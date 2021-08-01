 Skip to main content
Area University of Nebraska at Kearney students receive degrees at summer commencement
KEARNEY — Graduate and undergraduate degrees were conferred for 218 summer graduates at University of Nebraska at Kearney commencement exercises Friday at UNK’s Health and Sports Center.

Area students receiving degrees include:

ALBION: Joel Sup, master of arts in education, curriculum & instruction — transitional certification.

BROKEN BOW: Denise Sughayar, master of science in education, school counseling secondary; Danielle Williams, master of arts, English-literature.

BURWELL: Nicola Anderson, master of science in education, clinical mental health counseling.

CALLAWAY: Shaelynn Laible, bachelor of science, radiography.

CLARKS: Lindy Eberle, master of arts in education, special education — advanced practice: behavioral intervention specialist.

FULLERTON: Natalie Lassek, master of arts in education, special education — advanced practice: behavioral intervention specialist.

GIBBON: Moises Castillo Negrete, bachelor of general studies, general studies; Jaxson Kenton, master of arts, English-writing; Saul Revolorio Aguilar, bachelor of science, family science.

GRAND ISLAND: Cody Castleberry, bachelor of science, sociology; Miguel Guzman, bachelor of science, construction management; Reiley Hillman, bachelor of arts, music; Jessica Martinez, bachelor of science, criminal justice; Justice Ritz, bachelor of science, health sciences; Brandon Trotter, bachelor of science, sports management.

HAMPTON: Alan Gretch, bachelor of science, social work.

HASTINGS: Erika Garcia, master of science in education, higher education student affairs; Jenna Jorgensen, master of arts in education, supervisor of special education.

KENESAW: Debra Wilbur, master of arts in education, special education — advanced practice: behavioral intervention specialist.

NORTH LOUP: Madison Cadek, bachelor of science, recreation, outdoor, event management.

ORD: Jenessa Grooms, bachelor of science, health sciences.

OSCEOLA: Laurin Schleif, master of science in education, clinical mental health counseling.

RAVENNA: Kaley Keldsen, master of science, biology.

SHELBY: Jonathan Tomasevicz, master of arts in education, physical education master teacher — pedagogy.

SHELTON: Michaela Ellis, master of arts in education, curriculum & instruction-elementary education.

ST. PAUL: Angela Jameson, bachelor of science, applied health science.

STROMSBURG: Christine Church, master of arts in education, special education — advanced practice: behavioral intervention specialist.

WOOD RIVER: Jesus Guerrero, bachelor of general studies, general studies.

