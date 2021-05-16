 Skip to main content
Area students graduate from Central Community College-Hastings
Area students graduate from Central Community College-Hastings

HASTINGS — Central Community College-Hastings honored about 480 graduate candidates May 7 during its 54th annual commencement ceremony.

Forty-five of the degree candidates achieved an accumulative grade-point average of 3.75 or higher during their college career and graduated with honors. Their names are preceded by an asterisk (*).

Area students receiving degrees and diplomas include:

Associate of Applied Science Degree

ALBION: Ashley Lindgren, agricultural sciences.

ALDA: Jose Hernandez Rodriguez, construction technology.

ASHTON: *Matthew Tuma, diesel technology.

AURORA: Hunter Holliday and Delaney Schmer, agricultural sciences, and Jacob Malsbury, auto body technology.

AYR: Jordan Anderson, agricultural sciences, and Kayden Saurer, drafting and design technology.

BOELUS: *DezeRay Pelc, automotive technology.

BURWELL: William Weber, electrical technology, and Thomas Hughes, welding technology.

CAIRO: Joel Kaczor, diesel technology, and Tyler Spotanski, drafting and design technology.

CENTRAL CITY: *Dillon Kohl, construction technology.

CHAPMAN: Eduardo Gutierrez Mendoza, automotive technology.

DANNEBROG: Jade Krolikowski, dental assisting.

DONIPHAN: *Cory Broeker, advanced manufacturing design technology; Kasey Van Winkle, agricultural sciences; *Daniel Anderson, automotive technology; Kyler Kroeger, diesel technology; and Brittany Kennedy, media arts.

ELBA: Taya Kolar, business administration.

GENOA: Andrew Dunn, drafting and design technology.

GIBBON: Katie Mitchem, dental hygiene; Eric Molina, heating, air conditioning and refrigeration; Kolby Shiers, heavy equipment operator technician and welding technology; and Samuel Kucera and Jadon Mitchell, welding technology.

GLENVIL: Hunter Rempe, hospitality management and culinary arts.

GRAND ISLAND: Samantha Ponce Hernandez and Austin Schleicher, advanced manufacturing design technology; Brayden Hurley, Eduardo Leon Sanchez, Michael Noziska and *Luis Ortega, auto body technology; Kristina Brott, Juan Castro-Almanza and Jose Ortiz, automotive technology; Maynor Ajtum Cucum, Alejandro Hernandez Rodriguez, Leighton Kier and Dany Olivares Jr., construction technology; Brittani Klingelhoefer, Yazmin Vera and Mirna Zamarripa, dental assisting; Wilmer Gonzalez, diesel technology; *Stephanie Ruiz Avitia, drafting and design technology; Eliceo Ramirez, electrical technology; Javier Lopez, energy technology; John Dubbs and Gregory Young, heating, air conditioning and refrigeration; *Kaitlyn Wiley, hospitality management and culinary arts; Brad Dobesh, heavy equipment operator technician; *Daniel Anderson, information technology and systems; Rigoberto Calmo-Bautista and Dylan Harris, media arts; and Anthony Luft, welding technology.

GREELEY: *Daniel Kehler, auto body technology.

HAMPTON: Weston Ogden, hospitality management and culinary arts.

HASTINGS: *Adam Block, *Hunter Maynard, Chase Paulson and Jaekob Spitz, advanced manufacturing design technology; *Alvaro Mendoza and Ashley Tomes, automotive technology; Thea Aufdenkamp, Jamie Bender, Mikaela Bushnell, Brenda Figueroa, Amber Price, Brock Robison, Danielle Stamper and Miranda Warner, business administration; Tara McBride, Lori Olinger and Guadalupe Ventura, business technology; Cecilia Garcia, *Austin Klatt, Tanner Konen and Taylor Skarin, criminal justice; *Jalyn Addleman, Elizabeth Dunn, *Samantha Ellingwood Ziecker, Star Greene, Veronica Johnson, Megan Sydow and Cassandra Zetino, dental hygiene; Michael Dahl and Jack Samuelson, diesel technology; Luke Chamberlain, Gabriel Martinez and Taylor Meyer, drafting and design technology; Samuel Clark, Aaron Popchoke, *Taylor Schneider, Jacob Uden and Nathan Vaquera, electrical technology; *Martin Nunez, energy technology; Erich Goldstein, heavy equipment operator technician; Yvette Ventura, hospitality management and culinary arts; Hannah Hunt, human services; John D.A. Johnson, Joshua King, Horacio Perez-Munoz and Neal Sheppard, information technology and systems; *Elizabeth MacIas-Villegas, media arts; and Braxton W.E. Adrian, Alex Robles, Gabriel Sanchez Jr. and Rachel Svoboda, welding technology.

HENDERSON: *Brianna Siebert, dental hygiene, and Victoria Frogge, hospitality management and culinary arts.

JUNIATA: Bryce Bottolfson, auto body technology, and *Logan Nordby, construction technology.

KENESAW: Christopher Wiedel, advanced manufacturing design technology; Scott Cole, business administration; and Shelly Eiseman, criminal justice.

RAVENNA: *Megan Van Winkle, dental assisting.

ST. PAUL: Josh Buck, hospitality management and culinary arts.

STROMSBURG: Cade Brazda, agricultural sciences, and Kateland Nyberg, dental assisting.

TRUMBULL: Shelby Petersen, hospitality management and culinary arts culinary.

WOOD RIVER: Brendan Wynn, advanced manufacturing design technology; Lance Woitaszewski, agricultural sciences; and Nicholas Devore, media arts.

Associate of Arts Degree

HASTINGS: *Tyra Barrett, Maxwell Brockmann, Mikaela Bushnell, Morgan Carver, Dacey Hampton, Tristan Heil, *Britney Krueger and Brizeh Medina.

JUNIATA: *Eden Young.

Associate of Science Degree

HASTINGS: *Tyra Barrett, Maxwell Brockmann, Blake Fahrenholtz, Dacey Hampton and Tristan Heil.

Diploma

ALDA: Joseph Nichols, diesel technology, and Desirae Richardson, hospitality management and culinary arts.

ARCADIA: Brandon Lueck, diesel technology.

AURORA: Tia Patton, dental assisting; Jonathan Frink, diesel technology; and Christopher Dyer, information technology and systems.

AYR: Lane Deisley, welding technology.

CAIRO: Alexander Linden and Trey Schultz, diesel technology.

DONIPHAN: Kyle Sharp, automotive technology.

GLENVIL: Adam Ochsner, advanced manufacturing design technology.

GRAND ISLAND: Zane Puncochar, advanced manufacturing design technology; Pablo Amezcua, auto body technology; Ryan Deleon, automotive technology; Jose Hernandez Jr., construction technology; Savannah Jordan, dental assisting; Gabino Saldivar Gomez, diesel technology; Axel Cifuentes, drafting and design technology; and Alex Orosco, media arts.

HASTINGS: Jose Pedroza, automotive technology; DeAnna Bauer, Sindy Ochoa, Hailey Rodgers, Yesenia Sanchez and Mytien Thai, business administration; Daniel Espinoza and Jeffrey Moody Jr., construction technology; Christopher Studer and Gage Wright, diesel technology; Courtney Kiefer, drafting and design technology; Jacob Hoagland and Taylor Laveau, heavy equipment operator technician; Katarena Warford, hospitality management and culinary arts; Rachael Broadwell, information technology and systems; Madison Slinkard, media arts; and Joshua Dalland, Hunter Maynard, Kameron Reeves and Catherine Schiffler, welding technology.

HENDERSON: Reagan Weisheit, welding technology.

JUNIATA: Dylan Anderson, construction technology; Aaron Dye, heavy equipment operator technician; and Alex Stoeger, information technology and systems.

LOUP CITY: Calvin Lorimer, diesel technology.

PALMER: Yazmin Ruvalcaba Guzman, agricultural sciences.

ST. LIBORY: Marley Roepker, dental assisting.

WOOD RIVER: Ty Swanson, agricultural sciences.

