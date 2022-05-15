CCC-Grand Island honors 385 graduates

Central Community College-Grand Island honored about 385 graduate candidates May 6 during its 36th annual commencement ceremony.
Thirty-eight of the degree candidates achieved an accumulative grade-point average of 3.75 or higher during their college career and graduated with honors. Their names are preceded by an asterisk (*).
Recipients of degrees and diplomas were:
Associate of Applied Science Degree
ALBION: Brooke M. Myers, health information management services, and Rebecca M. Dozler, occupational therapy assistant
ALDA: Cory R. Kramer and Ana M. Quiroz, business administration
ALMA: Grace M. Brown, human services
AMHERST: Sidney A. Fisher, pharmacy technician
AURORA: April L. Thornton, occupational therapy assistant
BEATRICE: Alicia D. Krueger, health information management services
BLAIR: Madisen Brester, medical assisting
BLUE HILL: Holly A. Whetstine, medical assisting
BOELUS: *Amanda R. Reed, business administration
BRULE: *Madison M. Miller, business administration
CAIRO: *Chanel N. Osburn, business administration
CARLETON: Melany A. Winans, paramedicine
CENTRAL CITY: *Brittany L. Barton, occupational therapy assistant, and *Marshall Boroviak, welding technology
CLAY CENTER: Aubrey A. Freeze and Heather M. Rose, health information management services
COLUMBUS: Andrea Lira, health information management services, and *Guy A. Loop, human services
COZAD: Monica V. Martinez, criminal justice; Nancy E. Sanchez, health information management services; and Miranda M. Hernandez, occupational therapy assistant
DANNEBROG: Ethan J. McPhillips, electrical technology, and *James M. Adams, welding technology
DONIPHAN: Rosario A. Terrazas, drafting and design technology
ELM CREEK: Kaytlyn M. Anderson, criminal justice
FRANKLIN: *Shannon R. Kibbee, medical assisting, and Sierra R. Bruce, medical laboratory technician
FULLERTON: Hilary A. Zimmer, medical laboratory technician
GIBBON: *Paege M. Milligan, criminal justice
GILTNER: *Alexandria L. Coats, business administration
GOTHENBURG: *Erika K. Richards, human services
GRAND ISLAND: Kristen A. Brooks, Misty F. Elliott, Sara N. Goley, Holly L. Hanson, Madison A. Harding, Alicia Hernandez, Jessica R. Marriott, Sabrina A. Sanchez and Adriana I. Vazquez, business administration; Lori J. Bruha, business technology; Tanner J. Broich, Julissa Cardoza, Emma C. Liske, *Hailey L. Plautz, Daisy T. Ruiz and Alexa S. Vera, criminal justice; Gabriel A. Cifuentes and Brooklyn N. Coufal, drafting and design technology; Wauneta L. Fletcher, Maria A. Marquez de Lopez, Johanna Vargas-Mendoza, early childhood education; Jose A. Corona Ramos, Anthony E. Gonzalez, Aidyn S. Hancock and Zackery V. Kuta, electrical technology; Crystal C. Bell, health information management services; Sara M. Hulinsky, Ashley M. Lamken and Melissa D. Straw, human services; Timmy D. Bell, Dylan D. Jilg, Wesley W. McIntosh and Logan P. Swanson, information technology and systems; Viviana Gonzalez, medical assisting; Cynthia Green, medical laboratory technician; *Baylie E. Brewer, Traci K. Coleman, Bryan L. Klinginsmith, *Maria I. Reynoso Paiz, Jennifer G. Sanchez and *Tasha A. Sims, occupational therapy assistant; Jenae M. Rendowski, paramedicine; Angelica R. Florian, pharmacy technician; and *Aaron D. Bundy, Jhonatan A. Chicol Gamboa, Edgar A. Flores, *Andrew J. Nichols, Francisco A. Pano, Edi J. Ruiz Diaz and Marcelino Ulloa, welding technology.
HAMPTON: Emily R. Wishman, business administration
HARVARD: Trisha J. Burbach, human services
HASTINGS: *Tracy M. Bright, early childhood education; Kylene M. Hayes, Veronica E. Quiroz and Molly M. Schendt, medical assisting; Kayla L. Carllson, Katie M. Lepant and *Elaine N. Streff, medical laboratory technician; and Zachary M. Boden, paramedicine
HERSHEY: *Peyton N. Messersmith, occupational therapy assistant
HICKMAN: *Kara K. Harms, health information management services
HOLDREGE: Jami R. Holloway, business administration; Ethan S. Wilson, criminal justice; Stephanie S. Mattson, health information management systems; and Kaylin G. Brown, occupational therapy assistant
HOSKINS: Cheyenne E. Brabec, medical assisting
JOHNSON: Alicia M. Gerdes, health information management services
KEARNEY: *Christian S. Dakan, Benjamin H. Goldberg, Aggie M. Larsen, *Marlee K. Nickels, *Amber E. Rost, Nada K. Sinclair, Kylee M. Sponenburgh, *Edwin L. Taylor and *Brookelyn D. Trampe, business administration; *Chelsea N. Smith, criminal justice; *Alissa A. Kidd, electrical technology; Brennen M. Cleary, *Callie Kovarik, *Blake A. Lewis, Chad A. Paulsen and Allisha Suing, information technology and systems; Juliana C. Hutsell, medical assisting; LeRaya I. Graf, *Kristina R. Karsten and Kelsey A. Petersen, occupational therapy assistant; and Kailey B. Urban, paramedicine
KENESAW: *Andie R. Beal, occupational therapy assistant
LEXINGTON: Dora A. Vivas, business administration; *Henry N. Melo, information technology and systems; and Sheldon R. Grayek, occupational therapy assistant
LINCOLN: Natasha Ctvrtlik Strasburg, health information management services, and Setareh Daraji and Diondria S. Wilkinson, medical assisting
MILLER: Megan L. Whitesel, business administration
MINDEN: Gabrielle M. Myers, occupational therapy assistant
NELIGH: Jacqueline A. Olson, medical laboratory technician
NORFOLK: Michael A. Briseno, information technology and systems
OSCEOLA: Travis S. Garner, electrical technology
PALMER: Hailey H. Tibbetts, human services
PHILLIPS: Shaye M. Walker, business administration
PLEASANTON: Tyler J. Baillie, electrical technology
RAVENNA: Brittney M. Reeder, human services, and Cassie R. Treffer, medical laboratory technician
SHELTON: Sindi L. Ramos, business administration, and *Katherine A. Fields, early childhood education
ST. LIBORY: Lana M. Menke, business administration
ST. PAUL: *Dennis W. Jameson Jr. and Randy A. McIntosh, business administration; Christopher W. Maus, drafting and design technology; and Lauryn T. Schuller, human services
STROMSBURG: Reggie A. Rafert, paramedicine
WOOD RIVER: Samantha J. Thienel, business administration, and Carlos A. Zarraga, welding technology
YORK: Caleb A. Bundy, information technology and systems
DECATUR, ILL.: Krystal L. Boring, health information management services
PEYTON, COLO.: Sheridan L. Rieke, occupational therapy assistant
Associate of Arts Degree
AMHERST: Hayley C. Riessland
FULLERTON: Korah M. Dudek
GRAND ISLAND: Julianna Avila, Kaitlyn P. Berggren, Josee L. Brunk, Anahi Ceballos, Angel Duran, Kathia C. Haro, Regan E. Moorman, Andrea G. Phommaravongsa, Irenna K. Romero and Daniel Trennepohl
HASTINGS: Kyra I. Franzen
KEARNEY: Daniel P. Acosta, Moises Castillo Negrete, Jonathan A. Christensen, Kort Dye and Jonathan M. Venzor
LEXINGTON: Denise R. Anderson and Jennifer G. Lainez Rivas
LINCOLN: Morgan D. Bilstad and Kaylee R. Mittelstadt
NORFOLK: *Rachael N. Osazuwa
WAVERLY: Caitlyn J. Demoss
Associate of Science Degree
GRAND ISLAND: Alison J. Burger, Julio E. Correal, Jake Inthavongsa, Damaris S. Lopez, Karina Montes, Osbin N. Portillo Barrios and Dayana Sifontes
KEARNEY: Michelle M. Bentley, Moises Castillo Negrete, Kort Dye, *Elizabeth R. Fischbach and Vivian D. Hart
LAWRENCE: Neika J. Buschkoetter
Associate Degree in Nursing
AURORA: Alison E. Kunze
AXTELL: Karmen C. Schmitt
BEATRICE: Tierra M. Snyder
BLUE HILL: Lauren N. Johnsey
BRADSHAW: Michelle D. McAlevy
BROKEN BOW: LeKrista A. Collins
CENTRAL CITY: Amy J. Ehlers and Sabrina L. Sumsion
CLARKS: Shannon R. Smith
COZAD: Elizabeth M. Lauby
EUSTIS: Makenna L. Head
FRANKLIN: Brittney L. Ingram
GENEVA: Emlyn G. Short
GOTHENBURG: Jenna R. Lorenzen
GRAND ISLAND: Latosha A. Alcorta, Kelsie J. Anderson, Hayley L. Carey, Jynneen K. Hinrikus, Makayla M. Kjar, Erica E. Kluska, Paige R. Leitschuck, Halewya Y. Lopez, *Kaylene M. Mills and Ruby Prado
GRESHAM: Jessica A. Kramer
HARVARD: Michelle L. Bunner and Danita D. Smith
HASTINGS: Janelle A. Bethea, Jennifer M. Fielder, Renea N. Frakes, Taylor L. Herrington, Madison L. Koepke, Brianna L. Lehrling, Kendra M. Nunn, Kerrie L. Oreskovich, Crystal R. Silva, Abbi L. Whyrick and Janet M. Wioskowski
HOLDREGE: Kristina M. Cates, Kamryn S. Daily and Cassandra L. Shepherd
KEARNEY: Bianca E. Acencio, Andrea M. Eastman, Cynamon E. Gale, Rachel K. Gaston, Rebecca Godfrey, Jayla B. Heineman, Tayler Hinrichs, Suzzan M. Hodges, Kathy L. Hunt, Skyler M. Ingram, Sarvinoz Kadyrova, Demi A. Lusche, Kyle T. O’Brien, Melissa C. Ott, Megan M. Penner, Cassidy R. Roth and Kayla M. Wiedel
KENESAW: Samantha B. Hurtado
LEXINGTON: Amanda K. Burton and Chloe M. Gonzalez
LOOMIS: Morgan E. McFadden
MILFORD: Natalie C. Kremer
MINDEN: Amanda N. Sedam
ORD: Hannah J. Rogers
RAVENNA: McKayla A. Switzer
ST. PAUL: Mollie A. Anderson
WOLBACH: Tarah L. Ondracek and Hilary A. Wegner
YORK: Jenee M. Darling, Laura L. Hein, Charity A. Perryman, Alexxys Petersen and Lennisha N. Young Lopez
Diploma
AURORA: Nolan P. Forbes, Megan J. Griffith and Jennifer G. Safarik, practical nursing
AXTELL: Kayla F. Orlando, practical nursing
AYR: Samantha M. Cassidy, practical nursing
BRIDGEPORT: Wyatt Pankowski, welding technology.
CENTRAL CITY: Jarah C. Hoesche, practical nursing
CHAPMAN: Jenae Steinmann, business administration
CLARKS: Katelyn J. Ramold, human services
COLUMBUS: Lucien M. Luyinduladio, health information management services, and Nicole F. Frederick, practical nursing
COZAD: Jacquelyn M. Scroggin, practical nursing
DONIPHAN: Brandon J. Piersol, drafting and design technology
ELM CREEK: Brianna R. Anderson, criminal justice
GIBBON: Stephanie Rivas Marrufo, business administration, and Abby L. Christensen, pharmacy technician
GRAND ISLAND: Jeremy R. Greenwalt, automotive technology; Veronica Z. Arias, Emmalee L. Decker, Annessa R. Heath, Ronnie L. Holroyd, Devante J. Robertson and Macy J. Zigler, business administration; Bobbie S. Yavoich, business technology; Austin W. Grudzinski, Jerson Sorto and Jadeyn E. Trejo, criminal justice; Kelsey M. Dramse and Jazmin Raya, human services; Kenneth P. Braud II, Koty J. Robbins, Ryan J. Stimson and Nathan M. Wilhelmi, information technology and systems; Bailey J. Adams, Cynthia A. Avila, Christa D. Barker, Amy J. Beale, Kelly Contreras, Sarah A. Dankert, Brenda D. Escalante, Tanya M. Gray, Riley R. Harder, Jennifer L. Lang, Andrea E. Leon Andres, Gabriela I. Ramos, Desiree P. Sanchez, Brittany J. Schritt and Charlotte M. Schrock, practical nursing; and Steven M. Floyd, Roberto D. Lindiman-Garcia, Juan Macario Saquic, Nathan A. Reynolds and Tomas Sicajau Pablo, welding technology
GRESHAM: Juan A. Reyes, human services
HAMPTON: Tatiana J. Taylor, pharmacy technician
HASTINGS: Kirsten N. Hargis, Samantha I. Kniss, Garrett L. Kothe, Sarah A. Kranau, Olivia G. Peshek, Alisha K. Schnakenberg and Katrina L. Tubbs, practical nursing
HOLDREGE: Jose M. Berrido Cocco and Seth C. Burrows, mechatronics, and Chloe J. Carlson and Ryan B. Kimberly, practical nursing
KEARNEY: Lance M. Heun, advanced manufacturing design technology; Miguel A. Aranda-Garcia, Jaylee J. Davenport, Alycia N. Griffith, Jalisa M. Keeney, Rebecca A. Larson and Jessica D. Moser, business administration; Emily N. Penner, criminal justice; Heidy L. Boteo, early childhood education; Nicole M. Elstermeier, human services; Jaden L. Thompson, information technology and systems, Jacob L. Elliott and Dylan L. Gilliland, mechatronics; Ashley D. Byrne and Ashleigh V. Darby, pharmacy technician; Selena M. Beard, Sarah M. Brennan, Rachel A. Cassidy, Madison R. Colby, Brooke E. Endecott, Jordyn B. Freeman, Kaylyn Hahn, Lydia M. Kreutzer, Joscelyn A. Martinez, Janice E. McClain, Amanda M. Mueggenberg, Loretta A. Nterful, Taylor N. Nutt, Alexandria Schmidt, Jamie R. Shotkoski and Madisen A. Skaggs, practical nursing; and Michael Machard, welding technology
LEXINGTON: Olympia Johnson, Roberto Martinez and Karla K. Potter, business administration; Jennifer N. Benitez Garcia, criminal justice; Claudia Velasquez-Domingo, early childhood education; Daicy Corral, pharmacy technician; and Carolina Villatoro and Samantha G. Winter, practical nursing
LINCOLN: Alissa Ziegelbein, health information management services
LITCHFIELD: Marie I. Sweley, practical nursing
MINDEN: Ryan Carson, advanced manufacturing design technology, and Angel A. Avila, business technology
OMAHA: Juan Ramirez Martinez, information technology and systems
ORD: Cailin M. Benda, business administration
PALMER: Kaitlyn R. Crawford, early childhood education
PETERSBURG: Victoriah J. Fangman, criminal justice
PHILLIPS: Kelsey M. Weakland, business administration, and Madison T. Nielsen and Katanah K. Tuxhorn, practical nursing
PLEASANTON: Lorene C. Miller, practical nursing
ROCKVILLE: Sydney G. Grudzinski, practical nursing
SHELTON: Mollie J. Schrage, practical nursing
ST. PAUL: McCall I. Selden, pharmacy technician, and Madeline K. Hamilton, practical nursing
TRUMBULL: Michelle R. Sell, practical nursing
WAUNETA: Jennifer R. Harris, health information management services