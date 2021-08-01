Area University of Nebraska at Kearney students receive degrees at summer commencement

KEARNEY — Graduate and undergraduate degrees were conferred for 218 summer graduates at University of Nebraska at Kearney commencement exercises Friday at UNK’s Health and Sports Center.

Area students receiving degrees include:

ALBION: Joel Sup, master of arts in education, curriculum & instruction — transitional certification.

BROKEN BOW: Denise Sughayar, master of science in education, school counseling secondary; Danielle Williams, master of arts, English-literature.

BURWELL: Nicola Anderson, master of science in education, clinical mental health counseling.

CALLAWAY: Shaelynn Laible, bachelor of science, radiography.

CLARKS: Lindy Eberle, master of arts in education, special education — advanced practice: behavioral intervention specialist.

FULLERTON: Natalie Lassek, master of arts in education, special education — advanced practice: behavioral intervention specialist.