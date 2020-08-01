KEARNEY — Graduate and undergraduate degrees were conferred for 216 summer graduates at the University of Nebraska at Kearney commencement exercises Friday on Foster Field at UNK’s Cope Stadium.
The event, held outdoors on campus for the first time since May 1990, included a combination of spring and summer graduates after May commencement was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Students graduating with honors have the honors noted after their names. Honors, along with grade-point averages necessary to earn those honors, include: summa cum laude, 3.90-4.00; magna cum laude, 3.80-3.89; cum laude, 3.70-3.79; and honorable mention, 3.50-3.69.
Summer graduates from Central Nebraska include:
AURORA: Grant Fox, bachelor of science, criminal justice.
BROKEN BOW: Heather Schmidt, bachelor of science, early childhood and family advocacy.
CAIRO: Barton Cron, master of arts in education, physical education master teacher — pedagogy.
DONIPHAN: Olivia Rash, bachelor of arts, advertising and public relations.
GENOA: Michael Cremers, master of business administration, business administration.
GIBBON: Laura Mozqueda, bachelor of science, family science.
GLENVIL: Stan Essink, education specialist, school superintendent.
GRAND ISLAND: Sierra Bixenmann, bachelor of science, psychobiology, magna cum laude; Katelyn Caauwe, master of arts in education, reading PK-12; Laura Erickson, master of science in education, school counseling — secondary; Kayla Glinsmann, master of arts in education, curriculum and instruction — English as second language; Jackeline Salas, bachelor of science, interior design; Samuel Schwartz, bachelor of science, business administration; Harrison Webb, bachelor of science, business administration.
HASTINGS: Brooke Busboom, master of science in education, speech language pathology; Miranda Harpham, bachelor of general studies; Jalynda Hollister, master of arts in education, reading PK-12; Kalee Reams, bachelor of arts, sociology, honorable mention; Colby Rowan, bachelor of science, biology; Krista Volzke, master of arts in education, reading PK-12.
HORDVILLE: Alison Leinen, master of arts in education, curriculum and instruction — secondary education.
JUNIATA: Devon Burr, master of science in education, clinical mental health counseling; Taylor Williams, master of science in education, clinical mental health counseling.
KENESAW: Chance McKimmey, bachelor of arts, English writing and psychology.
ORD: Devin Hernandez, master of arts in education, physical education — exercise science.
PALMER: Chloe Younger, master of arts in education, curriculum and instruction — early childhood education.
RAVENNA: Theison Anderson, master of arts in education, physical education master teacher — pedagogy; Karrie Huryta, master of arts in education, curriculum and instruction — transitional certification.
SHELTON: Heidi Kjar, master of arts in education, curriculum and instruction — transitional certification; Nicholas Rhamy, bachelor of science, criminal justice.
SPALDING: Karen Schmeits, bachelor of science, health sciences; Corey Thome, master of arts in education, curriculum and instruction — elementary education.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.