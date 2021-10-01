Become a better you at any time of year

The art of timeless existence in a forgetful world prompts us to be unconventional in the ways we create ourselves. This certainly doesn’t imply shedding our beliefs, but, instead, prompts us to be different in the way we have generally imagined ourselves. If someone already has broken one habit and mended another, it becomes difficult to imagine what more we can do without sacrificing the pieces of our lives that are comfortable.

With the new age dawning upon us, the conscious choice to reinvent ourselves shouldn’t have to redefine us completely.

If we truly dream of something bigger, being aware of how we treat others, what we say and what we stand for is more important than breaking the habits of old or beginning those of new. Changing to be a better version of ourselves is great, but making this version kinder, more considerate and more passionate may be the strength our world needs as it becomes dull before us.

This autumn, I don’t feel the need to become something magnificent, but to simply find the root of myself and make more conscious decisions — making my bed, being kinder or identifying better solutions. The greatness we crave and the idealism we wish to come true will follow if our roots are deep in richer, better soil.