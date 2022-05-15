 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CCC-Columbus hosts graduation ceremony

COLUMBUS — Central Community College-Columbus honored about 150 graduate candidates May 6 during its 52nd annual commencement ceremony.

Thirty-two of the degree candidates achieved an accumulative grade-point average of 3.75 or higher during their college career and graduated with honors. Their names are preceded by an asterisk (*).

Central Nebraska recipients of degrees and diplomas were:

Associate of Applied Science Degree

ALBION: Matthew M. Krohn, quality technology, and Garrett R. Grosch, welding technology

FARWELL: Dalton t. Jerabek, agricultural sciences

FULLERTON: Kathryn J. Chlopek, business administration

GENEVA: Benjamin C. Miller, mechatronics

GENOA: Andrew J. Dunn, mechatronics

GRAND ISLAND: Gustavo Matias-Bravo and Jacob T. McDowall, mechatronics, and Abdulmunen H. Juma, welding technology

SILVER CREEK: Dalton D. Gembica, agricultural sciences

Associate of Arts Degree

ARCADIA: Shaylee J. Chilewski

AURORA: Shea A. Miotke

CEDAR RAPIDS: Tredyn N. Prososki

COMSTOCK: Brianna M. Glendy

FULLERTON: Brianna K. Cook

HASTINGS: Elle M. Douglas

KEARNEY: *Sydney P. Weiler

OSCEOLA: Libby A. Scott

Associate of Science Degree

CENTRAL CITY: Keith C. Wasomi

ORD: Jianna D. Grooms

Diploma

GENOA: Brittany-Jo L. Hilger, information technology and systems, and Macie M. Engstrom and Tera A. Paczosa, practical nursing

OSCEOLA: Trevor C. Boruch, agricultural sciences

SHELBY: Emily A. Eller, business administration

ST. EDWARD: Kaylei N. Kemper, agricultural sciences

