CCC-Hastings awards more than 300 degrees, diplomas

HASTINGS — Central Community College-Hastings honored about 320 graduate candidates May 6 during its 55th annual commencement ceremony.

Forty-five of the degree candidates achieved an accumulative grade-point average of 3.75 or higher during their college career and graduated with honors. Their names are preceded by an asterisk (*).

Central Nebraska recipients of degrees and diplomas were:

Associate of Applied Science Degree

ANSLEY: Karlee R. Stunkel, business administration

ARCADIA: Brandon J. Lueck, diesel technology

ASHTON: Evan J. Tuma, agricultural sciences

AURORA: Keely J. Allen, early childhood education

BURWELL: *Breanna K. Rocheleau, media arts

CAIRO: Trey R. Schultz, diesel technology

CEDAR RAPIDS: *Keagan J. Buechter, information technology and systems

DONIPHAN: *Joseph R. Kennedy and *Makenzy R. Knuth, agricultural sciences; Michaela K. Frederick, hospitality management and culinary arts; and *Grant P. Williams, welding technology

ELBA: Terrin M. Jonak, dental assisting

GILTNER: *Joslynn J. Roth, business administration

GRAND ISLAND: Ryan D. Christenson, Nicholas M. Condon, Tyler M. Moritz and Zane R. Puncochar, advanced manufacturing design technology; Jennifer A. Dobesh, agricultural sciences; Jacob J. Meister and Rueben M. Torres, auto body technology; Ryan A. Deleon, Ethan N. Kelley and Francisco Lucas-Mejia, automotive technology; Darren D. Beilke, construction technology; Kimberly A. Escobar and Leslie G. Lopez Villa, dental assisting; *Cheyenne M. Payne, Ivy R. Rowley, *Sidney P. Stoltenberg and *Morgan R. Urbanski, dental hygiene; Hunter J. Vance, electrical technology; *Luci N. Samudratira, energy technology; and David Onofre and Madison A. Ripp, media arts

HASTINGS: Gunner M. Fischer, Noah A. Ismaiel and Noah E. Thiel, advanced manufacturing design technology; Chancellor D. Mignery, agricultural sciences; Brodie L. Denman, auto body technology; Jose I. Pedroza, automotive technology; Morgan K. Bartos, Kristopher M. Brown, Malinda S. Brown, Adynn M. Kusek, Yesenia Sanchez and *Alicia A. Trautman, business administration; Joshua J. Castanon, *Jeffrey J. Moody Jr. and Alex A. Velasquez, construction technology; Samuel A. Johnston, Zachary M. Lepant and Alexis T. Wells, criminal justice; Brenda Figueroa, dental assisting; Tristen M. Koch and *Torissa V. Konz, dental hygiene; Yaqueline Loya, Brandon M. Phelps, Dominic R. Wilson and Gage W. Wright, diesel technology; Andrew Conklin, Brian T. Newman, Austin J. Schleicher and Neal R. Sheppard, drafting and design technology; Taelyn R. Alvarez and Aime S. Gonzalez, early childhood education; *Brian A. Balderston, hospitality management and culinary arts; Sophie R. Stromer and Rhiannon D.G. Zimlich, human services; David A. Lagrange and Horacio Perez-Munoz, information technology and systems; Molly D. Prickett, media arts; and Joshua L. Dalland, *Kameron D. Reeves and Noah T. Wadleigh, welding technology

HENDERSON: *Reagan B. Weisheit, welding technology

JUNIATA: *Adam M. Torske, criminal justice, and Alex M. Stoeger, information technology and systems

KEARNEY: Mason E. Neubauer, auto body technology; Amie D. Maxwell, Ethan D. McKenna and Michael T. Roberts, automotive technology; *Alexis J. Olson, business administration; Jayden C. Cabela and Bryan O. Fahnholz, drafting and design technology; Samantha L. Jordan and Morgan N. Wenninghoff, dental hygiene; *Austin N. McCoy and Tom B. Suntken, drafting and design technology; Audrey K. Fries, hospitality management and culinary arts; and *Jeremiah D. Staab, media arts.

KENESAW: Grant W. Reed, energy technology

LITCHFIELD: *Kaleb J. Rosentreader, drafting and design technology

LOUP CITY: Calvin L. Lorimer, diesel technology

MARQUETTE: Anna S. McReynolds, early childhood education

MERNA: *Alexis K. Zimmer, business administration

MINDEN: Kaitlyn A. Koch, agricultural sciences; *Keith A. Griffiths, construction technology; and Christina M. Clarke, human services

RAVENNA: *Adam M. Betke, agricultural sciences, and Joseph A. Psota, welding technology

SHELTON: *Jacob A. Snyder, agricultural sciences, and Kayla E. Patti, media arts

ST. LIBORY: Dalton E. Price, heating, air conditioning and refrigeration

ST. PAUL: Braden Stepanek, automotive technology, and Cydney N. White, business administration

TRUMBULL: Dustin J. Ginn, diesel technology

WOOD RIVER: Victor E. Castro, automotive technology

Associate of Arts Degree

HASTINGS: Taylor R. Ground, *Daelene R. Hinrichs, Bethany R. Lacy and *Johnny Nguyen

Associate of Science Degree

HASTINGS: *Johnny Nguyen

Diploma

CAIRO: Andrew Merritt, welding technology

CENTRAL CITY: Connor E.L. Lovejoy and Matthew L. Reeves, diesel technology

CHAPMAN: Shane T. Seim Jr., advanced manufacturing design technology

GRAND ISLAND: Cody J. Miller, advanced manufacturing design technology; Francisco Y. Alcantar Jr., automotive technology; Ashyia L.Captain, business administration; Carlos Fiallos, construction technology; Aliza M. Garza, dental assisting; Austin R. Asche and Christian S. Sanchez-Jimenez, diesel technology; Alexander M. VanNatta, drafting and design technology; and Jordan Sandoval, electrical technology

HAMPTON: Jake R. Arndt, welding technology

HASTINGS: Trenton V. Peterson, advanced manufacturing design technology; Logan R. Cleveland, Bryton Jones and Dominic T. Mutchler, automotive technology; Grace E. Ballou, Amanda N. Clark, Makayla N. Curry, Samantha Hernandez, Skarleth C. Hernandez-Monterola, Kelly E. Luvaas and Samantha J. Vess, business administration; Jose M. Cruz and Damyn C. Rother, construction technology; Cassidy L. Montgomery, dental assisting; Ashton M. Donner, Brendan R. Johnson and Braden T. Lukassen, diesel technology; Eliseo Garcia and Cameron D. Woods, drafting and design technology; Mathea I. Torrez, early childhood education; James A. Blackburn and Zuriel A. Espinoza, electrical technology; Benjamin E. Vess, heavy equipment operator technician; Michael L. King, hospitality management and culinary arts; Atlan H. Thai, information technology and systems; and Wyatt Borrell, welding technology

HENDERSON: Heath A. Perez, diesel technology

JUNIATA: Dylan J. Anderson, diesel technology; Christopher J. Herbek, electrical technology; and Ravenlyn R. Cooper, media arts

KEARNEY: Brennan R. Brosseau, advanced manufacturing design technology; Matthew W. Johnson, agricultural sciences; Grady L. Chandler and Ethan N. Engel, automotive technology; Dillon C.M. Ahrens and Peter M. Marisch, diesel technology; Clay D. Gilg, electrical technology; and Dakota J. Harms, heavy equipment operator technician

KENESAW: Ty W. McKimmey and Ethan A. Stade III, automotive technology; Paige E. Morrow, business administration; and Austin J. Peterson, electrical technology

LITCHFIELD: Tristin L. Nelson, business administration, and Derik D. Linden, diesel technology

MINDEN: Chandler Duncan, diesel technology

PALMER: Yazmin G. Ruvalcaba Guzman, agricultural sciences

PLEASANTON: Luke A. Dobish, diesel technology.

RAVENNA: Braydon L. Mueller, business administration; Jason M. Martin, diesel technology; and Quenton C. Ackley and Tristen M. Ruzicka, welding technology

SHELTON: Tren T. Nunns, heavy equipment operator technician

SPALDING: David R. Esch, business administration

STAPLETON: Jesse L. Benell, welding technology

ST. EDWARD: Edgar Irineo Gallardo, construction technology

ST. PAUL: Nathan A. Scheer, diesel technology