhibitor entry of two

Purple – Callie Collins and Wyatt Enevoldsen, Grand Island

SHEEP DIVISION

Showmanship - Junior, ages 8-10

Champion, Purple – Wyatt Enevoldsen, Grand Island

Reserve Champion, Purple – Logan Olson, Omaha

Showmanship - Intermediate, ages 11-13

Champion, Purple – Tyler Collins, Grand Island

Reserve Champion, Purple – Addisyn Mowinkel, Milford

Third Place, Purple – Zephyr Mowinkel, Milford

Purple – Casey Olson, Omaha

Showmanship - Senior, ages 14+

Champion, Purple – Taylor Lautenschlager, Doniphan

Reserve Champion, Purple – Michael Bonesteel, Hastings

Third Place, Purple – Callie Collins, Grand Island

Purple – Blaine Buller, Central City; Calyn Mowinkel, Milford; Mia Olson, Omaha; Haley Robb, Doniphan

Breeding Ewe Lamb, born current year

Champion Breeding Ewe, Purple – Blaine Buller, Central City

Reserve Champion Breeding Ewe, Purple – Taylor Lautenschlager, Doniphan

Purple – Tyler Collins, Grand Island

Blue – Wyatt Enevoldsen, Grand Island

Breeding Yearling Ewe, born last year

Purple – Tytania Dreher, Grand Island; Mia Olson, Omaha

Blue – Callie Collins, Grand Island; Addisyn Mowinkel, Milford; Calyn Mowinkel, Milford

Breeding Aged Ewe, born 2 or more years ago

Purple – Mia Olson, Omaha

Market Lamb, born current year

Champion Market Lamb, Champion Bred & Fed, Purple – Callie Collins, Grand Island

Reserve Champion Market Lamb, Purple – Taylor Lautenschlager, Doniphan

Reserve Champion Bred & Fed, Purple – Blaine Buller, Central City

Purple – Michael Bonesteel, Hastings (two entries); Blaine Buller, Central City (two entries); Callie Collins (two entries),Tyler Collins (two entries) and Wyatt Enevoldsen, Grand Island; Taylor Lautenschlager, Doniphan (two entries); Zephyr Mowinkel, Milford; Mia Olson, Omaha

Blue – Tyler Collins and Tytania Dreher, Grand Island; Addisyn Mowinkel (two entries), Calyn Mowinkel (two entries) and Zephyr Mowinkel, Milford; Casey Olson (two entries), Logan Olson, Omaha (two entries) and Mia Olson, Omaha; Haley Robb, Doniphan (two entries)

Market Sheep, pen of three

Purple – Blaine Buller, Central City; Callie Collins and Tyler Collins, Grand Island

SWINE DIVISION

Showmanship - Junior, ages 8-10

Champion, Purple – Wyatt Enevoldsen, Grand Island

Reserve Champion, Purple – Natalia Schultz, Cairo

Third Place, Purple – Reagan Hovie, Grand Island

Purple – Maddisyn Collins, Grand Island; Paisley Dettwiller, Holstein; Katelyn Turek, Wood River

Showmanship - Intermediate, ages 11-13

Champion, Purple – Emma Jacobs, Cairo

Reserve Champion, Purple – Jack Jacobs, Cairo

Third Place, Purple – Tyler Collins, Grand Island

Purple – Gracee Gideon, Wood River; Greta Knuth, Kelbi Martin and Keyra Samway, Grand Island

Showmanship - Senior, ages 14+

Champion, Purple – Callie Collins, Grand Island

Reserve Champion, Purple – Kaleigh Moeller, Grand Island

Third Place, Purple – Blaine Buller, Central City

Purple – Ellie Gideon and Sage Gideon, Wood River; Emersyn Moeller, Grand Island

Blue – Zachary Hovie and Grady Knuth, Grand Island

Breeding Gilt

Champion Breeding Gilt, Purple – Katelyn Turek, Wood River

Reserve Champion Breeding Gilt, Purple – Emma Jacobs, Cairo

Market Barrow

Champion Market Barrow, Purple – Callie Collins, Grand Island

Reserve Champion Market Barrow, Purple – Wyatt Enevoldsen, Grand Island

Purple – Blaine Buller, Central City (two entries); Callie Collins, Maddisyn Collins, Tyler Collins, Tytania Dreher, Zachary Hovie, Grady Knuth, Greta Knuth, Kelbi Martin and Kaleigh Moeller, Grand Island; Ellie Gideon and Sage Gideon, Wood River; Emma Jacobs, Jack Jacobs and Natalia Schultz, Cairo

Blue – Paisley Dettwiller, Holstein; Tytania Dreher, Grand Island; Reagan Hovie, Grand Island; Katelyn Turek, Wood River

Market Gilt

Supreme Champion Market Swine, Champion Market Gilt, Purple – Jack Jacobs, Cairo

Reserve Champion Market Gilt, Purple – Callie Collins, Grand Island

Champion Bred & Fed, Purple – Sage Gideon, Wood River

Reserve Champion Bred & Fed, Purple – Gracee Gideon, Wood River

Purple – Blaine Buller, Central City; Maddisyn Collins, Tyler Collins, Wyatt Enevoldsen, Reagan Hovie, Emersyn Moeller, Kaleigh Moeller and Keyra Samway, Grand Island; Ellie Gideon and Katelyn Turek, Wood River; Paisley Dettwiller, Holstein; Emma Jacobs, Jack Jacobs and Natalia Schultz, Cairo

Blue – Zachary Hovie, Grady Knuth and Greta Knuth, Grand Island

