Area students graduate from CCC-Hastings

HASTINGS — Central Community College-Hastings has awarded degrees and diplomas to many area students.
Receiving degrees are:
Ashley Lindgren of Albion, agricultural sciences in associate of applied science; Tyler Spotanski of Cairo, associate of applied science in drafting and design technology; Andrew Dunn of Genoa, associate of applied science in drafting and design technology; Jaekob Spitz of Glenvil, associate of applied science in advanced manufacturing design technology; Hunter Rempe of Glenvil, associate of applied science in hospitality management and culinary arts;
Samantha Ponce Hernandez of Grand Island, associate of applied science in advanced manufacturing design technology; Gregory Young of Grand Island, associate of applied science in heating, air conditioning and refrigeration; Brad Dobesh of Grand Island, associate of applied science in heavy equipment operator technician; and Kaitlyn Wiley of Grand Island, associate of applied science in hospitality management and culinary arts;
Weston Ogden of Hampton, associate of applied science in hospitality management and culinary arts; Adam Block and Chase Paulson, both of Hastings, associate of applied science in advanced manufacturing design technology; Thea Aufdenkamp, Mikaela Bushnell, Brenda Figueroa and Miranda Warner, all of Hastings, associate of applied science in business administration; Lori Olinger of Hastings, associate of applied science in business technology;
Yvette Ventura of Hastings, associate of applied science in hospitality management and culinary arts; and Alex Robles, Gabriel Sanchez Jr. and Rachel Svoboda, all of Hastings, associate of applied science in welding technology; McKenzie Hostetler of Loup City, associate of applied science in early childhood education; Josh Buck of St. Paul, associate of applied science in hospitality management and culinary arts; Mikaela Bushnell and Britney Krueger, both of Hastings, associate of arts; and Eden Young of Juniata, associate of arts.
Receiving diplomas are:
Delaney Schmer of Aurora, agricultural sciences; Christopher Dyer of Aurora, information technology and systems; DezeRay Pelc of Boelus, automotive technology; Joel Kaczor of Boelus, diesel technology; Kyler Kroeger of Doniphan, diesel technology; Brittany Kennedy of Doniphan, media arts; Eric Molina of Gibbon, heating, air conditioning and refrigeration; Jadon Mitchell of Gibbon, welding technology;
Jose Ortiz of Grand Island, automotive technology; Taya Kolar of Grand Island, business administration; Wilmer Gonzalez
of Grand Island, diesel technology;
Stephanie Ruiz Avitia of Grand Island, drafting and design technology; and Rigoberto Calmo-Bautista, Dylan Harris and Alex Orosco, all of Grand Island, media arts;
Brock Robison, Yesenia Sanchez, Robert Simonson and Mytien Thai, all of Hastings, business administration; Conner Brown and Luke Chamberlain, both of Hastings, drafting and design technology; Erich Goldstein and Jacob Hoagland, both of Hastings, heavy equipment operator technician; Rachael Broadwell and Horacio Perez-Munoz, both of Hastings, information technology and systems; Braxton Adrian of Hastings, welding technology;
Alex Stoeger of Juniata, information technology and systems; Yazmin Ruvalcaba Guzman of Palmer, agricultural sciences; Shelby Petersen of Trumbull, hospitality management and culinary arts.
