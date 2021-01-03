Central Nebraska students earn degrees from UNL

LINCOLN — The University of Nebraska-Lincoln conferred 1,404 degrees during a virtual graduation celebration Dec. 19.
Area students graduating from UNL include:
AMHERST: Jacob Klingelhoefer, bachelor of science in animal science and a bachelor of science in grazing livestock systems.
ANSELMO: Troy Gilligan, bachelor of science in education and human sciences; Taynen Mach, bachelor of arts.
AURORA: Cole Ashby, bachelor of science in education and human sciences; Kade Moural, bachelor of science in business administration with highest distinction; Morgann Pospisil, bachelor of science in education and human sciences with distinction; Anthony Quandt, bachelor of science in business administration with high distinction.
AYR: Paige Shestak, bachelor of science in education and human sciences.
BROKEN BOW: Brian Johnson, master of applied science.
CENTRAL CITY: Amy Gathje, bachelor of science in criminology and criminal justice; Andrew Lee, bachelor of science in education and human sciences; Kelby Roberts, bachelor of science in business administration; Troy Vanderheiden, bachelor of science in business administration.
DONIPHAN: Ellen Koch, bachelor of science in education and human sciences; Carsyn Poppe, bachelor of arts.
ELYRIA: Lily Farrens, bachelor of arts; Allison Welniak, bachelor of science in education and human sciences.
FARWELL: Kelsey Safarik, bachelor of science in education and human sciences with distinction.
GENOA: Jessica Weeder, bachelor of science in agribusiness.
GIBBON: Michael Pierce, master of business administration; Clay Woolsey, bachelor of science in business administration.
GILTNER: Christian Leichty, bachelor of science in agribusiness; Grant Wilson, bachelor of science in agricultural economics.
GLENVIL: Siera Meyer, master of applied science.
GRAND ISLAND: Madison Bartlett, bachelor of science in business administration; Michaella Deladia, bachelor of arts; Mitchell Evans, bachelor of arts; Chance Fosket, bachelor of science in construction management; Angelica Guerrero Hernandez, bachelor of science in criminology and criminal justice; Jillian Hauschild, bachelor of science in education and human sciences; Taylor Kool, bachelor of science in education and human sciences; Tad Kruger, master of education; Jay Laub, bachelor of science in agronomy; Lindsay Luth, bachelor of science in business administration; Brooke McCallum, bachelor of science in education and human sciences; Irvin Ramirez-Benavides, bachelor of science in education and human sciences; Brenden Reilly, bachelor of science in business administration; Emily Robinson, bachelor of science in education and human sciences with high distinction; Emily Sanders, master of science; Seleena Betancourt, bachelor of journalism; Kelby Vieth, bachelor of arts and bachelor of science in business administration; Jia Wei, master of business administration.
HASTINGS: Joseph Clark, bachelor of arts; Joshua Karel, master of education; Rachel Roberts, bachelor of arts; Daulten Sadd, bachelor of science in business administration with high distinction; Ansel Uerling, bachelor of science in business administration with distinction.
LOUP CITY: Grant Lewandowski, bachelor of science in agricultural education.
MARQUETTE: Kaitlynn Bresnahan, bachelor of science in agricultural and environmental sciences communication; Jeremiah Dickinson, bachelor of science in construction management.
ORD: Brooks Bechtold, bachelor of science in fisheries and wildlife.
OSCEOLA: Rob Buhl, bachelor of science in agricultural economics; Trae Meysenburg, bachelor of science in agribusiness.
PHILLIPS: Anthony Otto, bachelor of science in business administration.
PLEASANTON: Keatton Reese, bachelor of science in agricultural economics.
ST. EDWARD: Blake Merrell, bachelor of science in animal science.
ST. PAUL: Garrett Hanisch, bachelor of science; Tanner Levander, bachelor of arts and a bachelor of science in education and human sciences; Kinzie Lukasiewicz, bachelor of science in business administration.