CCC-Hastings hosts awards gala

HASTINGS — Special recognition awards were presented April 26 at the 2022 Student Awards Gala at Central Community College-Hastings.

Six CCC-Hastings employees were nominated by students for the Outstanding Service to Students Award. More than 150 students voted to give the award to Julie Mullen, academic transfer adviser.

“Julie always goes above and beyond when I need help finding classes, planning my course plan, or scheduling campus visits for schools I plan to transfer to,” said one student nominator. “She’s always ready to help and does a great job explaining everything. Julie is super kind and generous.”

Gunner Fischer of Hastings, an advanced manufacturing design technology major, received the Student of the Year Award for demonstrating exceptional character, integrity, commitment, and perseverance to achieve his educational goals.

“Through his achievements, actions and approach to life, Gunner is an inspirational example who demonstrates the ethical leadership qualities that CCC-Hastings values in our community,” said one nominator.

Honor students

One graduating student is honored in each academic program. Recipients are selected for good academic standing, outstanding ability in their major area of study, and strong leadership and citizenship skills.

Area students earning honors were: Terrin Jonak of Elba dental assisting; Loki Samudratira, energy technology, and Sidney Stoltenberg, dental hygiene., both of Grand Island; Brennen Cleary, information technology and systems/technical support, Austin McCoy, drafting and design technology/architecture; and Jeremiah Staab, media arts/video production, all of Kearney;

Kaleb Rosentreader of Litchfield, drafting and design technology/manufacturing; Adam Betke of Ravenna, agricultural sciences/agribusiness; Jacob Snyder of Shelton, agricultural sciences/precision agriculture; and Dalton Price of St. Libory, heating, air conditioning and refrigeration.

Service awards

Service awards were presented to students who were active in various campus organizations during the 2021-22 academic year.

Criminal Justice Student Association. The Criminal Justice Student Association strives to develop leadership, cultivate fellowship, engage in community service, and provide members with educational and networking opportunities in all areas of the criminal justice field. Earning honors were Merilyn Cruz Avila, Naomi Parra, Hailey Plautz and Eulalia Sanchez, all of Grand Island.

Hospitality Management and Culinary Arts Club. Membership in the Hospitality Management and Culinary Arts Club is open to students who are enrolled in one or more courses in the hospitality management and culinary arts program. It is designed to help its members develop their skills in the hospitality industry and teaches them group organization, leadership and responsibility. Area members earning honors: Nick Lovejoy of Central City; Linnette Cocchiarella of Giltner; Megan Galvan and Taylor Henderson of Grand Island; Emily Canterberry, Michael King, Tina Park and Susan Schade of Hastings; Kimberly Crandell and Tyler Sanderson of Juniata; Debora Morales of Shelton; and Rachel Jameson of St. Paul.

Judicial Board. The Judicial Board is a student court that hears and judges cases pertaining to student behavior. It also provides students with an opportunity to learn about the judicial system. Area members are: Alyssa Seim of Chapman, Hunter Pokorney of Kearney, Shavanna Douglas of Ravenna, Lauren Bailey of Shelton, and David Esch of Spalding.

Orientation Leaders. Orientation Leaders work with Residence Life and Student Activities to guide and welcome first-year students to campus and to foster a sense of community and inclusion in the residence halls. Orientation Leaders from central Nebraska were Alyssa Kaminsky and Valerie Salaz of Hastings, Alyssa Jurgens of Kearney, Joel Gonzalez of Minden, and Kiesha Richard of Pleasanton.

Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. Phi Theta Kappa is an international honor society for two-year colleges, and the Hastings Campus’ Beta Alpha Delta Chapter was chartered in 1994. To obtain membership, students must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Area members are: Breanna Rocheleau and McKenna Soncksen of Burwell; Seth Thramer of Giltner; Miranda Aguilar, Felix Alba, Stefany Chavez Gomez, Carter Dahlke, Payton Goerl, Hailey Plautz and Sidney Stoltenberg, all of Grand Island; Caroline Anderson, Sylvia Estes, Rachelle Gama-Stone, Miranda Garcia, Daelene Hinrichs, Samuel Johnston, Michael King, Isabella Lane, Alyson Nicholson, Tina Park, Jose Pedroza, Horacio Perez-Munoz, Moira Ridgway, Daphne Rodela Rosales and Mikeayla Samuelson, all of Hastings; Carissa Choyeski of Juniata; Dylan Harrel and Aaron Hiemke of Kearney; Tristin Nelson of Litchfield; Alivia Anderson and Keith Griffiths of Minden; Luke Dobish of Pleasanton; and Jacob Snyder of Shelton.

PRISM. PRISM promotes and educates the community about safety, dignity, and respect for students of all genders and sexual orientations and strives to create a welcoming and supportive environment for all. Central Nebraska members are: Zoey Magnussen of Aurora, Shayla Smith of Giltner, Ashyia Captain and Kenneth Danley of Grand Island, MacKenzie Fullerton of Hastings, and Layne Haba of Trumbull.

Resident Assistants. Resident assistants are responsible for promoting and maintaining a favorable living environment in the residence halls. Assistants from the area include: Shane Seim of Chapman, Jakob Koch of Grand Island, Carissa Choyeski of Juniata, Randy Frizane of Kearney, Michelle Ropers of St. Paul, and Jack Simpson of Taylor.

SkillsUSA. SkillsUSA is a national organization that trains students in leadership and personal skills such as dependability, teamwork, communications and customer relations through competitions, development activities and service projects. Members include Stefany Chavez of Grand Island, vice president; and Thomas Harling of Hastings, president.

Student Ambassadors. Student Ambassadors work with the admissions office to recruit prospective students. They also participate in leadership opportunities designed to give them the confidence and skills to achieve academic and professional success. Area ambassadors are Johnny Nguyen and Valerie Salaz of Hastings, Shavanna Douglas of Ravenna.

Student American Dental Hygienists’ Association. The Student American Dental Hygienists’ Association seeks to advance the art and science of dental hygiene, promote the highest standards of dental hygiene education, practice and research, and promote the interests of dental hygiene students. Area members of the CCC-Hastings chapter are: Savannah Blanke, Kylie Broich, Cheyenne Payne, Daisey Ramos, Guadalupe Rodriguez, Morgan Urbanski and Jacqueline Zarraga Guerrero, all of Grand Island; Alexis Cordova, Randi Klein, Tristen Koch, Tori Konz, Maria Morales, Kelsey Rutt and Sydni Sullivan, all of Hastings; Samantha Jordan and Morgan Wenninghoff of Kearney; Madison Cobb of Minden; and Marley Roepker of St. Libory.

TRiO. Through TRiO, students can develop their self-confidence and enhance their potential for academic and career success through leadership and social activities and support networks. Anna McReynolds of Central City won the Persistence Award.

Tutors. Tutors are leaders who help facilitate growth opportunities for students through various study strategies, skills, and content knowledge to help maximize student success. Area tutors are Sidney Stoltenberg of Grand Island, Johnny Nguyen of Hastings, and David Esch of Spalding.