LINCOLN — From horticulture and dog breeding to show pigs and chickens, the passion of the winners of the Nebraska Farm Bureau Student Project Grants shine through in each of their projects.

Nebraska Farm Bureau Student Project Grants, supported by the Charles Marshall Fund at the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation, were awarded to eight deserving student Farm Bureau members in Antelope, Lancaster, Saunders, Hall, Fillmore, Saline and Merrick counties.

Zach Mader is a Hall County Farm Bureau member and received $250 for his project. He owns and operates CTZ Lawn Care. He and two other FFA members not only mow lawns but do landscaping projects for more than 30 customers.

Mader plans on using this award to purchase a large riding lawn mower to help with large yards. He is currently using small push mowers, and the purchase of a large riding mower will help expand his business, grow his customer base, and expand his knowledge of the plant and lawn care industry.

Levi Webb is a Merrick County Farm Bureau member and received $500 to expand his show pig business. He has two breeding gilts and two sows and showed them at the Merrick County Fair and a few progress shows.

Webb will use the award to expand his hog operation to eight sows with the hopes of selling show pigs to other youth in the area.

Nebraska Farm Bureau awards $4,000 in grants for students to begin or expand their 4-H project or FFA Supervised Agricultural Experiences project. The grants are in the amounts of $250, $500, $750, and $1,000 until funds are exhausted.

“We are proud of the entrepreneurial spirit our student members embrace and are very impressed by the dedication they have shown with their projects,” said Audrey Schipporeit, director of generational engagement. “Nebraska Farm Bureau is thrilled to support these students and hopes these funds will help them achieve their goals. We look forward to watching them continue to bring innovative ideas and ventures into their communities for years to come.”

The grants are awarded to Nebraska Farm Bureau student members each year. This year the grants were opened up to students under the age of 15. Those applicants’ parent(s) must be Farm Bureau members. Applicants who are age 16 or older must be student Farm Bureau members. If selected, the student must share how they have used the grant towards starting or growing their 4-H or SAE projects. Winners were selected by a Farm Bureau committee.

Those interested in applying for the Student Project Grants must meet certain requirements. Applicants (or their parents) must hold a current Nebraska Farm Bureau membership. To join Nebraska Farm Bureau and learn more, visit www.nefb.org.