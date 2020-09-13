Aurora grad earns Grand Island Little Theatre scholarship

McKenzie Young of Aurora has received the $500 Catherine Fosket Scholarship from Grand Island Little Theatre.
Young is the daughter of Josh and Amber Young of Aurora. She is attending Wayne State College to pursue a degree in elementary education.
Young is a 2020 graduate of Aurora High School. She has been involved with fine arts since middle school, including dancing in two musicals, one year of one act, five years of choir, and four years of show choir. She received seven medals in speech for duet acting and 20 medals in informative. She also was inducted into the National Honor Society.
She has volunteered or been employed at The Leadership Center, Aurora Aquatic Facility, Summer Lunch Program for students, Aurora Adopt a Pet, Bingo with the elderly at Memorial Community Hospital, collected food for the local pantry, and tutored elementary students. She was also a teacher’s aid, and that played a big role in her decision to be a middle school teacher, as she developed a love and passion for teaching young students.
The scholarship is awarded to a senior who has been involved in a Grand Island Little Theatre production at some time, either on or off stage and/or has been involved in fine arts during high school or who is planning on pursuing a career in a fine arts area.
It honors the late Catherine Fosket, a teacher who directed the first children’s theater at the Liederkranz in 1990. Fosket was also heavily involved in the Grand Island Little Theatre and the Grand Island Parks and Rec Department’s summer children’s theater production.
After her death in 1994, her family requested the children’s theater production at the Liederkranz continue in her honor. Proceeds from this annual production are used to fund the scholarship.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!