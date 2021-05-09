CCC-Grand Island awards degrees in Friday ceremony

Central Community College-Grand Island honored about 450 graduate candidates on Friday during its 35th annual commencement ceremony.
Forty-seven of the degree candidates achieved an accumulative grade-point average of 3.75 or higher during their college career and graduated with honors. Their names are preceded by an asterisk (*).
Recipients of degrees and diplomas were:
Associate of Applied Science Degree
ALBION: *Kelli Niewohner and Brittney Roman, human services.
ALDA: Megan Wilhelmi, business administration.
ALMA: Grace Brown, human services.
AURORA: *Alexander Hunt, business administration; *Adam McGregor, electrical technology; Gretchen Rivera, human services; Joseph Blattner, medical laboratory technician; Shelby Davis, occupational therapy assistant; Tanner Greenough and Matthew Hedge, paramedicine; and Aaron Campbell and Derrick McDonald, welding technology.
BLADEN: Destiny Garcia, occupational therapy assistant.
BLUE HILL: Kendra Buss, Ashley Hamilton and Peyton Schmidt, medical assisting.
BOELUS: Victoria Mackey, information technology and systems.
BRADSHAW: Sara A.Ewi. Newton, paramedicine.
BROKEN BOW: Alexandra Schweitzer, early childhood education.
BURWELL: Miranda Worden, medical assisting.
CAMBRIDGE: Makinsey Pladsen, occupational therapy assistant.
CENTRAL CITY: *Stacey Harlow, human services.
COZAD: Amber Hill, health information management services.
CRAB ORCHARD: *Debra Wilhelm, business administration.
CRETE: Kimberly Villanueva, human services.
DANNEBROG: Emily Paczosa, paramedicine.
DESHLER: Megan Collins, medical assisting.
DONIPHAN: *Jack Sweetser, electrical technology, and Jennifer Stevenson, medical assisting.
ELM CREEK: Yesenia Perez, criminal justice, and Skylar Thaden, information technology and systems.
FRANKLIN: Alexandra Wagner, business administration.
GIBBON: *Regina Christensen, business administration; Kipcia Mendez, medical laboratory technician; and Shyla Dobish and Briana Kraenow, occupational therapy assistant.
GILTNER: *Deneen Denny, human services.
GLENVIL: Courtney Hohlfeld, business administration.
GOTHENBURG: Miranda Melton, business administration.
GRAND ISLAND: *Daya Alaraki, Cheyenne Campbell, *Paul Fischer, Kelsey Gay, Alicia Hernandez, Amber Hoban, Ethan Kuhn, Adrian Martinez, *Brett McIntosh, Morgan Morse, Camila Rodriguez, *Joanna Stoltenberg, Peyton Traudt, Adriana Vazquez and *Angela Velasquez, business administration; Stephanie De Luna, Haley Findley, Johnny Garcia, Jordan Orcutt, *Francisco Ortega, Jessie Romero and Maria Tapia Segura, criminal justice; Israel Ronquillo and Amaryllis Sands, drafting and design technology; *Carina Krolikowski, early childhood education; Miguel Lopez II, electrical technology; *Mary Gulzow, health information management services; Raigan Mettenbrink, Paulina Ortega Madrid and *Brittney Salter, human services; *Brayden Adair, Kevin Brunk, Steven Eckstrom, Keith D.K. Miller, Kormic Rathjen, Holden Steinhauser and *Brock Strehle, information technology and systems; Stephanie Betancourt Sanchez, Camry Fye, Brianna Martinez, Emily Martinez and Denise Martinez-Prado, medical assisting; Eileen Hernandez, *Kellie Lonnemann and Fernanda Zamora Delgado, medical laboratory technician; Hannah Hines, *Allison Mader and Lacie McGee, occupational therapy assistant; and Ashley Cocchiarella, Alonzo Hernandez and Justin Heston, welding technology.
HAMPTON: Troy Dowling, business administration.
HARVARD: Evelyn Binder, human services, and Hannah Collins, medical laboratory technician.
HASTINGS: Kailey Call and Taylor Skarin, criminal justice; Joslyn Kucera, early childhood education; *Kortney Schelin and Jazmin Serrano Cortez, human services; Sarah Nutz and Marissa Stec, medical assisting; Madison Hunt, occupational therapy assistant; and Ngoc Phuong, pharmacy technician.
HOLDREGE: Sidain Fernandez, criminal justice.
JOHNSON LAKE: Joshua Richie, information technology and systems.
KEARNEY: Tracy Banda, Steven Gadeken, Franklin Lucas, *Anne Oldfather, Garrett Orcutt, Melinda Ryan, Kaleb Schuster, Nikolas Shearer and Matthew Swanson, business administration; Peggy Hageman, business technology; Monica Corado, *Andrew Miller and Monica Murillo, criminal justice; Shawnda Werts, human services; Abby Gentert and Accalia Phillippi, health information management services; Kayden Linner, Kayne Musil, Chad Paulsen, Stuart Sparvier and *Justin Tilkens, information technology and systems; Ana Montes, medical laboratory technician; Emily Refior, occupational therapy assistant; Bill Maendele and Alyssa Wieser, paramedicine; Karley Luther, pharmacy technician; and *Johnnie Bower, welding technology.
KENESAW: Christopher Wiedel, advanced manufacturing design technology, and Megan Johnson, occupational therapy assistant.
LEXINGTON: Yadira Coria-Ambriz, *Olympia Johnson and Melissa Madrigal, business administration; Yahaira Castellanos, criminal justice; Linda Medrano, early childhood education; Jonathan Gonzalez, electrical technology; and Jessica Rios, pharmacy technician.
LINCOLN: Destiny Madlock, health information management services; Gena Jones, medical assisting; and Alex Scharf and *Sarah Vrana, occupational therapy assistant.
LOUP CITY: Kinley Krzycki, business administration.
MERNA: *James Gibson and Kourtney Safranek, business administration.
OMAHA: Lila Wilson, business administration; Kaitlyn Radde, business technology; and Cassandra Richey, criminal justice.
ORLEANS: Jessica Martin, business administration.
OXFORD: *Marsha Meier, health information management services.
RAVENNA: Tiernan Mach, pharmacy technician.
RED CLOUD: Nicole Clouse, medical assisting.
SARGENT: Chelsie Fox, occupational therapy assistant.
SCHUYLER: Stephanie Novak, health information management services.
ST. PAUL: Randy McIntosh, business administration; Mia Rasmussen, early childhood education; Christopher Bragg Jr., and Tucker Pool, information technology and systems; Margaret Kuchta, medical assisting; and *Michael Sack and Alyssa Wojtalewicz, occupational therapy assistant.
SUPERIOR: Danelle Janicek, medical laboratory technician.
SUTTON: Logan Majors, medical laboratory technician.
VALENTINE: Kelli Klabenes, health information management services.
WOLBACH: Grady Robinson, criminal justice.
WOOD RIVER: Alexis Jepson and *Mariana Rodriguez, human services, and Bryan Carmichael, medical laboratory technician.
WYMORE: Michelle Ullman, health information management services.
YORK: *Jennifer Heiss, business administration; *Janie McKnight and Krysten Sova, criminal justice; Cheyanna Jacobe, medical assisting; and *Michelle Brugh and *Amy Meisinger, occupational therapy assistant.
KIRKSVILLE, MO.: *Megan Rodman, occupational therapy assistant.
PENSACOLA, FLA.: Angela Soto, health information management services.
Associate of Arts Degree
AMHERST: Mason Klingelhoefer.
ATLANTA: Katrina Sell.
AXTELL: Kit Wells.
BELLEVUE: *Brandy Mohr.
CAIRO: *Brooklyn Hostetler.
CALLAWAY: Suzanna Heusman.
GIBBON: Dylan Kniffen-Stump.
GRAND ISLAND: Nykola Blue, Eric Bredthauer, Kari Cadwalader, Amanda Clement, Cynthia Contreras, Delainey Forgy, Narda Garfio Vidana, Luis Gracia, Kara Green, *Brandy Guerrero, Vanessa Gutierrez-Clemente, Julie Hunter, Jessica Kissack, Nataly Ortiz, Guadalupe Rodriguez, Zurisadai Saquiche Dominguez Jr., Justine Sayaphommy, *Priscile Tshijuka, Desree Ureste and Everett Wiley IV.
HYANNIS: Shelby Haney.
INDIANOLA: Blake Williams.
KEARNEY: Kolin Basgall, Michelle Bentley, Jordan Bidwell, *Elizabeth Burgos, *Hope Edmunds, Daniela Hillburn, Hannah Kummer, Mariana Paredes, Hannah Stark, Tara Storm and Jaida Thompson.
LEXINGTON: Jaime Dimas.
LINCOLN: Amber Kelly and Keila Santos.
LOOMIS: McKayla Johnson.
LOUP CITY: DeLanie Mroczek.
MARQUETTE: Lydia Langemeier.
PALMER: Madison Glause.
ST. LIBORY: Hailey McGuan.
VALENTINE: Jolene Egger.
Associate of Science Degree
GRAND ISLAND: Marina Abuelshiekh, Julie Hunter and Andrea Phommaravongsa.
KEARNEY: McKenzie Deyo, *Hope Edmunds, Jenna Ellis, Bryton Jones, Siyu Lu, *Megan May, Ansley Meyer and Kylee Rasmussen.
LOUP CITY: Arlene Sawyer.
RAGAN: Carlie Rupe.
Associate Degree in Nursing
AMHERST: Lindsay Cundiff.
AXTELL: MaShayla Popple.
BROKEN BOW: Rachel Gaston and Jessica Stoltz.
CHAPMAN: Kaylee Stoppkotte.
FRANKLIN: Brittany Saathoff.
FRIEND: Rocio Gladamez-Rodriguez.
GIBBON: Rebeka Michael.
GOTHENBURG: Demi Murray.
GRAND ISLAND: Paige Carpenter, Raquel Deberry, Tawny A.R. Slizoski and Morgan White.
HASTINGS: Daisy Almond, Rebecca Brown, Michelle Carpenter, Sarah Esch, Tiffany E.M. Gerritsen, Melissa Lind, Beatriz Martinez and Julia McConnell.
HOLDREGE: Shayna Hanks and Ashley Jackson.
JUNIATA: Mariah Popple.
KEARNEY: Megan Christensen, Madison Derr, *Jessica Goree, Angela Hegert, Olivia Knaub, Shantol Passley, Alicia Sasek, Leanne Sherrod and Beverlyann Trevino.
KENESAW: Jessica Peshek.
MINDEN: Brooke Lawyer and Abigail Mulder.
NELSON: Sara Mertens.
NORTH PLATTE: Betsy Eschen.
ORD: Hannah Rogers.
TRUMBULL: Jordan Sukup.
WOOD RIVER: Cierra Huxtable.
LONG ISLAND, KAN.: Meredith Griffiths.
Diploma
ADAMS: Nicole Lefferdink, health information management services.
ALDA: Cory Kramer, business administration.
ARCHER: Michael Foulk, drafting and design technology.
AURORA: Allisha A.L. Suing, information technology and systems.
AXTELL: Karmen Schmitt, practical nursing.
BEEMER: Holli Dale, health information management services.
BENNET: Steven White, health information management services.
BERTRAND: Madeline Reed, business administration.
BOELUS: Amanda Reed, business administration.
CAIRO: Taryn Wright, early childhood education, and Lisa Schweitzer, health information management services.
CENTRAL CITY: Jose Orozco, business administration; Devin Johansen, health information management services; and Amy Ehlers and Sabrina Sumsion, practical nursing.
CLARKS: Shannon Smith, practical nursing.
CLAY CENTER: Aubrey Freeze, health information management services.
COLUMBUS: Joshua Perkins, criminal justice, and Andrea Marino, health information management services.
COZAD: Angela DeMilt and Nancy Sanchez, health information management services.
ELM CREEK: Hannah Steinwart, business administration.
FARNAM: Makenna Head, practical nursing.
FRANKLIN: Heather McClain and Amy Rock, health information management services, and Brittney Ingram, practical nursing.
GILTNER: Joshua Hinrichs, business administration.
GRAND ISLAND: Andres Aguirre, Kristen Brooks, Angela Buford, Crystal Chavez, Misty Elliott, Ayame Miller, Nayeli Orozco Andrade, Waldemar Perez, Reyna Romero and Joshua Smidt, business administration; Lori Bruha and Lance Duester, business technology; Daisy Ruiz, criminal justice; Aidyn Hancock, electrical technology; Danielle Grobe, Abigail Holder and Theresa O’Daniel, health information management services; Amisadai Cortez, human services; Ryan Alvarado-Ramirez, Caleb Bundy, Axel Camacho and Tyler Saldecki, information technology and systems; Hessy Meza de Caceres, pharmacy technician; Latosha Alcorta, Makayla Kjar, Paige Leitschuck, Halewya Lopez, Hayley Lopez, Kaylene Mills, Ruby Prado, Carmen Rossi, Erica Treffer and Madison Wood, practical nursing; and Andrew Nichols and Jordan Zaugg, welding technology.
HAMPTON: Emily Wishman, business administration.
HARVARD: Michelle Bunner and Danita Smith, practical nursing.
HASTINGS: Jawn Johnston, criminal justice; Vivian Reyes Abreu, health information management services; Jocelyn Hruby, human services; and Janelle Bethea, Jenny Christensen, Emily DeTimmerman, Jennifer Fielder, Renea Frakes, Taylor Herrington, Crystal Lee, Brianna Lehrling, Kendra Nunn, Kerrie Oreskovich, and Janet Wioskowski, practical nursing.
HEBRON: Bridget Linton, early childhood education.
HOLDREGE: Stephanie Mattson, health information management services, and Amanda Bodfield, Kamryn Daily and Cassandra Shepherd, practical nursing.
JUNIATA: Stephanie Waldron, health information management services.
KEARNEY: Jennifer Estrada, Benjamin Goldberg, Tessa Hadwiger, Aggie Larsen, Kevin Linn, Hannah-Jean Mauler, Amber Meusch, Nicole Rush, Nada Sinclair, Kylee Sponenburgh, Zackary Stones, Edwin Taylor Jr., Kylee Woodring and Dakota S.W. Zimniak, business administration; Brittany Kuhns, health information management services; Brennen Cleary, Callie Kovarik, Blake Lewis, Andrew Loveless and Michael Schilke, information technology and systems; Garikayi Magosha, mechatronics; and Bianca Acencio, Sarah Brennan, Rachel Cassidy, Madison Colby, Andrea Eastman, Cynamon Gale, Jayla Heineman, Tayler Hinrichs, Suzzan Hodges, Skyler Ingram, Sarvinoz Kadyrova, Demi Lusche, Kyle O’Brien, Melissa Ott, Megan Penner, Cassidy Pofahl, Michaela Terry, Emily Torres Holguin and Jazmin Vinzenz, practical nursing.
KENESAW: Samantha Hurtado and Kayla Wiedel, practical nursing.
LEXINGTON: Catherine Garcia and Maria Melo, business administration; Mayra Hernandez, business technology; Henry Melo, information technology and systems; Monica Villa-Gomez, pharmacy technician; and Amanda Burton, Adriana Casillas, Rebecca Godfrey, Chloe Gonzalez and Elizabeth Lauby, practical nursing.
LINCOLN: Angela Davison, health information management services.
LITCHFIELD: Parker LeFever, welding technology.
LOOMIS: Morgan McFadden, practical nursing.
LOUP CITY: Izaia Maret, electrical technology, and Derick Kaslon, pharmacy technician.
MASON CITY: Riley Racicky, electrical technology.
MILFORD: Natalie Kremer, practical nursing.
MILLER: Megan Whitesel, business administration.
MINDEN: Chase Koch, information technology and systems, and Makenzi Boehler and Amanda Sedam, practical nursing.
NORTH PLATTE: Rosalinda Hawke, business administration.
OAKLAND: Jamie Johnson, health information management services.
ORD: Cortney Shurter, early childhood education.
RAVENNA: Emily Behrendt and MacKenzie Stubbs, business administration, and McKayla Switzer, practical nursing.
SHELTON: Katie Fields, early childhood education.
SILVER CREEK: Kirsti Olson, drafting and design technology.
ST. LIBORY: Lana Menke, business administration.
ST. PAUL: Mollie Anderson, practical nursing.
SUTTON: Ashley Roth, early childhood education, and Noel Ford, practical nursing.
WOLBACH: Joyce Berney, business administration.
WOOD RIVER: Samantha Thienel, business administration, and Carlos Zarraga, welding technology.
YORK: Elisa Todd, business administration.
PHILLIPSBURG, KAN.: Mikala Branstad, business administration.