Area students earn degrees from University of Nebraska at Omaha

OMAHA — More than 1,850 students at the University of Nebraska at Omaha received their degrees during commencement exercises in May.

Students who received academic honors are so indicated. To graduate cum laude, students must have earned a GPA between 3.51 and 3.62; magna cum laude, 3.62 to 3.86, and summa cum laude, 3.87 and above.

Central Nebraska graduates include:

AURORA: Laurie Barry, master of arts; and Nicholas Miller, summa cum laude, bachelor of science in business administration

BARTLETT: Samantha Schmidt, master of social work

CLARKS: Jaedyn Morris, master of science

CLAY CENTER: Emilia Kienbaum, bachelor of multidisciplinary studies

DONIPHAN: Zoey Ballard, summa cum laude, bachelor of arts and summa cum laude, bachelor of science in criminology and criminal justice

FULLERTON: Jalissa Herdlicka, bachelor of science in criminology and criminal justice

GRAND ISLAND: Erick Betancourt, bachelor of science in education; Alexa Blase, summa cum laude, bachelor of science in communication; Braden Bowen, bachelor of science; Gavin Fox, magna cum laude, bachelor of science; Natalie Gibbs, magna cum laude, bachelor of science in criminology and criminal justice; Lucas Kneeland, bachelor of science; Rhett Milner, summa cum laude, bachelor of fine arts; Wyatt Stueven, bachelor of science in aviation; Julissa Ramirez, bachelor of arts in music

HASTINGS: Hilary Caldwell, master of science; Maria Consbruck, magna cum laude, bachelor of science in communication; Gregory Faber, bachelor of science in education; Uyen Tran, summa cum laude, bachelor of science; Kevin Tur-Rodriguez, bachelor of science

HENDERSON: Brooke Weisheit, magna cum laude, bachelor of science in business administration

KEARNEY: Madison Beatty, master of science; Marcus Benesch, cum laude, bachelor of science in computer science and cum laude, bachelor of science in cybersecurity; John Herges, master of accounting; Vanessa Loya-Perez, cum laude, bachelor of science; Levi Merklin, bachelor of arts; Myah Sloane, master of science

RAVENNA: Chelsey Busse, certificate

ST. LIBORY: Michaela Glause, magna cum laude, bachelor of science in education

ST. PAUL: Lilly Swanson, bachelor of science in business administration