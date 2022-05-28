Area students graduate from Nebraska Wesleyan University

LINCOLN — Nebraska Wesleyan University conferred degrees to nearly 400 students at its 133rd commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 7.

J. Robert Duncan, past president of Duncan Aviation, delivered the commencement address. Duncan is an accomplished businessman, art collector and civic leader. Duncan is a past Nebraska Wesleyan Board of Governor and recently received an honorary Doctor of Laws degree from Nebraska Wesleyan University.

Grand Island graduates include: Kenzie Hansen, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theatre and Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies, High Distinction; William Nordhues, Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science; Alberto Ortega, Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training; Alexis Ortega, Bachelor of Science in Biology, High Distinction; and Jacqueline Ortega Garcia, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education and Special Education.

Graduates from Hastings include: Megean Bartos, Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science; Michael Collicott, Bachelor of Arts in History; Dylan Glaser, Bachelor of Science in Political Science; Robyn Hoisington, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration; Amber Hollister, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration; and Justise Propp, Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy and Religion.

Area graduates includes: Emiline McGinnis of Central City, Bachelor of Arts in Modern Language Studies and Political Science; Reagan Janzen of Giltner, Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing, Highest Distinction and Gold Key; Ellie Crouch, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, and Alexander O’Brien, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, both of Kearney; and Lacy Gamble of Kenesaw, Bachelor of Science in Biology.