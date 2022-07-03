6,200-plus Huskers named to spring Deans’ List at UNL

LINCOLN — More than 6,200 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students have been named to the Deans’ List for the spring semester of the 2021-22 academic year.

Qualification for the Deans’ List varies among the eight undergraduate colleges and the Explore Center. Listed below are the minimum requirements for each entity and the name of its respective dean or director. All qualifying grade-point averages are based on a four-point scale and a minimum number of graded semester hours. Students can be on the Deans’ List for more than one college.

College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, 3.75; Dean Tiffany Heng-Moss.

College of Architecture, 3.75; Interim Dean Sharon Kuska.

College of Arts and Sciences, 3.7; Dean Mark E. Button.

College of Business, 3.6; Dean Kathy Farrell.

College of Education and Human Sciences, 3.75; Dean Sherri Jones.

College of Engineering, 3.5; Dean Lance C. Perez.

College of Journalism and Mass Communications, 3.7; Dean Shari Veil.

Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, 3.7; Interim Dean Christopher Marks.

Explore Center for undeclared, pre-engineering, pre-health and pre-law students, 3.6; Senior Associate Vice Chancellor and Dean of Undergraduate Education Amy Goodburn.

Area students on the list include:

ALBION: Bailey Choat, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Ethan Dozler, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agronomy; Kaitlyn Dozler, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, fisheries and wildlife; Dylan Gentrup, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Katie Goodwater, senior, College of Business, management; Carsen J. Grape, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Kelly Kleffner, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and coaching; Ryan Kramer, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary education and work-based learning (9-12); Jenna Kramer, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, special education (7-12).

ALDA: Dulce Garcia, junior, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations, and journalism.

ANSELMO: Jalea Chandler, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Seth Chandler, freshman, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, mechanized systems management.

ANSLEY: Alyssa C. Bailey, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Reid Brockmeier, junior, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, emerging media arts; Jackson Henry, freshman, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agronomy; Emily Jonas, sophomore, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science and pre-veterinary medicine; Matthew Reed, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies.

ARCHER: Faith Blauhorn, sophomore, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, music education.

ARNOLD: Jadeyn Bubak, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Landyn Cole, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, English; Tatum Cool, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, communication sciences and disorders.

ASHTON: Maria Dominguez, senior, College of Engineering, agricultural engineering.

AURORA: Courtney Arnett, junior, College of Architecture, interior design; Andrew Bell, sophomore, College of Business, accounting; Jadyn Cattau, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Raina Cattau, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary education; Anna R. Crist, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, geography; Emily Donnell, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary English (7-12); Paxtyn Dummer, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and coaching; Jayson Havens, sophomore, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, sports media and communication; John Helzer, junior, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Jameson Herzberg, sophomore, College of Business, finance; Ryan Marlatt, junior, College of Business, actuarial science.; Helen McClure, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, English; Sydney Meyer, junior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, veterinary science and pre-veterinary medicine; Tanner Ohlson, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Abby Ostdiek, senior, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations; Scott Ostdiek, junior, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, graphic design; Courtney Oswald, sophomore, Explore Center, pre-health; Jeremy Oswald, sophomore, College of Engineering, chemical engineering; Garen Quandt, senior, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Allison Saddler, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, social science; Levi Schulze, junior, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Colin Thieszen, senior, College of Arts and Sciences and College of Journalism and Mass Communications, psychology and broadcasting; Levi Vinkenberg, junior, College of Business, business administration; Ellie Wanek, freshman, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science; Jane Wanek, sophomore, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, graphic design.

BROKEN BOW: Josie Bailey, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary English (7-12); Ryan Beck, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agronomy; Cade Chapin, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Drew Drake, senior, College of Engineering, construction management; Abby Flint, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Kate Holcomb, sophomore, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural education; Kalayah Ironshell, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Frazier Kaelin, sophomore, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, grassland systems and animal science; Bradon Parr, junior, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Lauren Reynolds, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and early childhood education; Cami Schweitzer, sophomore, College of Business, accounting and finance; Isela Tercero, sophomore, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural education and applied science; Cole Ulmer, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science and pre-veterinary medicine; Gracie Williams, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, English language arts; Griffin Wright, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, social science and coaching.

BURWELL: Anna Gideon, junior, College of Architecture, architectural studies; Emma Hoffschneider, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural and environmental sciences communication, animal science and agricultural economics; Blake Mann, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, social science; Gracie Stout, junior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural and environmental sciences communication.

CAIRO: Breanna Fanta, junior, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, journalism, and advertising and public relations; Evan Meyer, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education.

CEDAR RAPIDS: Emily Groeteke, junior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science.

CENTRAL CITY: Cayden Homolka, sophomore, Explore Center, pre-health.

CHAPMAN: John Hosch, senior, College of Engineering, electrical engineering.

CLARKS: Xavier Herman, sophomore, College of Engineering, electrical engineering; Lincoln Kelley, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary education and coaching.

DONIPHAN: Kelton Baxter, senior, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Maddie Fitch, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Griffin Hendricks, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Madelyn Stock, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Christian Valverde, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, biochemistry; Isaiah Valverde, senior, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Abby Williams, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education.

FULLERTON: Elizabeth Cunningham, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, horticulture; Jaxon Kramer, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, microbiology; James Wetovick, junior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness.

GENOA: Alexis Cherry, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies, and work-based learning (9-12); Tate Koziol, sophomore, College of Engineering, computer engineering; Catherine Laska, junior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, forensic science; Dylan Loewe, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, business, marketing and information technology, work-based learning (9-12) and coaching; Kelsey Swantek, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural education; Samantha Weeder, sophomore, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness.

GIBBON: Daniela Corona-Martinez, freshman, College of Architecture, architectural studies.

GILTNER: Aubrianna Leichty, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology.

GRAND ISLAND (A-G): Diana Alvarado Ramos, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, philosophy; Makayla Anderson, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Damon J. Bennett, freshman, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, broadcasting; Amy Carlson, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Daniela Chavez, senior, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, art, and art history and criticism; Zach Claassen, junior, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, broadcasting; Heidi Cooper, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Maria Cotom Pacheco, sophomore, Explore Center, pre-health; Brooks Douglass, senior, College of Business, economics; Faviola Erives, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, Spanish; Rodrigo Fajardo Jr., junior, Explore Center, pre-health; Yohanna Flores, senior, College of Arts and Sciences and College of Education and Human Sciences, Spanish, and child, youth and family studies; Eli Fox, junior, College of Engineering, biological systems engineering; Jarod Fox, junior, College of Business, management; Lauren Frankforter, senior, College of Journalism and Mass Communications and Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, advertising and public relations, and graphic design; Miranda Frerichs, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Kale Gardner, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, social science; Carly Gartner, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, political science; Vanessa Gonzalez, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Benjamin Griess, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural economics; Jay Z. Gustafson, junior, College of Business, finance;

GRAND ISLAND (H-K): Darian Hadenfeldt, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Claire Hake, freshman, College of Arts and Sciences, communication studies; Kyle Hancock, senior, College of Engineering, electrical engineering; Isaac Hansen, senior, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Camdyn Hehnke, senior, College of Business, accounting; Abigail Hornady, senior, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations; Abigail Javier-Paxtle, senior, College of Arts and Sciences and College of Education and Human Sciences, Spanish, and child, youth and family studies; Hope Jensen, junior, College of Arts and Sciences and College of Education and Human Sciences, psychology, and child, youth and family studies; Emmy Johnson, freshman, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Jacque Johnson, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness; Will Johnson, freshman, College of Engineering, chemical engineering; Thayer Jonak, sophomore, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agronomy; Allison Kalvoda, junior, College of Business, marketing and management; Avery Kalvoda Sr., junior, College of Business, marketing; Maggie Keslar, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, communication sciences and disorders; Haley Ketteler, senior, College of Business, business administration; Abbey Kneale, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Blake Kokes, sophomore, College of Business, finance;

GRAND ISLAND (L-M): Adrian Lazalde, freshman, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations; Rebecca Liebsack, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, biochemistry; Kaitlyn Lilly, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, veterinary science and pre-veterinary medicine; Gabrielle Lockard, junior, College of Business, marketing; John Lonowski, junior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, environmental studies; Idaly Lucas, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Brent Lucke, senior, College of Business, marketing and management; Victor Machado Berrios, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, hospitality, restaurant and tourism management; Carli N. Maier, junior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, integrated science; Gladys Martinez Cruz, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Adrian Che Melgoza, sophomore, College of Engineering, computer science; Elizabeth Miller, junior, College of Arts and Sciences and College of Education and Human Sciences, psychology, and child, youth and family studies; Hannah Mohler, senior, College of Business, marketing; Deanna Montanez Mendoza, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, horticulture; Ben Morse, freshman, College of Business, management; Jordan Muirhead, junior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources and College of Education and Human Sciences, biochemistry, and nutrition and health sciences; German Murcia-Martinez, sophomore, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering;

GRAND ISLAND (N-S): Skylee Nelson, junior, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, sports media and communication, and broadcasting; Christopher Tran Nguyen, junior, College of Architecture, architectural studies; Grant Ocana, sophomore, Explore Center, pre-health; Emily O. Orona, sophomore, Explore Center, undeclared undergraduate; Ivan Palma Vargas, freshman, College of Arts and Sciences, mathematics; Osvaldo Palma Vargas, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, sociology; Maricela Paramo Reyes, senior, College of Engineering, civil engineering; David Perez, senior, College of Engineering, computer engineering and electrical engineering; Dominic Pfeifer, junior, College of Business, finance; Kamirus Puente, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and coaching; Mainor Ramirez Tercero, sophomore, Explore Center, pre-health; Leavitt Reno, senior, College of Business, business administration; Joey Rodriguez, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Ricky Romero, sophomore, Explore Center, undeclared undergraduate; Cindy Salas, sophomore, Explore Center, undeclared undergraduate; Monica Samaniego, sophomore, College of Architecture, interior design; Cynthia Serrano-Ortega, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, communication sciences and disorders; Kyle Sextro, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, biochemistry; David T. Smith, junior, College of Engineering, software engineering; Kylee Sodomka, senior, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, sports media and communication, and broadcasting; Viangri Sontay Lopez, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Kate Springer, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies;

GRAND ISLAND (T-Z): Cari Thompson, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, English language arts; Courtney Toner, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, communication sciences and disorders; Nayla Torres Ruiz, freshman, College of Arts and Sciences, anthropology and Spanish; Molli Turek, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and special education (K-6); Tanner Turek, sophomore, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Dalton Vieth, senior, College of Business, business administration; Isabelle Vlach, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, global studies; Stacy Wells, junior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural economics; Gabe Wemhoff, freshman, College of Engineering, construction management; Kristian Williams, sophomore, Explore Center, undeclared undergraduate; Jaime L. Zamarripa, junior, College of Business, business administration.

GREELEY: Cayton Butcher, freshman, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary education.

HASTINGS (A-M): Teagan Abbott, sophomore, Explore Center, pre-health; Emma Arthur, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, communication sciences and disorders; Brooke Aspen, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Ken Bartling, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, political science; Matt Boyd, freshman, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, turfgrass and landscape management; Natalie Brandt, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Calan Brant, sophomore, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Jacob Brouillette, sophomore, College of Engineering, construction management; Mason Brumbaugh, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Christopher Carpenter, junior, College of Business, accounting; Jared Coe, sophomore, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Gabe Conant, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Alex Curtis, freshman, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Gracie Daly, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Noah Daly, freshman, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations; Libbie DeBusk, junior, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations; Kate Delaney, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Stefan Do, sophomore, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Madison Douglas, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Lauren Dunn, freshman, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Allison Everhart, sophomore, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science and pre-veterinary medicine; Aubrey Fangmeier, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Micah Gengenbach, junior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science and pre-veterinary medicine; Gilliyan Hueske, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Jack Gust Keller, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, economics; Alayna Kyle, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Makena K. Lindblad, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, special education (7-12); Kolby Lintz, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, sociology and political science;

HASTINGS (N-Z): Nathan Nordby-Bryson, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Karley Oberheide, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Kevin V. Pham, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, computer science; Christine Phuong, sophomore, Explore Center, pre-health; Thomas Redinger, senior, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Gabriel Reiman, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Luke Rodriguez, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Haley Schram, junior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science; Caitlyn Scott, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, meteorology-climatology; Jillian Smith, junior, College of Engineering, biological systems engineering; Sarah Spilinek, freshman, College of Architecture, landscape architecture; Nathan Starr, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, horticulture; Luke Stevens, sophomore, College of Engineering, software engineering; Nicholas Theoharis, junior, College of Architecture, architectural studies; Ayden Uerling, senior, College of Engineering, electrical engineering; Ryker Van Brocklin, senior, College of Engineering, biological systems engineering; Drake Vorderstrasse, junior, College of Business, finance; Angela Nguyen Vu, junior, College of Architecture, architectural studies; Anna Mae Wibbels, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences.

HENDERSON: Odessa Ohrt, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, biochemistry.

HORDVILLE: MaKenna Clinch, freshman, College of Arts and Sciences, sociology; Cara DeMers, senior, College of Business, accounting.

JUNIATA: Luke Krabel, senior, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Brooke Meyer, senior, College of Business, marketing; Jared Prevette, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary education and coaching; Elisha E. Reiners, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Amelia Stoner, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, political science.

KEARNEY (A-I): Alex Aistrope, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, global studies and Spanish; Sydney Aistrope, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Kaitlin Berck, sophomore, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, environmental studies; Anna Boyd, sophomore, Explore Center, pre-health; Jayven Brandt, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, social science and coaching; Eli Cordes, freshman, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, graphic design; Trevor Cumpston, freshman, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Matthew Dahlke, sophomore, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, music education; Brooke Eschenbrenner, senior, College of Business, actuarial science; Geoff Exstrom, senior, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, sports media and communication, and broadcasting; Peyton Geiser, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology and sociology; Matt Girard, freshman, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, environmental science; Carter Goff, freshman, College of Business, finance; Kaden Grabenstein, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, computer science; Zoe Graham, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, anthropology; Coleden Grassmeyer, freshman, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Darian Hakl, sophomore, Explore Center, undeclared undergraduate; Andrew Harms, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, geology; Andres Hayes, sophomore, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, fisheries and wildlife; Makenna Henning, sophomore, College of Business, management;

KEARNEY (J-Q): Halle Janke, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, English and Spanish; Wyatt Jelden, senior, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations; Lindsay Johnson, junior, Explore Center, pre-health; Colin A. Jones, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary education; Hannah Jorgenson, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, communication sciences and disorders; Chris Kingsley, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, political science and psychology; Addison Kinnaman, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Grant Kowalski, senior, College of Engineering, construction management; Josie Kracl, freshman, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Jace Kratzenstein, senior, College of Business, marketing; Maddie Krueger, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences and Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, elementary education and dance; Bethany Krull, senior, College of Engineering, computer engineering; Kenzie Lewis, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Joslyn Loewenstein, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Maria Loya-Perez, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, English; Ryan Mahalek, junior, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Carsyn Manary, junior, College of Business, marketing; Anna McBride, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Ashton Mehlin, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, communication sciences and disorders; Molly Mitchell, sophomore, College of Business, supply chain management and management; Jacee Nore, sophomore, College of Business, marketing; Evan Palmer, senior, College of Engineering, software engineering; Makenna Peters, senior, College of Arts and Sciences and College of Business, Spanish and business administration; Julia Poggioli, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology;

KEARNEY (R-Z): Guy Richard, senior, College of Engineering, software engineering; Cassandra Rodriguez, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary education; Kalon Rohde, sophomore, Explore Center, pre-health; Jaiden Schilke, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, history and English; Emily Schomburg, senior, College of Engineering, biological systems engineering; Elijah Smith, sophomore, College of Engineering, software engineering; Claire Sorrell, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Maddie Steele, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, chemistry; Kaleb Strawhecker, junior, College of Business, economics; Chloe Strecker, junior, College of Architecture, architectural studies; Harry Strong, sophomore, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, emerging media arts; Emma Tate, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences and College of Education and Human Sciences, psychology, and child, youth and family studies; Aly Troudt, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Joseph Vanderbeek, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary education; Mary VanIngen-Schade, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, political science; Jacquelyn vonAschwege, junior, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, interdisciplinary studies; Maddie Wegner, junior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, veterinary science, pre-veterinary medicine and animal science; Maguire Widdowson, freshman, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agronomy; Hayden Wulf, sophomore, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Liz Young, freshman, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations, and broadcasting; Angie Zheng, freshman, Explore Center, undeclared undergraduate.

KENESAW: Tyson Burr, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Deric Goldenstein, freshman, College of Business, economics and finance; Alex Heier, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, grazing livestock systems and animal science.

LOUP CITY: Sadie Ference, sophomore, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, grassland systems and animal science; Kennedy Lewandowski, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and special education (K-6).

MARQUETTE: Harley Beckman, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, history; Benjamin Janssen, junior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, plant biology; Morgan Twiss, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education.

MERNA: Dawson Duryea, junior, College of Engineering, construction management.

MILBURN: BaiLee McMillan, junior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science and pre-veterinary medicine.

NORTH LOUP: Haley M. Witthuhn, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology.

OCONTO: Isaac Stallbaumer, senior, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering.

ORD: Emma Cline, sophomore, Explore Center, pre-health; Katie M. Fischer, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, political science; Meo E. Hill, freshman, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Cooper Sheets, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, computer science.

OSCEOLA: Benjamin Lohrman, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, computer science and mathematics.

PALMER: Allie Kunze, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and special education (K-6), and coaching; Anna Thede, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary education and coaching.

PETERSBURG: Harlie Bode, freshman, Explore Center, pre-health; Kyle Schumacher, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agronomy; Lauren Seier, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science and pre-veterinary medicine; Seth Wright, freshman, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness.

PHILLIPS: Lauren Eihusen, junior, College of Business, management and economics; Hannah Pedersen, junior, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, emerging media arts; Sarah Qualsett, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology.

PRIMROSE: Gage Groeteke, freshman, College of Arts and Sciences, political science.

RAVENNA: Quentin Bock, senior, College of Engineering, agricultural engineering; Kacey Dethlefs, freshman, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science; Brooklyn Fiddelke, senior, College of Business, marketing; Jordyn Fiddelke, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Addison Muhlbach, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, English language arts.

ROCKVILLE: Capri Dethlefs, sophomore, Explore Center, pre-health; Tate Trumler, junior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science and pre-veterinary medicine.

ST. EDWARD: Ash Ballentine, freshman, College of Arts and Sciences, history and anthropology; Claire Choat, sophomore, College of Engineering, agricultural engineering; Weston Choat, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, mechanized systems management; Zane A. Niemann, sophomore, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness.

ST. LIBORY: Nick Kozisek, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Kelsey Ritchie, senior, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, sports media and communication; Mason Weaver, sophomore, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Ryan Zimmerman, senior, College of Engineering, construction management.

ST. PAUL: Jaelyn Gross, freshman, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, broadcasting, and advertising and public relations; Ashlyn Lukasiewicz, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Sierra Smith, senior, College of Business, accounting.

SCOTIA: Ashlyn Wright, sophomore, College of Business, marketing.

SHELBY: Brenna Houdersheldt, junior, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, art.

SHELTON: Luryn Hendrickson, junior, College of Architecture, architectural studies.

SILVER CREEK: Corby Cannon, freshman, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science and pre-veterinary medicine; Lana Hebda, senior, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, sports media and communication.

SPALDING: Michael Bernt, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Nick Carraher, senior, College of Architecture, architectural studies.

STROMSBURG: Madison Baker, senior, College of Business, management; Ethan Peterson, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, sociology; Camron Watson, senior, College of Engineering, chemical engineering.

SUTTON: Sterling Cloet, junior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, microbiology; Seth George, junior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural economics; Jacob Haight, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary education and work-based learning (9-12); Eli Skalka, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary education and coaching.

WOOD RIVER: Dylan Aguilar, sophomore, Explore Center, pre-health; Robert Garcia, junior, College of Engineering, computer engineering; Roxana Rodriguez, freshman, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, broadcasting; Johnna Willoughby, junior, College of Business, marketing.