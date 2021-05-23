Area students graduate from Nebraska Wesleyan University

LINCOLN — Nebraska Wesleyan University awarded degrees to 446 undergraduate and graduate students at its 132nd commencement on May 8.

Those who graduated with honors are designated with highest distinction (3.93 or higher GPA), high distinction (3.86-3.92 GPA), and distinction (3.80-3.85 GPA). Gold key award recipients are graduates who maintained a 4.0 GPA throughout their college career. Silver key award recipients maintained a 3.99 GPA.

AURORA: Alex Kubik, bachelor of science, business administration; Joel Springer, bachelor of arts, history; Vanessa Wergin, bachelor of science, physics.

AYR: Hannah Fleischer, bachelor of science in nursing, highest distinction, silver key.

BROKEN BOW: Hunter Smith, bachelor of arts, history, highest distinction.

CEDAR RAPIDS: Olivia Groeteke, bachelor of science, psychology, high distinction.

CENTRAL CITY: Serra McGill, master of science in nursing/master of business administration.

FULLERTON: Ryly Haughton, bachelor of science, business administration.