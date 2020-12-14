Area students graduate from CCC-Hastings

Yvette Ventura of Hastings, associate of applied science in hospitality management and culinary arts; and Alex Robles, Gabriel Sanchez Jr. and Rachel Svoboda, all of Hastings, associate of applied science in welding technology; McKenzie Hostetler of Loup City, associate of applied science in early childhood education; Josh Buck of St. Paul, associate of applied science in hospitality management and culinary arts; Mikaela Bushnell and Britney Krueger, both of Hastings, associate of arts; and Eden Young of Juniata, associate of arts.

Receiving diplomas are:

Delaney Schmer of Aurora, agricultural sciences; Christopher Dyer of Aurora, information technology and systems; DezeRay Pelc of Boelus, automotive technology; Joel Kaczor of Boelus, diesel technology; Kyler Kroeger of Doniphan, diesel technology; Brittany Kennedy of Doniphan, media arts; Eric Molina of Gibbon, heating, air conditioning and refrigeration; Jadon Mitchell of Gibbon, welding technology;

Jose Ortiz of Grand Island, automotive technology; Taya Kolar of Grand Island, business administration; Wilmer Gonzalez

of Grand Island, diesel technology;

Stephanie Ruiz Avitia of Grand Island, drafting and design technology; and Rigoberto Calmo-Bautista, Dylan Harris and Alex Orosco, all of Grand Island, media arts;