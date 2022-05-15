CCC-Columbus hosts graduation ceremony

COLUMBUS — Central Community College-Columbus honored about 150 graduate candidates May 6 during its 52nd annual commencement ceremony.
Thirty-two of the degree candidates achieved an accumulative grade-point average of 3.75 or higher during their college career and graduated with honors. Their names are preceded by an asterisk (*).
Central Nebraska recipients of degrees and diplomas were:
Associate of Applied Science Degree
ALBION: Matthew M. Krohn, quality technology, and Garrett R. Grosch, welding technology
FARWELL: Dalton t. Jerabek, agricultural sciences
FULLERTON: Kathryn J. Chlopek, business administration
GENEVA: Benjamin C. Miller, mechatronics
GENOA: Andrew J. Dunn, mechatronics
People are also reading…
GRAND ISLAND: Gustavo Matias-Bravo and Jacob T. McDowall, mechatronics, and Abdulmunen H. Juma, welding technology
SILVER CREEK: Dalton D. Gembica, agricultural sciences
Associate of Arts Degree
ARCADIA: Shaylee J. Chilewski
AURORA: Shea A. Miotke
CEDAR RAPIDS: Tredyn N. Prososki
COMSTOCK: Brianna M. Glendy
FULLERTON: Brianna K. Cook
HASTINGS: Elle M. Douglas
KEARNEY: *Sydney P. Weiler
OSCEOLA: Libby A. Scott
Associate of Science Degree
CENTRAL CITY: Keith C. Wasomi
ORD: Jianna D. Grooms
Diploma
GENOA: Brittany-Jo L. Hilger, information technology and systems, and Macie M. Engstrom and Tera A. Paczosa, practical nursing
OSCEOLA: Trevor C. Boruch, agricultural sciences
SHELBY: Emily A. Eller, business administration
ST. EDWARD: Kaylei N. Kemper, agricultural sciences