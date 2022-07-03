Area students earn degrees from Northeast Community College

NORFOLK — Northeast Community College celebrated the success of its graduates and hosted three commencement ceremonies in the Cox Activities Center on the Norfolk campus.

At the first ceremony, nursing graduates received their nurse pins and participated in commencement. The next ceremony awarded credentials to graduates in Applied Technology and Health and Public Services programs, while graduates in Science, Technology, Agriculture and Math (STAM) and Business and Humanities received their degrees, diplomas and certificates in the day’s final ceremony.

Some 840 graduates earned 956 degrees; 71 students earned two degrees, 18 earned three degrees, and three earned four degrees.

Central Nebraska students among the graduates include:

Associate’s Degrees

Associate of Arts: Hayley Hughes and Emilee Taylor of Burwell; Samantha Sokol of Cairo; Bailey Bridger and Taryn Friend of Fullerton; Julio Carreto Lopez and Sara Pedroza of Hastings; Olivia Bronson of Ord; Brandon Miller of St. Edward; and Bryce Lamb of Sargent.

Associate Degree – Nursing: Hanna Seier of Albion, Kylie Merry of Osceola and Emily Noyd of Stromsburg.

Associate of Science Degree: Breanna Heeren of Fullerton; Jacob Czarnick and Christy Kemper of Genoa; Alondra Martinez of Grand Island; Brittney Blair and Naomi Pedroza of Hastings; Alexandria Brestel of Kearney; Cierra Vanosdall of Ord; Mackenzie Pinney of Osceola; and Emily McNaught of Polk.

Associate of Applied Science Degree – Agriculture: Kyle Knopik of Fullerton.

Associate of Applied Science Degree in Agriculture – Agribusiness: Maya Lemon and Alyssa Meijer of Ord.

Associate of Applied Science Degrees in Agriculture – Agronomy, Animal Science and Diversified Agriculture: Atlynn Witthuhn of Callaway.

Associate of Applied Science Degree – Auto Body Repair Technology: Gage Smith of Ord.

Associate of Applied Science Degree – Automotive Technology: Shaye Wood of Greeley.

Associate of Applied Science Degree – Building Construction: Bryce Buechter of Belgrade.

Associate of Applied Science Degree – Diesel Technology: Adam Hyde of Gibbon, Wyatt Porter of Merna and Samuel Lech of Ord.

Associate of Applied Science Degree – Drafting: Nolan Ramaekers of Genoa, Isaac Benal of Hastings and Dylan Trew of Kearney.

Associate of Applied Science – Early Childhood Education: Morgan Andersen of Albion.

Associate of Applied Science Degree – Electrical Construction and Control: Nathan Schmitz of Albion, Sean Miller of Callaway, Jesus Guzman of Palmer and Tyler Wetzel of Ravenna.

Associate of Applied Science Degree – Graphic Design: Christian Benda of Petersburg.

Associate of Applied Science Degree – Health Information Management Systems: Erika Gustafson of Fullerton.

Associate of Applied Science Degree – Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning: Joel Lemburg of Silver Creek.

Associate of Applied Science Degree – Horticulture and Golf Course Management: Shaun Budde of Grand Island.

Associate of Applied Science Degree – Media Arts: Samuel Beran of Grand Island.

Associate of Applied Science Degree – Paramedic: Alexander Webb of Grand Island.

Associate of Applied Science Degree – Utility Line: Michael Spellman of Aurora; Reese Davenport of Elyria; Kyle Kemper and Mason Prososki of Genoa; Colby Setlik of Grand Island; Tanner Ostermeyer of Kearney; Garrett Bundy and Riley Warner of Ord; Remington Gay of Palmer; and Justin Kuta of St. Libory.

Associate of Applied Science Degree – Veterinary Technology: Kaylee Kruml of Sargent.

Diplomas

Tyler Earnest of Grand Island, drafting; Quade Hunt of Burwell, horticulture; Dylan Trew of Kearney, mechanical drafting; Austin Grife of Genoa, plumbing technology; Melanie Rankin of Albion and Shyanne Sutton of Genoa, practical nursing; and Lance Sears of Arcadia, Ryan Mosier of Aurora and Wesley Lange of Ord, welding.

Certificates

Tyler Earnest of Grand Island, drafting; Brandon Merrell of St. Edward, information technology-general; Dylan Trew of Kearney, mechanical drafting; Savannah Robinson of Fullerton and Rylan Niemoth of St. Libory, media production; and Samuel Beran of Grand Island, video production.