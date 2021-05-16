Area students receive degrees from the University of Nebraska at Omaha

OMAHA — The University of Nebraska at Omaha awarded degrees May 7 and May 10 at Baxter Arena in Omaha.

GRAND ISLAND: Jarred Anderson, bachelor of science in management information systems, certificate; Jamie Bish, summa cum laude, bachelor of arts; Evelyn Bolanos, bachelor of science; Cody Brown, bachelor of science in architectural engineering; Gabrielle Candle, bachelor of science; Ryan Christensen, bachelor of multidisciplinary studies; Justin Fay, magna cum laude, bachelor of science in bioinformatics; Aubri Henke, bachelor of science in bioinformatics; Samantha Huebner, certificate; Matthew Huntwork, bachelor of science in architectural engineering; Danielle Kluver, master of public administration; Hannah Kolega, master of science; Linnette Kramer, master of science; Seth Redwine, master of science, certificate; Emily Schutte, summa cum laude, bachelor of science; Brady Semm, magna cum laude, bachelor of science in cybersecurity; Veliz-Suarez Gualberto, bachelor of arts in studio art.