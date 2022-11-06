31 Husker students selected for Inclusive Business Leaders Program

LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Business welcomed 31 first-year students into the Inclusive Business Leaders Program this fall.

The program strives to make business more inclusive for all by developing leaders focused on inclusion. The newest cohort takes a course together and receives formal mentoring, hands-on learning opportunities and student support services.

Area students who are part of the program are Emily Krupicka, business administration, and Stacey Nguyen, marketing, both of Grand Island; and Amy Kadyrova, of Kearney, finance.

In the Inclusive Business Leaders course (BSAD 191), students learn about diversity, equity and inclusion through theory, group projects and discussions. In the spring, students will research an inequitable business practice and present their findings and potential solution for their capstone project.

Inclusive Business Leaders receive a $2,000 scholarship in their first year and customized learning opportunities. The program also provides academic and career support to ensure student success.

Inclusive Business Leaders students can stay involved as paid peer mentors during their second year. Mentors serve a key role in the program, helping integrate new students into the college and onto campus through peer-to-peer relationships.

This year, the program expanded to include a new student organization called Leaders in Equity and Diversity (LEAD). Open to all students, the organization will provide the chance for students to learn about inclusivity in the workplace and benefit from some of the information Inclusive Business Leaders students receive as part of their program.

Students apply to the program when applying to the university. To be considered for the fall 2023 cohort, apply by the program’s priority deadline of Feb. 1. The final deadline is March 1. To learn more about the Inclusive Business Leaders Program and its application requirements, visit https://business.unl.edu/leaders.