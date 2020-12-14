 Skip to main content
CCC-Grand Island honors midyear grads
CCC-Grand Island honors midyear grads

Central Community College-Grand Island has announced the names of 115 midyear graduate candidates who have received degrees or diplomas.

Associate of applied science degree

ALBION: Kelli Niewohner, human services

ALDA: Megan Wilhelmi, business administration

ALMA: Grace Brown, human services

AURORA: Tanner Greenough, paramedicine

BLUE HILL: Kendra Buss, medical assisting

BROKEN BOW: Alexandra Schweitzer, early childhood education

CRETE: Kimberly Villanueva, human services

GIBBON: Regina Christensen, business administration

GRAND ISLAND: Dava Alaraki, Brett McIntosh, Camila Rodriguez, Joanna Stoltenberg and Angela Velasquez, business administration; Stephanie De Luna and Maria Tapia Segura, criminal justice; Amaryllis Sands, drafting and design technology; Carina Krolikowski, early childhood education; Raigan Mettenbrink and Brittney Salter, human services; and Brayden Adair, information technology and systems

HAMPTON: Troy Dowling, business administration

HARVARD: Evelyn Binder, human services

HASTINGS: Kailey Call, criminal justice, and Sarah Nutz, medical assisting

KEARNEY: Steven Gadeken, business administration; Peggy Hageman, business technology; Abby Gentert, health information management services; Kayden Linner and Kayne Musil, information technology and systems; Bill Maendele, paramedicine; Tiernan Mach, pharmacy technician; and Johnnie Bower, welding technology

LINCOLN: Gena Jones, medical assisting

MERNA: James Gibson, business administration

ORCHARD: Debra Wilhelm, business administration

ORLEANS: Jessica Martin, business administration

WOLBACH: Grady Robinson, criminal justice

WOOD RIVER: Mariana Rodriguez, human services

YORK: Krysten Sova, criminal justice

Associate of arts degree

BELLEVUE: Brandy Mohr

GRAND ISLAND: Kari Cadwalader, Cynthia Contreras, Guadalupe Rodriguez, Zurisadai Saquiche Dominguez Jr. and Desree Ureste

HYANNIS: Shelby Haney

KEARNEY: Jordan Bidwell, Elizabeth Burgos, Daniela Hillburn and Hannah Stark

LEXINGTON: Jaime Dimas

MARQUETTE: Lydia Langemeier

VALENTINE: Jolene Egger

Associate of science degree

GRAND ISLAND: Andrea Phommaravongsa

KEARNEY: Ansley Meyer

Diploma

ADAMS: Nicole Lefferdink, health information management services

ASHLAND: Jared Blankenship, criminal justice

ASHTON: Kinley Krzycki, business administration

CAIRO: Taryn Wright, early childhood education

CENTRAL CITY: Jose Orozco, business administration

COZAD: Angela DeMilt and Amber Hill, health information management services

ELM CREEK: Skylar Thaden, information technology and systems

FRANKLIN: Alexandra Wagner, business administration, and Heather McClain and Amy Rock, health information management services

GLENVIL: Courtney Hohlfeld, business administration

GRAND ISLAND: Paul Fischer, Alicia Hernandez, Adrian Martinez, Ayanne Miller, Nayeli Orozco Andrade, Waldemar Perez, Reyna Romero, Joshua Smidt, Adriana Vazquez and Lila Wilson, business administration; Johnny Garcia, criminal justice; Danielle Grobe and Abigail Holder, health information management services; Caleb Bundy, information technology and systems; and Justin Heston and Jordan Zaugg, welding technology

HASTINGS: Joslyn Kucera, early childhood education, and Vivian Reyes Abreu, health information management services

HEBRON: Bridget Linton, early childhood education

JOHNSON LAKE: Joshua Richie, information technology and systems

JUNIATA: Stephanie Waldron, health information management services

KEARNEY: Amber Meusch and Kylee Woodring, business administration; Brennen Cleary, Andrew Loveless, Michael Schilke and Justin Tilkens, information technology and systems; and Garikayi Magosha, mechatronics

KENESAW: Austin Klatt, criminal justice

LEXINGTON: Henry Melo, information technology and systems, and Jessica Rios, pharmacy technician

LINCOLN: Angela Davison, health information management services

MERNA: Kourtney Safranek, business administration

MINDEN: Chase Koch, information technology and systems

OXFORD: Marsha Meier, health information management services

RAVENNA: Emily Behrendt, Hannah Steinwart and MacKenzie Stubbs, business administration

SCHUYLER: Stephanie Novak, health information management services

SHELTON: Katie Fields, early childhood education

ST. PAUL: Tucker Pool, information technology and systems

VALENTINE: Kelli Klabenes, health information management services

WOLBACH: Joyce Berney, business administration

WOOD RIVER: Samantha Thienel, business administration, and Alexis Jepson, human services

WYMORE: Michelle Ullman, health information management services

YORK: Jennifer Heiss, business administration

RIGBY, IDAHO: Amber Hill, health information management services

