Area University of Nebraska at Kearney students receive degrees at summer commencement

KEARNEY — Graduate and undergraduate degrees were conferred for 218 summer graduates at University of Nebraska at Kearney commencement exercises Friday at UNK’s Health and Sports Center.
Area students receiving degrees include:
ALBION: Joel Sup, master of arts in education, curriculum & instruction — transitional certification.
BROKEN BOW: Denise Sughayar, master of science in education, school counseling secondary; Danielle Williams, master of arts, English-literature.
BURWELL: Nicola Anderson, master of science in education, clinical mental health counseling.
CALLAWAY: Shaelynn Laible, bachelor of science, radiography.
CLARKS: Lindy Eberle, master of arts in education, special education — advanced practice: behavioral intervention specialist.
FULLERTON: Natalie Lassek, master of arts in education, special education — advanced practice: behavioral intervention specialist.
GIBBON: Moises Castillo Negrete, bachelor of general studies, general studies; Jaxson Kenton, master of arts, English-writing; Saul Revolorio Aguilar, bachelor of science, family science.
GRAND ISLAND: Cody Castleberry, bachelor of science, sociology; Miguel Guzman, bachelor of science, construction management; Reiley Hillman, bachelor of arts, music; Jessica Martinez, bachelor of science, criminal justice; Justice Ritz, bachelor of science, health sciences; Brandon Trotter, bachelor of science, sports management.
HAMPTON: Alan Gretch, bachelor of science, social work.
HASTINGS: Erika Garcia, master of science in education, higher education student affairs; Jenna Jorgensen, master of arts in education, supervisor of special education.
KENESAW: Debra Wilbur, master of arts in education, special education — advanced practice: behavioral intervention specialist.
NORTH LOUP: Madison Cadek, bachelor of science, recreation, outdoor, event management.
ORD: Jenessa Grooms, bachelor of science, health sciences.
OSCEOLA: Laurin Schleif, master of science in education, clinical mental health counseling.
RAVENNA: Kaley Keldsen, master of science, biology.
SHELBY: Jonathan Tomasevicz, master of arts in education, physical education master teacher — pedagogy.
SHELTON: Michaela Ellis, master of arts in education, curriculum & instruction-elementary education.
ST. PAUL: Angela Jameson, bachelor of science, applied health science.
STROMSBURG: Christine Church, master of arts in education, special education — advanced practice: behavioral intervention specialist.
WOOD RIVER: Jesus Guerrero, bachelor of general studies, general studies.