CCC-Grand Island honors midyear grads

Central Community College-Grand Island has announced the names of 115 midyear graduate candidates who have received degrees or diplomas.
Associate of applied science degree
ALBION: Kelli Niewohner, human services
ALDA: Megan Wilhelmi, business administration
ALMA: Grace Brown, human services
AURORA: Tanner Greenough, paramedicine
BLUE HILL: Kendra Buss, medical assisting
BROKEN BOW: Alexandra Schweitzer, early childhood education
CRETE: Kimberly Villanueva, human services
GIBBON: Regina Christensen, business administration
GRAND ISLAND: Dava Alaraki, Brett McIntosh, Camila Rodriguez, Joanna Stoltenberg and Angela Velasquez, business administration; Stephanie De Luna and Maria Tapia Segura, criminal justice; Amaryllis Sands, drafting and design technology; Carina Krolikowski, early childhood education; Raigan Mettenbrink and Brittney Salter, human services; and Brayden Adair, information technology and systems
HAMPTON: Troy Dowling, business administration
HARVARD: Evelyn Binder, human services
HASTINGS: Kailey Call, criminal justice, and Sarah Nutz, medical assisting
KEARNEY: Steven Gadeken, business administration; Peggy Hageman, business technology; Abby Gentert, health information management services; Kayden Linner and Kayne Musil, information technology and systems; Bill Maendele, paramedicine; Tiernan Mach, pharmacy technician; and Johnnie Bower, welding technology
LINCOLN: Gena Jones, medical assisting
MERNA: James Gibson, business administration
ORCHARD: Debra Wilhelm, business administration
ORLEANS: Jessica Martin, business administration
WOLBACH: Grady Robinson, criminal justice
WOOD RIVER: Mariana Rodriguez, human services
YORK: Krysten Sova, criminal justice
Associate of arts degree
BELLEVUE: Brandy Mohr
GRAND ISLAND: Kari Cadwalader, Cynthia Contreras, Guadalupe Rodriguez, Zurisadai Saquiche Dominguez Jr. and Desree Ureste
HYANNIS: Shelby Haney
KEARNEY: Jordan Bidwell, Elizabeth Burgos, Daniela Hillburn and Hannah Stark
LEXINGTON: Jaime Dimas
MARQUETTE: Lydia Langemeier
VALENTINE: Jolene Egger
Associate of science degree
GRAND ISLAND: Andrea Phommaravongsa
KEARNEY: Ansley Meyer
Diploma
ADAMS: Nicole Lefferdink, health information management services
ASHLAND: Jared Blankenship, criminal justice
ASHTON: Kinley Krzycki, business administration
CAIRO: Taryn Wright, early childhood education
CENTRAL CITY: Jose Orozco, business administration
COZAD: Angela DeMilt and Amber Hill, health information management services
ELM CREEK: Skylar Thaden, information technology and systems
FRANKLIN: Alexandra Wagner, business administration, and Heather McClain and Amy Rock, health information management services
GLENVIL: Courtney Hohlfeld, business administration
GRAND ISLAND: Paul Fischer, Alicia Hernandez, Adrian Martinez, Ayanne Miller, Nayeli Orozco Andrade, Waldemar Perez, Reyna Romero, Joshua Smidt, Adriana Vazquez and Lila Wilson, business administration; Johnny Garcia, criminal justice; Danielle Grobe and Abigail Holder, health information management services; Caleb Bundy, information technology and systems; and Justin Heston and Jordan Zaugg, welding technology
HASTINGS: Joslyn Kucera, early childhood education, and Vivian Reyes Abreu, health information management services
HEBRON: Bridget Linton, early childhood education
JOHNSON LAKE: Joshua Richie, information technology and systems
JUNIATA: Stephanie Waldron, health information management services
KEARNEY: Amber Meusch and Kylee Woodring, business administration; Brennen Cleary, Andrew Loveless, Michael Schilke and Justin Tilkens, information technology and systems; and Garikayi Magosha, mechatronics
KENESAW: Austin Klatt, criminal justice
LEXINGTON: Henry Melo, information technology and systems, and Jessica Rios, pharmacy technician
LINCOLN: Angela Davison, health information management services
MERNA: Kourtney Safranek, business administration
MINDEN: Chase Koch, information technology and systems
OXFORD: Marsha Meier, health information management services
RAVENNA: Emily Behrendt, Hannah Steinwart and MacKenzie Stubbs, business administration
SCHUYLER: Stephanie Novak, health information management services
SHELTON: Katie Fields, early childhood education
ST. PAUL: Tucker Pool, information technology and systems
VALENTINE: Kelli Klabenes, health information management services
WOLBACH: Joyce Berney, business administration
WOOD RIVER: Samantha Thienel, business administration, and Alexis Jepson, human services
WYMORE: Michelle Ullman, health information management services
YORK: Jennifer Heiss, business administration
RIGBY, IDAHO: Amber Hill, health information management services
