LINCOLN — More than 6,900 University of Nebraska–Lincoln students have been named to the Deans’ List for the fall semester of the 2022-23 academic year.

Qualification for the Deans’ List varies among the eight undergraduate colleges and the Explore Center. Listed are the minimum requirements for each entity and the name of its respective dean or director. All qualifying grade-point averages are based on a four-point scale and a minimum number of graded semester hours. Students can be on the Deans’ List for more than one college.

College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources: 3.75; Dean Tiffany Heng-Moss.

College of Architecture: 3.75; Dean Kevin G. Van Den Wymelenberg.

College of Arts and Sciences: 3.7; Dean Mark E. Button.

College of Business: 3.6; Dean Kathy Farrell.

College of Education and Human Sciences: 3.75; Dean Sherri Jones.

College of Engineering, 3.5: Dean Lance C. Pérez.

College of Journalism and Mass Communications: 3.7; Dean Shari Veil.

Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts: 3.7; Dean Andy Belser.

Explore Center for undeclared, pre-engineering, pre-health and pre-law students: 3.6; Senior Associate Vice Chancellor and Dean of Undergraduate Education Amy Goodburn.

Area students included on the list are:

ALBION: Braden Benes, freshman, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science and pre-veterinary medicine; Ethan Dozler, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agronomy; Ava Frey, freshman, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science and pre-veterinary medicine; Katie Goodwater, senior, College of Business, management; Carsen J. Grape, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Mataya Johnson, junior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, plant and landscape systems; Kelly Kleffner, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and coaching; Ryan Kramer, sophomore, College of Business, business administration; Carson Maricle, sophomore, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural economics; Trey Schafer, senior, College of Business, management; Calvin Webster, freshman, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Madyson Zoucha, freshman, Explore Center, pre-health.

ALDA: Dulce Garcia, senior, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations, and journalism; Bryan Suriano, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, biochemistry and microbiology.

AMHERST: Riley Adelung, sophomore, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Olivia Fredrick, junior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, veterinary science and pre-veterinary medicine; Tenley Hadwiger, freshman, Explore Center, pre-health; Breanna Trampe, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; coaching; and work-based learning (9-12).

ANSELMO: Grace Cantrell, freshman, College of Business, accounting; Jalea Chandler, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Seth Chandler, sophomore, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, mechanized systems management.

ANSLEY: Carli Bailey, freshman, College of Business, accounting; Reid Brockmeier, senior, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, emerging media arts; Jackson Henry, sophomore, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, plant and landscape systems; Emily Jonas, junior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science and pre-veterinary medicine;

ARCHER: Faith Blauhorn, sophomore, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, music education.

ARNOLD: Jadeyn Bubak, sophomore, Dean’s List, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Landyn Cole, junior, Dean’s List, College of Arts and Sciences, English; Reagan Cool, freshman, Dean’s List, Explore Center, undeclared undergraduate.

ASHTON: Maria Dominguez, senior, Dean’s List, College of Engineering, agricultural engineering.

AURORA: Andrew Bell, sophomore, College of Business, accounting; Tanner Brandl, junior, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Raina Cattau, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary education; Anna Crist, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, geography; Paxtyn Dummer, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Daniel Helzer, freshman, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, music education; Jameson Herzberg, sophomore, College of Business, finance; Jayden Herzberg, graduate student, College of Business, Master of Professional Accountancy; Ryan Marlatt, junior, College of Business, actuarial science; Ella Mitchell, freshman, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology, and women’s and gender studies; Scott Ostdiek, junior, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, graphic design; Cole Oswald, sophomore, College of Engineering, pre-mechanical engineering; Courtney Oswald, sophomore, Explore Center, pre-health; Preston Ramaekers, freshman, College of Arts and Sciences, biochemistry and psychology; Carly Rose, freshman, College of Arts and Sciences, communication studies; Levi Schulze, junior, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Willa Sharp, freshman, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, music education.; Courtney Thompson, senior, College of Business, supply chain management; Levi Vinkenberg, junior, College of Business, management; Jane Wanek, junior, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, graphic design.

AYR: Elizabeth Anderson, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, political science; Nathan Anderson, junior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, mechanized systems management; Jake Fleischer, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, regional and community forestry; Hailey Vontz, sophomore, College of Business, business administration.

BENEDICT: Kenzie Deprez, junior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science; Camron Watson, senior, College of Engineering, chemical engineering.

BERWYN: Sam Loy, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science.

BROKEN BOW: Traiven Campbell, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Cade Chapin, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Drew Drake, senior, College of Engineering, construction management; Abby Flint, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Kate Holcomb, sophomore, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural education; Riese Kahnk, freshman, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Bradon Parr, junior, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Lauren Reynolds, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and early childhood education; Joelle Sanger, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Cami Schweitzer, junior, College of Business, accounting and finance; Haley Wells, freshman, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Alex Wenquist, sophomore, College of Business, finance; Ava Williams, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Gracie Williams, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, English language arts; Griffin Wright, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, social science and coaching.

BURWELL: Anna Gideon, junior, College of Architecture, architectural studies; Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, art history and criticism; Claire Gideon, sophomore, Explore Center, pre-health; Emma Hoffschneider, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural and environmental sciences communication, and agricultural economics; Penn Kasselder, junior, College of Business, marketing; Carter Mann, freshman, College of Business, economics; Gracie Stout, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural and environmental sciences communication; Jaycie Stout, freshman, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, pre-veterinary medicine and veterinary science.

CAIRO: Zoey Aldridge, freshman, College of Business, business administration; Macy Baldwin, senior, College of Business, actuarial science and finance; Breanna Fanta, junior, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, journalism, and advertising and public relations; Evan Meyer, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education.

CEDAR RAPIDS: Emily Groeteke, junior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science.

CENTRAL CITY: Bennett Anderson, freshman, College of Engineering, software engineering; Amorese Avila, freshman, College of Arts and Sciences, biochemistry; Emily Blomstedt, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, English and political science; Megan Blomstedt, freshman, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, theatre; Du Boxin, freshman, College of Arts and Sciences, history; Cayden Homolka, sophomore, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, microbiology; Ken Kaewwisit, freshman, College of Business, actuarial science; Cole Kunz, freshman, College of Business, business administration.

CLARKS: Lincoln Kelley, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary education and coaching.

DANNEBROG: Cassidy Vacha, sophomore, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, fisheries and wildlife.

DONIPHAN: Maddie Fitch, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Hannah Fjeldheim, sophomore, College of Business, business administration; College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations; Brandy Happold, junior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural leadership, education and communication; Braeden Mlinar, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, social science; Cade Sterner, junior, College of Business, accounting; Madelyn Stock, junior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, environmental science.

FULLERTON: Elizabeth Knutson, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, horticulture; Jaxon Kramer, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, microbiology; Piper Kramer, sophomore, Explore Center, pre-health; Jurnee Patton, junior, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, broadcasting; James Wetovick, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness.

GENOA: Alexis Cherry, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies, and work-based learning (9-12); Tate Koziol, sophomore, College of Engineering, computer engineering; Catherine Laska, junior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, forensic science; Dylan Loewe, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, business, marketing and information technology; work-based learning (9-12); and coaching; Kelsey Swantek, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural education; Samantha Weeder, junior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness.

GIBBON: Miracle Kenkel, sophomore, College of Architecture, interior design; Jacob Miller, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, political science; Noah Summers, freshman, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, grassland systems and animal science.

GILTNER: Hannah Preissler, junior, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, sports media and communication; Braden Robinson, senior, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, sports media and communication; Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, graphic design.

GRAND ISLAND (A-G): Makayla Anderson, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Oscar Bernabe, freshman, College of Engineering, construction management; Connor Blackburn, sophomore, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Cynthia Borgheiinck, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Jacob Burger, freshman, College of Engineering, electrical engineering; Brendan Burt, freshman, Explore Center, pre-health; Amy Carlson, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Cameron Carlson, sophomore, College of Engineering, computer science; Anastasiia Chanh, freshman, College of Architecture, architectural studies; Deymi Chavez, freshman, Explore Center, undeclared undergraduate; Ashtyn Cheetsos, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Heidi Cooper, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Moises Cotom Pacheco, freshman, College of Architecture, architectural studies; Jocelyn Covarrubias, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology and ethnic studies; Isabella L. Dickenson, senior, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations; Mya Eriksen, freshman, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Faviola Erives, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, Spanish; Diego Espinoza, freshman, College of Engineering, electrical engineering; Cooper Felton, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Sheyla Fierro, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, communication sciences and disorders; Eli Fox, junior, College of Engineering, biological systems engineering; Jarod Fox, senior, College of Business, management; Miranda Frerichs, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology.

GRAND ISLAND (G-L): Megan Garcia, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, social science; Carly Gartner, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, political science; Vanessa Gonzalez, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Claire Hake, sophomore, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations; Isaac Hansen, senior, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Samuel Harvey, senior, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Jacob Herbek, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Ariel Hernandez, sophomore, Explore Center, pre-engineering; Guadalupe Hernandez Rodriguez, sophomore, Explore Center, undeclared undergraduate; Dru Hofeldt, sophomore, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Abigail Hornady, senior, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations; Hope Jensen, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Brayton Johnson, freshman, Explore Center, pre-health; Emmy Johnson, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Jacque Johnson, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness; Will Johnson, sophomore, College of Engineering, chemical engineering; Claire Kelly, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Abbey Kneale, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Blake Kokes, junior, College of Business, finance; Adrian Lazalde, sophomore, College of Business, finance; Rebecca Liebsack, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, biochemistry; Gabrielle Lockard, senior, College of Business, marketing.

GRAND ISLAND (M-R): Carli N. Maier, junior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, integrated science; Jerry Mejia, freshman, Explore Center, undeclared undergraduate; Adrian Che Melgoza, junior, College of Engineering, computer science; Angela Messere, freshman, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, PGA golf management; Bailey Mettenbrink, sophomore, College of Architecture, interior design; Elizabeth Miller, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Angel Morales, freshman, College of Engineering, computer science; Jake Moseley, freshman, College of Engineering, electrical engineering; Jordan Muirhead, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, biochemistry; College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Oscar Murcia Guardado, sophomore, College of Engineering, electrical engineering; German Murcia-Martinez, junior, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Brooke Murr, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, film studies; College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Truett Nelson, freshman, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, regional and community forestry; Christopher Nguyen, junior, College of Architecture, architectural studies; Grant Ocana, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, chemistry; Emily O. Orona, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Jayden Palik, senior, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Osvaldo Palma Vargas, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, sociology; Alejandra Pascual, freshman, Explore Center, undeclared undergraduate; Dominic Pfeifer, senior, College of Business, finance; Bishop Placke, freshman, College of Arts and Sciences, mathematics and physics; Caleb Pobanz, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Alaina Probasco, freshman, College of Education and Human Sciences, hospitality, restaurant and tourism management; Kamirus Puente, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and coaching; Collin Quandt, junior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural economics; Leavitt Reno, senior, College of Business, business administration; Joey Rodriguez, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology.

GRAND ISLAND (S-Z): Cindy Salas, sophomore, Explore Center, undeclared undergraduate; Monica Samaniego, junior, College of Architecture, interior design; Dylan Sextro, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Kyle Sextro, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, biochemistry; David T. Smith, senior, College of Engineering, software engineering; Paul Smith, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Kylee Sodomka, senior, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, sports media and communication, and broadcasting; Cari Thompson, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, English language arts; Nayla Torres Ruiz, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, anthropology and Spanish; Sin Tran, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Molli Turek, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and special education (K-6); Tanner Turek, junior, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Dalton Vieth, senior, College of Business, business administration; Mitchell Vitera, senior, College of Business, marketing and finance; Isabelle Vlach, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, global studies and German; Kaitlyn Weaver, freshman, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Stacy Wells, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural economics; Gabe Wemhoff, sophomore, College of Engineering, construction management; Keyin Wentling, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Emily Whiting, freshman, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Joshua Wiemers, senior, College of Business, accounting; Jaime L. Zamarripa, junior, College of Business, economics.

GREELEY: Cayton Butcher, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary education; Dilynn Wood, freshman, College of Arts and Sciences, philosophy and English.

HAMPTON: Maly John, sophomore, College of Business, business administration.

HASTINGS (A-G): Hunter Anderson, freshman, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Brooke Aspen, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Ava Baker, freshman, Explore Center, undeclared undergraduate; Ryan Bauer, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Sadye Bell, freshman, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, music education; Matt Boyd, sophomore, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, plant and landscape systems; Jacob Brouillette, junior, College of Engineering, construction management; Mason Brumbaugh, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Willard Burnett, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, applied science; Christopher Carpenter, junior, College of Business, accounting; Caden Cerny, freshman, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Maximilian Clark, freshman, College of Engineering, electrical engineering; Gabe Conant, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Mari Conant, sophomore, College of Business, marketing; Byron Cruz, junior, College of Engineering, computer science; Alex Curtis, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Gracie Daly, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Evan Davis, senior, College of Business, marketing; Libbie DeBusk, senior, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations; Kate Delaney, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Stefan Do, junior, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Madison Douglas, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Aubrey Fangmeier, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Cam Foster, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Victor Gaunt, freshman, College of Arts and Sciences, chemistry; Micah Gengenbach, junior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science and pre-veterinary medicine.

HASTINGS (H-R): Thomas Harling, junior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural leadership, education and communication; Gilliyan Hueske, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Abigail Kerr, freshman, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Luke Landgren, freshman, College of Business, finance; Makena K. Lindblad, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, special education (7-12); McKinsey E. Long, freshman, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Joanna Lopez-Hernandez, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Grace Michalek, freshman, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, music; Nevaeh Morrow, freshman, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Gretchen Muth, freshman, Explore Center, undeclared undergraduate; Nathan Nordby-Bryson, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Tyson Pappas, freshman, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, acting; Jill Parr, freshman, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Kevin V. Pham, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, computer science; Christine Phuong, sophomore, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, biochemistry; Thomas Redinger, senior, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Gabriel Reiman, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Grace Reiman, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, English; Luke Rodriguez, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences;

HASTINGS (S-Z): Breck Samuelson, sophomore, College of Engineering, biological systems engineering; Colman Scharff, freshman, College of Engineering, computer engineering; Brayden Schram, freshman, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, PGA golf management; Haley Schram, junior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science; Jonathan Schutte, freshman, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, fisheries and wildlife, and pre-veterinary medicine; Caitlyn Scott, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, meteorology-climatology; Jillian Smith, junior, College of Engineering, biological systems engineering; Joel Smith, senior, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Sarah Spilinek, sophomore, College of Architecture, landscape architecture; Luke Stevens, junior, College of Engineering, software engineering; Connor Story, junior, College of Engineering, construction management; Jacob Studley, junior, College of Business, marketing; Trevor Sullivan, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Nicholas Theoharis, senior, College of Architecture, architectural studies; Alex Thomas, junior, College of Engineering, chemical engineering; Hannah Tunks, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Ryker Van Brocklin, senior, College of Engineering, biological systems engineering; Lexi Vertin, senior, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations; Drake Vorderstrasse, junior, College of Business, finance; Megan Vrooman, freshman, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Angela Vu, senior, College of Architecture, architectural studies; Anna Wibbels, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences.

HENDERSON: Sarah Danielson, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, women’s and gender studies; Eli Hiebner, freshman, College of Engineering, architectural engineering; Odessa Ohrt, senior, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, graphic design; Hayes Oswald, senior, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, sports media and communication; Gabrielle Siebert, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and special education (K-6);

HORDVILLE: MaKenna Clinch, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, sociology.

JUNIATA: Paul Fago, freshman, College of Business, accounting; Paige Jacobi, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Claire Kiolbasa, freshman, College of Engineering, biological systems engineering; Luke Krabel, senior, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Jared Prevette, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary education and coaching; Elisha E. Reiners, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Bella Stickels, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Amelia Stoner, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, political science; Brianna Stroh, freshman, College of Arts and Sciences, biochemistry.

KEARNEY (A-G): Alex Aistrope, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, global studies and Spanish; Kaleb Andersen, freshman, College of Business, business administration; Kennedy Arner, freshman, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science and pre-veterinary medicine; Natalie Badura, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; McKenna Beezley, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Mallory Bellamy, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, communication sciences and disorders; Katie Berck, sophomore, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, environmental studies; Ashlyn Bespalec, freshman, College of Education and Human Sciences, pre-physical therapy; Jonathan Bithos, freshman, College of Engineering, software engineering; Anna Boyd, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Jayven Brandt, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, social science; Charlie Brockmeier, sophomore, College of Business, finance; Ashton Calcaterra, freshman, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, biochemistry; Mildred Ciprian, freshman, College of Arts and Sciences, communication studies, and women’s and gender studies; Eli Cordes, sophomore, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, graphic design; Trevor Cumpston, sophomore, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Jessica Dunn, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, film studies, and women’s and gender studies; Brooke Eschenbrenner, senior, College of Business, actuarial science; Matthew Eschenbrenner, freshman, College of Engineering, chemical engineering; Robbie Exstrom, sophomore, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, acting; Corbin Foster, senior, College of Engineering, architectural engineering; Jayleigh Fuller, sophomore, Explore Center, pre-health; Jake Fuqua, freshman, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Hannah Godwin, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, economics; Carter Goff, sophomore, College of Business, finance; Kaden Grabenstein, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, computer science; Haley Grams, freshman, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, emerging media arts; Coleden Grassmeyer, sophomore, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering.

KEARNEY: (H-M): Sydney Haffener, freshman, College of Engineering, biological systems engineering; Emily Hansen, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Jacob Hardy, junior, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, music education; Logan Harter, senior, College of Business, management; Makenna Henning, sophomore, College of Business, management; Ashton Huls, freshman, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Halle Janke, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, English and Spanish; Katelynn Jochum, freshman, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Colin A. Jones, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, biochemistry; College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary education; Amy Kadyrova, freshman, College of Business, finance; Chris Kingsley, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, political science and psychology; Tanner Kirchhoff, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness; Lauren Kohtz, freshman, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Zach Kounovsky, freshman, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Grant Kowalski, senior, College of Engineering, construction management; Josie Kracl, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Dylan Kramer, freshman, College of Engineering, software engineering; Maddie Krueger, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, dance; Mackenzie Krull, freshman, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, theatre; Joslyn Loewenstein, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Maria Loya-Perez, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, English; Alexa Mahalek, freshman, Explore Center, undeclared undergraduate; Ryan Mahalek, junior, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Mason Mandernach, freshman, College of Engineering, electrical engineering; Max McBride, freshman, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Ashton Mehlin, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, communication sciences and disorders; Dylan Merz, freshman, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Taryn Miller, sophomore, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural education; Molly Mitchell, junior, College of Business, supply chain management and marketing.

KEARNEY: (N-Z): Carson Nichols, freshman, College of Engineering, chemical engineering; Jacee Nore, sophomore, College of Business, marketing and management; Francesca Padgett, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, sociology; Makenna Peters, senior, College of Business, business administration; Blake Rehtus, freshman, College of Engineering, biological systems engineering; Olivia Richmond, freshman, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, emerging media arts; Cassandra Rodriguez, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary education; Kalon Rohde, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Jade Romero, freshman, College of Engineering, computer science; Jaiden Schilke, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, history and English; Garret Schmaderer, freshman, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, fisheries and wildlife; Reggie Schriner, freshman, College of Engineering, software engineering; Gabe Sedlacek, freshman, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Elijah Smith, junior, College of Engineering, software engineering; Sarah Sparvier, freshman, College of Engineering, computer science; Maddie Steele, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Kaleb Strawhecker, senior, College of Business, economics; Harry Strong, junior, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, emerging media arts; Emma Tate, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Aly Troudt, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Kade Uelmen, freshman, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Mary VanIngen-Schade, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, political science and communication studies; Lexi Vohland, freshman, College of Engineering, biological systems engineering; Jacquelyn vonAschwege, senior, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, interdisciplinary studies; Maguire Widdowson, sophomore, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, plant and landscape systems; Brett Wiltgen, freshman, College of Arts and Sciences, physics and mathematics; Hayden Wulf, sophomore, College of Engineering, civil engineering; Austin Young, freshman, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Evan Young, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness; Liz Young, sophomore, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations, and broadcasting; Angie Zheng, sophomore, College of Engineering, computer science.

KENESAW: Tyson Burr, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Deric Goldenstein, sophomore, College of Business, economics and finance; Hannah Schnitzler, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Miranda Stade, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies.

LOUP CITY: Kennedy Lewandowski, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and special education (K-6); Lake Reikofski, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary education.

MARQUETTE: Nicholas Hutsell, senior, College of Engineering, biological systems engineering; Benjamin Janssen, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, plant biology; Morgan Twiss, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education.

MERNA: Elijah Downey, freshman, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Dawson Duryea, senior, College of Engineering, construction management; Jace Leibhart, junior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, plant and landscape systems; Hadlee Safranek, freshman, College of Business, marketing; Rhett Safranek, junior, College of Business, management; Sebastian Younes, freshman, College of Business, business administration.

MINDEN: Kevin Aranda-Garcia, freshman, College of Arts and Sciences, film studies; Bailey Arnold, freshman, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, biochemistry, and fisheries and wildlife; Leah Boudreau, senior, College of Engineering, biological systems engineering; Molly Burchell, freshman, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, plant and landscape systems; Cayley Carpenter, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and special education (K-6), and coaching; Connor Carpenter, freshman, College of Business, accounting; Ryleigh Hanson, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, biological sciences; Emma Rutt, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies; Peyton Schoone, freshman, College of Arts and Sciences, political science.

ORD: Vickie Ference, sophomore, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural economics; Katie Fischer, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, political science; Shayla Neel, freshman, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, graphic design; Calen Pollard, freshman, College of Engineering, biological systems engineering; Cooper Sheets, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, computer science; Grady Sheets, freshman, College of Engineering, electrical engineering; Abbi Stethem, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary education.

OSCEOLA: Benjamin Lohrman, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, computer science and mathematics.

PALMER: Allie Kunze, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and special education (K-6), and coaching; Anna Thede, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary education and coaching.

PETERSBURG: Lauren Seier, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science;

PHILLIPS: Lauren Eihusen, senior, College of Business, management and economics; Hannah Pedersen, junior, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, emerging media arts; Jaylee Schuster, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education and special education (K-6); Hannah Speicher, senior, College of Business, management; Levi Van Pelt, junior, College of Engineering, construction management.

PLEASANTON: Cadee Nichols, junior, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Samantha Phillips, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, secondary English (7-12).

RAVENNA: Quentin Bock, senior, College of Engineering, agricultural engineering; Wil Fiddelke, freshman, College of Engineering, electrical engineering; Rowan Havranek, sophomore, College of Arts and Sciences, sociology and English; Cortney Holt, freshman, College of Arts and Sciences, psychology; Luke Keilig, junior, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, art; Chase Lockhorn, sophomore, College of Engineering, electrical engineering; Charles R. McCoy, junior, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Addison Muhlbach, senior, College of Education and Human Sciences, English language arts.

ROCKVILLE: Tate Trumler, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, pre-veterinary medicine and animal science.

ST. EDWARD: Claire Choat, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, nutrition and health sciences; Weston Choat, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, mechanized systems management; Zane A. Niemann, sophomore, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness.

ST. LIBORY: Mason Weaver, junior, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering.

ST. PAUL: Jaelyn Gross, sophomore, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, broadcasting, and advertising and public relations; Ashlyn Lukasiewicz, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, elementary education; Gunnar Nyberg, sophomore, College of Engineering, mechanical engineering; Sierra Smith, senior, College of Business, accounting; Jacob Wells, junior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural education.

SHELBY: Grady Belt, freshman, College of Business, business administration.

SHELTON: Hayden Hauge, freshman, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, broadcasting and journalism; Luryn Hendrickson, senior, College of Architecture, architectural studies; Taylor Lewis, freshman, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, animal science and agribusiness.

SILVER CREEK: Corby Cannon, sophomore, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, pre-veterinary medicine and animal science; Lana Hebda, senior, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agricultural and environmental sciences communication; College of Journalism and Mass Communications, sports media and communication.

SPALDING: Brooke Keber, sophomore, College of Education and Human Sciences, child, youth and family studies.

STROMSBURG: Ethan Peterson, senior, College of Arts and Sciences, sociology; Preston Pinkelman, freshman, College of Engineering, computer science.

TRUMBULL: Grant Turner, sophomore, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, agribusiness.

WOOD RIVER: Dylan Aguilar, junior, College of Arts and Sciences, biochemistry; Roxana Rodriguez, sophomore, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, advertising and public relations; Clayton Turek, freshman, College of Arts and Sciences, biochemistry; Johnna Willoughby, junior, College of Business, marketing.