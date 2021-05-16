 Skip to main content
Area students receive degrees from the University of Nebraska at Omaha
OMAHA — The University of Nebraska at Omaha awarded degrees May 7 and May 10 at Baxter Arena in Omaha.

Area students receiving degrees include:

AURORA: Tyma Sharisa, magna cum laude, bachelor of arts; Weber Nicholas, magna cum laude, bachelor of arts.

CENTRAL CITY: Kendra Newby, bachelor of arts in theater.

DONIPHAN: Hannah Hurst, magna cum laude, bachelor of science in criminology and criminal justice.

GENOA: Kassandra Cornwell, summa cum laude, bachelor of science in social work.

GIBBON: Katherine Porto, master of business administration.

GRAND ISLAND: Jarred Anderson, bachelor of science in management information systems, certificate; Jamie Bish, summa cum laude, bachelor of arts; Evelyn Bolanos, bachelor of science; Cody Brown, bachelor of science in architectural engineering; Gabrielle Candle, bachelor of science; Ryan Christensen, bachelor of multidisciplinary studies; Justin Fay, magna cum laude, bachelor of science in bioinformatics; Aubri Henke, bachelor of science in bioinformatics; Samantha Huebner, certificate; Matthew Huntwork, bachelor of science in architectural engineering; Danielle Kluver, master of public administration; Hannah Kolega, master of science; Linnette Kramer, master of science; Seth Redwine, master of science, certificate; Emily Schutte, summa cum laude, bachelor of science; Brady Semm, magna cum laude, bachelor of science in cybersecurity; Veliz-Suarez Gualberto, bachelor of arts in studio art.

HASTINGS: Brandon Hemberger, bachelor of science in education; Anisha Jones, bachelor of science in business administration; Keele Abby, master of social work; Haley Melvin, master of social work; Nathan Patterson, magna cum laude, bachelor of science in management information systems; Alyssa Spartz, summa cum laude, bachelor of science, summa cum laude, bachelor of science in emergency management; Haley Stroud, master of social work/master of science in CRCJ dual degree program; Jackson Urrutia, master of science.

HENDERSON: McKenna Friesen, summa cum laude, bachelor of science in education.

ORD: Davis Dalton, bachelor of science in business administration.

SHELBY: Jarod Nekl, bachelor of science in electrical engineering.

