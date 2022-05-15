CCC-Grand Island honors 385 graduates

Central Community College-Grand Island honored about 385 graduate candidates May 6 during its 36th annual commencement ceremony.

Thirty-eight of the degree candidates achieved an accumulative grade-point average of 3.75 or higher during their college career and graduated with honors. Their names are preceded by an asterisk (*).

Recipients of degrees and diplomas were:

Associate of Applied Science Degree

ALBION: Brooke M. Myers, health information management services, and Rebecca M. Dozler, occupational therapy assistant

ALDA: Cory R. Kramer and Ana M. Quiroz, business administration

ALMA: Grace M. Brown, human services

AMHERST: Sidney A. Fisher, pharmacy technician

AURORA: April L. Thornton, occupational therapy assistant

BEATRICE: Alicia D. Krueger, health information management services

BLAIR: Madisen Brester, medical assisting

BLUE HILL: Holly A. Whetstine, medical assisting

BOELUS: *Amanda R. Reed, business administration

BRULE: *Madison M. Miller, business administration

CAIRO: *Chanel N. Osburn, business administration

CARLETON: Melany A. Winans, paramedicine

CENTRAL CITY: *Brittany L. Barton, occupational therapy assistant, and *Marshall Boroviak, welding technology

CLAY CENTER: Aubrey A. Freeze and Heather M. Rose, health information management services

COLUMBUS: Andrea Lira, health information management services, and *Guy A. Loop, human services

COZAD: Monica V. Martinez, criminal justice; Nancy E. Sanchez, health information management services; and Miranda M. Hernandez, occupational therapy assistant

DANNEBROG: Ethan J. McPhillips, electrical technology, and *James M. Adams, welding technology

DONIPHAN: Rosario A. Terrazas, drafting and design technology

ELM CREEK: Kaytlyn M. Anderson, criminal justice

FRANKLIN: *Shannon R. Kibbee, medical assisting, and Sierra R. Bruce, medical laboratory technician

FULLERTON: Hilary A. Zimmer, medical laboratory technician

GIBBON: *Paege M. Milligan, criminal justice

GILTNER: *Alexandria L. Coats, business administration

GOTHENBURG: *Erika K. Richards, human services

GRAND ISLAND: Kristen A. Brooks, Misty F. Elliott, Sara N. Goley, Holly L. Hanson, Madison A. Harding, Alicia Hernandez, Jessica R. Marriott, Sabrina A. Sanchez and Adriana I. Vazquez, business administration; Lori J. Bruha, business technology; Tanner J. Broich, Julissa Cardoza, Emma C. Liske, *Hailey L. Plautz, Daisy T. Ruiz and Alexa S. Vera, criminal justice; Gabriel A. Cifuentes and Brooklyn N. Coufal, drafting and design technology; Wauneta L. Fletcher, Maria A. Marquez de Lopez, Johanna Vargas-Mendoza, early childhood education; Jose A. Corona Ramos, Anthony E. Gonzalez, Aidyn S. Hancock and Zackery V. Kuta, electrical technology; Crystal C. Bell, health information management services; Sara M. Hulinsky, Ashley M. Lamken and Melissa D. Straw, human services; Timmy D. Bell, Dylan D. Jilg, Wesley W. McIntosh and Logan P. Swanson, information technology and systems; Viviana Gonzalez, medical assisting; Cynthia Green, medical laboratory technician; *Baylie E. Brewer, Traci K. Coleman, Bryan L. Klinginsmith, *Maria I. Reynoso Paiz, Jennifer G. Sanchez and *Tasha A. Sims, occupational therapy assistant; Jenae M. Rendowski, paramedicine; Angelica R. Florian, pharmacy technician; and *Aaron D. Bundy, Jhonatan A. Chicol Gamboa, Edgar A. Flores, *Andrew J. Nichols, Francisco A. Pano, Edi J. Ruiz Diaz and Marcelino Ulloa, welding technology.

HAMPTON: Emily R. Wishman, business administration

HARVARD: Trisha J. Burbach, human services

HASTINGS: *Tracy M. Bright, early childhood education; Kylene M. Hayes, Veronica E. Quiroz and Molly M. Schendt, medical assisting; Kayla L. Carllson, Katie M. Lepant and *Elaine N. Streff, medical laboratory technician; and Zachary M. Boden, paramedicine

HERSHEY: *Peyton N. Messersmith, occupational therapy assistant

HICKMAN: *Kara K. Harms, health information management services

HOLDREGE: Jami R. Holloway, business administration; Ethan S. Wilson, criminal justice; Stephanie S. Mattson, health information management systems; and Kaylin G. Brown, occupational therapy assistant

HOSKINS: Cheyenne E. Brabec, medical assisting

JOHNSON: Alicia M. Gerdes, health information management services

KEARNEY: *Christian S. Dakan, Benjamin H. Goldberg, Aggie M. Larsen, *Marlee K. Nickels, *Amber E. Rost, Nada K. Sinclair, Kylee M. Sponenburgh, *Edwin L. Taylor and *Brookelyn D. Trampe, business administration; *Chelsea N. Smith, criminal justice; *Alissa A. Kidd, electrical technology; Brennen M. Cleary, *Callie Kovarik, *Blake A. Lewis, Chad A. Paulsen and Allisha Suing, information technology and systems; Juliana C. Hutsell, medical assisting; LeRaya I. Graf, *Kristina R. Karsten and Kelsey A. Petersen, occupational therapy assistant; and Kailey B. Urban, paramedicine

KENESAW: *Andie R. Beal, occupational therapy assistant

LEXINGTON: Dora A. Vivas, business administration; *Henry N. Melo, information technology and systems; and Sheldon R. Grayek, occupational therapy assistant

LINCOLN: Natasha Ctvrtlik Strasburg, health information management services, and Setareh Daraji and Diondria S. Wilkinson, medical assisting

MILLER: Megan L. Whitesel, business administration

MINDEN: Gabrielle M. Myers, occupational therapy assistant

NELIGH: Jacqueline A. Olson, medical laboratory technician

NORFOLK: Michael A. Briseno, information technology and systems

OSCEOLA: Travis S. Garner, electrical technology

PALMER: Hailey H. Tibbetts, human services

PHILLIPS: Shaye M. Walker, business administration

PLEASANTON: Tyler J. Baillie, electrical technology

RAVENNA: Brittney M. Reeder, human services, and Cassie R. Treffer, medical laboratory technician

SHELTON: Sindi L. Ramos, business administration, and *Katherine A. Fields, early childhood education

ST. LIBORY: Lana M. Menke, business administration

ST. PAUL: *Dennis W. Jameson Jr. and Randy A. McIntosh, business administration; Christopher W. Maus, drafting and design technology; and Lauryn T. Schuller, human services

STROMSBURG: Reggie A. Rafert, paramedicine

WOOD RIVER: Samantha J. Thienel, business administration, and Carlos A. Zarraga, welding technology

YORK: Caleb A. Bundy, information technology and systems

DECATUR, ILL.: Krystal L. Boring, health information management services

PEYTON, COLO.: Sheridan L. Rieke, occupational therapy assistant

Associate of Arts Degree

AMHERST: Hayley C. Riessland

FULLERTON: Korah M. Dudek

GRAND ISLAND: Julianna Avila, Kaitlyn P. Berggren, Josee L. Brunk, Anahi Ceballos, Angel Duran, Kathia C. Haro, Regan E. Moorman, Andrea G. Phommaravongsa, Irenna K. Romero and Daniel Trennepohl

HASTINGS: Kyra I. Franzen

KEARNEY: Daniel P. Acosta, Moises Castillo Negrete, Jonathan A. Christensen, Kort Dye and Jonathan M. Venzor

LEXINGTON: Denise R. Anderson and Jennifer G. Lainez Rivas

LINCOLN: Morgan D. Bilstad and Kaylee R. Mittelstadt

NORFOLK: *Rachael N. Osazuwa

WAVERLY: Caitlyn J. Demoss

Associate of Science Degree

GRAND ISLAND: Alison J. Burger, Julio E. Correal, Jake Inthavongsa, Damaris S. Lopez, Karina Montes, Osbin N. Portillo Barrios and Dayana Sifontes

KEARNEY: Michelle M. Bentley, Moises Castillo Negrete, Kort Dye, *Elizabeth R. Fischbach and Vivian D. Hart

LAWRENCE: Neika J. Buschkoetter

Associate Degree in Nursing

AURORA: Alison E. Kunze

AXTELL: Karmen C. Schmitt

BEATRICE: Tierra M. Snyder

BLUE HILL: Lauren N. Johnsey

BRADSHAW: Michelle D. McAlevy

BROKEN BOW: LeKrista A. Collins

CENTRAL CITY: Amy J. Ehlers and Sabrina L. Sumsion

CLARKS: Shannon R. Smith

COZAD: Elizabeth M. Lauby

EUSTIS: Makenna L. Head

FRANKLIN: Brittney L. Ingram

GENEVA: Emlyn G. Short

GOTHENBURG: Jenna R. Lorenzen

GRAND ISLAND: Latosha A. Alcorta, Kelsie J. Anderson, Hayley L. Carey, Jynneen K. Hinrikus, Makayla M. Kjar, Erica E. Kluska, Paige R. Leitschuck, Halewya Y. Lopez, *Kaylene M. Mills and Ruby Prado

GRESHAM: Jessica A. Kramer

HARVARD: Michelle L. Bunner and Danita D. Smith

HASTINGS: Janelle A. Bethea, Jennifer M. Fielder, Renea N. Frakes, Taylor L. Herrington, Madison L. Koepke, Brianna L. Lehrling, Kendra M. Nunn, Kerrie L. Oreskovich, Crystal R. Silva, Abbi L. Whyrick and Janet M. Wioskowski

HOLDREGE: Kristina M. Cates, Kamryn S. Daily and Cassandra L. Shepherd

KEARNEY: Bianca E. Acencio, Andrea M. Eastman, Cynamon E. Gale, Rachel K. Gaston, Rebecca Godfrey, Jayla B. Heineman, Tayler Hinrichs, Suzzan M. Hodges, Kathy L. Hunt, Skyler M. Ingram, Sarvinoz Kadyrova, Demi A. Lusche, Kyle T. O’Brien, Melissa C. Ott, Megan M. Penner, Cassidy R. Roth and Kayla M. Wiedel

KENESAW: Samantha B. Hurtado

LEXINGTON: Amanda K. Burton and Chloe M. Gonzalez

LOOMIS: Morgan E. McFadden

MILFORD: Natalie C. Kremer

MINDEN: Amanda N. Sedam

ORD: Hannah J. Rogers

RAVENNA: McKayla A. Switzer

ST. PAUL: Mollie A. Anderson

WOLBACH: Tarah L. Ondracek and Hilary A. Wegner

YORK: Jenee M. Darling, Laura L. Hein, Charity A. Perryman, Alexxys Petersen and Lennisha N. Young Lopez

Diploma

AURORA: Nolan P. Forbes, Megan J. Griffith and Jennifer G. Safarik, practical nursing

AXTELL: Kayla F. Orlando, practical nursing

AYR: Samantha M. Cassidy, practical nursing

BRIDGEPORT: Wyatt Pankowski, welding technology.

CENTRAL CITY: Jarah C. Hoesche, practical nursing

CHAPMAN: Jenae Steinmann, business administration

CLARKS: Katelyn J. Ramold, human services

COLUMBUS: Lucien M. Luyinduladio, health information management services, and Nicole F. Frederick, practical nursing

COZAD: Jacquelyn M. Scroggin, practical nursing

DONIPHAN: Brandon J. Piersol, drafting and design technology

ELM CREEK: Brianna R. Anderson, criminal justice

GIBBON: Stephanie Rivas Marrufo, business administration, and Abby L. Christensen, pharmacy technician

GRAND ISLAND: Jeremy R. Greenwalt, automotive technology; Veronica Z. Arias, Emmalee L. Decker, Annessa R. Heath, Ronnie L. Holroyd, Devante J. Robertson and Macy J. Zigler, business administration; Bobbie S. Yavoich, business technology; Austin W. Grudzinski, Jerson Sorto and Jadeyn E. Trejo, criminal justice; Kelsey M. Dramse and Jazmin Raya, human services; Kenneth P. Braud II, Koty J. Robbins, Ryan J. Stimson and Nathan M. Wilhelmi, information technology and systems; Bailey J. Adams, Cynthia A. Avila, Christa D. Barker, Amy J. Beale, Kelly Contreras, Sarah A. Dankert, Brenda D. Escalante, Tanya M. Gray, Riley R. Harder, Jennifer L. Lang, Andrea E. Leon Andres, Gabriela I. Ramos, Desiree P. Sanchez, Brittany J. Schritt and Charlotte M. Schrock, practical nursing; and Steven M. Floyd, Roberto D. Lindiman-Garcia, Juan Macario Saquic, Nathan A. Reynolds and Tomas Sicajau Pablo, welding technology

GRESHAM: Juan A. Reyes, human services

HAMPTON: Tatiana J. Taylor, pharmacy technician

HASTINGS: Kirsten N. Hargis, Samantha I. Kniss, Garrett L. Kothe, Sarah A. Kranau, Olivia G. Peshek, Alisha K. Schnakenberg and Katrina L. Tubbs, practical nursing

HOLDREGE: Jose M. Berrido Cocco and Seth C. Burrows, mechatronics, and Chloe J. Carlson and Ryan B. Kimberly, practical nursing

KEARNEY: Lance M. Heun, advanced manufacturing design technology; Miguel A. Aranda-Garcia, Jaylee J. Davenport, Alycia N. Griffith, Jalisa M. Keeney, Rebecca A. Larson and Jessica D. Moser, business administration; Emily N. Penner, criminal justice; Heidy L. Boteo, early childhood education; Nicole M. Elstermeier, human services; Jaden L. Thompson, information technology and systems, Jacob L. Elliott and Dylan L. Gilliland, mechatronics; Ashley D. Byrne and Ashleigh V. Darby, pharmacy technician; Selena M. Beard, Sarah M. Brennan, Rachel A. Cassidy, Madison R. Colby, Brooke E. Endecott, Jordyn B. Freeman, Kaylyn Hahn, Lydia M. Kreutzer, Joscelyn A. Martinez, Janice E. McClain, Amanda M. Mueggenberg, Loretta A. Nterful, Taylor N. Nutt, Alexandria Schmidt, Jamie R. Shotkoski and Madisen A. Skaggs, practical nursing; and Michael Machard, welding technology

LEXINGTON: Olympia Johnson, Roberto Martinez and Karla K. Potter, business administration; Jennifer N. Benitez Garcia, criminal justice; Claudia Velasquez-Domingo, early childhood education; Daicy Corral, pharmacy technician; and Carolina Villatoro and Samantha G. Winter, practical nursing

LINCOLN: Alissa Ziegelbein, health information management services

LITCHFIELD: Marie I. Sweley, practical nursing

MINDEN: Ryan Carson, advanced manufacturing design technology, and Angel A. Avila, business technology

OMAHA: Juan Ramirez Martinez, information technology and systems

ORD: Cailin M. Benda, business administration

PALMER: Kaitlyn R. Crawford, early childhood education

PETERSBURG: Victoriah J. Fangman, criminal justice

PHILLIPS: Kelsey M. Weakland, business administration, and Madison T. Nielsen and Katanah K. Tuxhorn, practical nursing

PLEASANTON: Lorene C. Miller, practical nursing

ROCKVILLE: Sydney G. Grudzinski, practical nursing

SHELTON: Mollie J. Schrage, practical nursing

ST. PAUL: McCall I. Selden, pharmacy technician, and Madeline K. Hamilton, practical nursing

TRUMBULL: Michelle R. Sell, practical nursing

WAUNETA: Jennifer R. Harris, health information management services