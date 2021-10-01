Become a better you at any time of year

There is something almost magical about cool autumn days, with their crisp colors and comforting ambience. Our culture romanticizes this season to be aesthetic, encouraging a sense of solace, warmth and reflection amidst cascading leaves and crackling fires.
As the warm temperatures begin to fade, though, this year seems to feel different.
The usual anticipation and excitement seems dull with the heaviness of the world. Autumn seems like a distant memory, smudged to gray within our minds. This season is different, so unlike the ones I have experienced in years past, but it is difficult to determine the cause.
Two years ago, on nearly this same date, I scrawled onto a paper the words of my first column. I wrote of changing with the seasons, an introspective story with a powerful message. Now, with two years between me and my first column, coming to terms with the definition of redefining ourselves is a mature topic, but it may be the root of a problem that I must sow, reap and harvest during this autumn.
Maturity is not the end of youthfulness but the beginning of a different philosophical journey. How do we begin to reinvent ourselves after we have done it so many times before?
Simply “changing with the seasons” is a difficult concept to grasp when we feel as if our ability to change and become better has dwindled, a struggle we must surmount to continue with our daily innovation. Where we began is not where we will end. If that much is true about ourselves, then we must find a way to push past the barrier within our minds — the one long tired of its own reinventions.
The art of timeless existence in a forgetful world prompts us to be unconventional in the ways we create ourselves. This certainly doesn’t imply shedding our beliefs, but, instead, prompts us to be different in the way we have generally imagined ourselves. If someone already has broken one habit and mended another, it becomes difficult to imagine what more we can do without sacrificing the pieces of our lives that are comfortable.
With the new age dawning upon us, the conscious choice to reinvent ourselves shouldn’t have to redefine us completely.
If we truly dream of something bigger, being aware of how we treat others, what we say and what we stand for is more important than breaking the habits of old or beginning those of new. Changing to be a better version of ourselves is great, but making this version kinder, more considerate and more passionate may be the strength our world needs as it becomes dull before us.
This autumn, I don’t feel the need to become something magnificent, but to simply find the root of myself and make more conscious decisions — making my bed, being kinder or identifying better solutions. The greatness we crave and the idealism we wish to come true will follow if our roots are deep in richer, better soil.
Through it all, though, I know the girl who wrote her first column two years ago would be proud of how far she has come, the causes she has advocated, and the stories she has told. To be a mouthpiece for one’s beliefs in the most compassionate way is worth much in a world with a tongue clad in sharp iron and a fist to match.
Every day, we are reinventing ourselves through actions and words. We don’t need a reason or a definition. We don’t need the flowers of spring or the leaves of fall to tell us when it is time to become something better. Simply making conscious choices about how we will spend our time and who we will be around leads to change.
The conventions of society — being kind and considerate — may very well lead to an unconventional existence in our world today.
Emelia Richling is a senior at Northwest High School.