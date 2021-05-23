Area students graduate from Nebraska Wesleyan University

LINCOLN — Nebraska Wesleyan University awarded degrees to 446 undergraduate and graduate students at its 132nd commencement on May 8.
Those who graduated with honors are designated with highest distinction (3.93 or higher GPA), high distinction (3.86-3.92 GPA), and distinction (3.80-3.85 GPA). Gold key award recipients are graduates who maintained a 4.0 GPA throughout their college career. Silver key award recipients maintained a 3.99 GPA.
AURORA: Alex Kubik, bachelor of science, business administration; Joel Springer, bachelor of arts, history; Vanessa Wergin, bachelor of science, physics.
AYR: Hannah Fleischer, bachelor of science in nursing, highest distinction, silver key.
BROKEN BOW: Hunter Smith, bachelor of arts, history, highest distinction.
CEDAR RAPIDS: Olivia Groeteke, bachelor of science, psychology, high distinction.
CENTRAL CITY: Serra McGill, master of science in nursing/master of business administration.
FULLERTON: Ryly Haughton, bachelor of science, business administration.
GRAND ISLAND: Madison Bahe, bachelor of science, health and fitness studies, highest distinction; Rylee Bahe, bachelor of science, exercise science; Tiffany Lofgren, master of business administration; Lacie Nelson, bachelor of arts, music, theatre arts.
HASTINGS: Amber Hollister, bachelor of science, accounting, high distinction; Gradyn Kershner, bachelor of arts, philosophy and religion, and bachelor of science, exercise science; Claire Landgren, bachelor of science, biochemistry and molecular biology; Emily Vonderfecht, bachelor of science, social work, English, high distinction; Nathan Zimmerman, bachelor of science, biochemistry and molecular biology, philosophy and religion, high distinction.
HENDERSON: Bailey Peters, bachelor of science, health and fitness studies, distinction.
JUNIATA: Sara Glaser, master of business administration, business administration; Morgan Konen, master of business administration; Sierra Richey, bachelor of arts, international business, modern language studies, highest distinction.
OSCEOLA: Macy Gustafson, bachelor of science , health and fitness studies.
SHELBY: Carter Smith, bachelor of science, business administration, highest distinction.
SHELTON: Emily Lowe, bachelor of science, business administration; Shelby Tourney, bachelor of arts, art.
STROMSBURG: Jennifer Fjell, master of science in nursing; Tanner Lamoree, bachelor of science, accounting; Brooklyn Mickey, bachelor of science, elementary education, highest distinction.